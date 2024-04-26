Rancherita Wilson
FOOD
Dips
Appetizers
- 8PC Wings & Fries$14.99
Bone-in or Boneless Choice of Sauce
- 15PC Wings & Fries$24.99
Bone-in or Boneless Choice of Sauce
- 30PC Wings & Fries$49.99
Bone-in or Boneless Choice of Sauce
- Chicken Rolls$10.99
Fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / lettuce / chipotle-mayo
- Birria Fries$10.99
Fries / birria/ spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- Pastor Fries$10.99
Fries / adobo marinated pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- Steak