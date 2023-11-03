Rocas 30 Nitro Market Place
Food Menu
TO-GO
Appetizers
- Altos Dip$9.10
Our ideal triple dipper made with cheese dip, grilled chorizo, shrimp and chicken
- Bean Dip$7.50
- Beef Dip$7.50
- Cheese Dip$4.75
- Cheese Sticks$6.90
- Chunky Guacamole$9.75
- Con Todo$9.50
A platter combining cheese sticks, jalapenos poppers, cheese quesadilla with crema salad and bean nachos. All topped with pico and sour cream
- Guacamole Dip$5.25
- Large Cheese Dip$9.75
- Large Guac$9.75
- Papas Con Chorizo$5.99
Waffle fries topped with chorizo and cheese
- Pico De Gallo$2.25
- Queso Fundido$7.75
- Spinach Dip$7.99
Salads
- Taco Salad$10.50
A crispy tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese dip, sour cream and guacamole.
- Grilled Taco Salad$13.25+
A crisp flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp with lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, cheese dip and sour cream.
- House Salad$5.75
- Chicken Salad$12.50
Slices of grilled chicken breast over a bed of spring mix with shredded cheese and your choice of dressing
- Aztec Salad$13.99
Chicken, steak and shrimp served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Bowl$11.50
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of cilantro rice and lettuce toped with pico de gallo, corn and black beans
- Saltillo Salad$11.50
A fresh and healthy pick. Cilantro rice and black beans with grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms and corn. Topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado, Cotija cheese, sour cream and Saltillo salsa. Add chicken - $2.00
- Guacamole Salad$4.99
- Crema Salad$3.99
Fresh Choices
Nachos
Soups
Dinners
Vegetarian
- 1. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada & One Cheese Quesadilla$11.25
- 2. Two Cheese Enchiladas, Rice & Beans$11.25
- 3. One Cheese Enchilada & One Cheese Burrito$10.50
- 4. One Mushroom Quesadilla$9.99
- 5. One Spinach Burrito, One Mushroom Quesadilla & Rice$11.25
- Black Bean Toastadas$9.50
- Vegetarian Fajitas$15.50
- Zucchini & Corn Tacos$14.99
A La Carte
- (1) Flauta$2.50
- (1) Fried Chimi$4.50
- (1) Soft Chimi$4.50
- (1) Salmon$7.99
- (1) Tilapia$6.50
- Half Order Scallops$6.99
- Order Scallops$11.99
- Half Order Shrimp$6.99
- Order Shrimp$11.99
- Order Grilled Chicken$6.25
- Order Grilled Steak$6.99
- Order Gilled Chicken & Steak$6.99
- Order Shredded Chicken$4.99
- Side Chicken Breast$5.50
- Order Chorizo$4.50
- Order Ground Beef$4.50
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Side Avocado$4.50
- Side Beans$3.99
- Side Black Beans$3.50
- Side Rice$3.99
- Side White Rice$3.99
- Side Rice & Beans$4.99
- Side Fries$3.99
- Side Corn Tortillas$1.25
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.25
- Side Pico de Gallo$2.50
- Side Sour Cream$1.25
- Side Vinegar Jalapeño$1.99
- Side Fresh Jalapeños$1.99
- Side Grilled Jalapeños$2.50
- Side 3 Chile Toreados$3.99
- Side Broccoli$2.99
- Side Grilled Bell Pepper$1.99
- Side Grilled Tomatoes$1.99
- Side Mushrooms$3.99
- Side Veggies Yucatan$4.99
- Side Cilantro$1.25
- Side Diced Tomatoes$1.75
- Side Lettuce$2.00
- Side Onions$1.50
- Side Pineapple$2.00
- Salsa Verde$2.00
- Salsa Picosa$2.00
- Salsa Burrito
- Salsa Enchilada
- White salsa$1.00
- Red Salsa$1.00
- Large Red Sauce$5.99
- Large White Sauce$5.99
- Small Chips$2.99
- Large Chips$5.99
- (1) Chicken Burrito$4.50
- (2) Chicken Burritos$8.25
- (1) Beef Burrito$4.50
- (2) Chicken Burritos$8.25
- (1) Bean Burrito$4.50
- (2) Bean Burritos$8.25
- (1) Cheese Burrito$4.50
- (2) Cheese Burritos$8.25
- (1) Grilled Burrito$5.25
- (2) Grilled Burritos$9.99
- (1) Chicken Chalupa$3.25
- (2) Chicken Chalupas$6.00
- (1) Beef Chalupa$3.00
- (2) Beef Chalupas$6.00
- (1) Bean Chalupa$2.75
- (2) Bean Chalupas$5.50
- (1) Chile Relleno$4.50
- (2) Chiles Rellenos$9.00
- (1) Chicken Enchilada$3.20
- (2) Chicken Enchiladas$6.00
- (3) Chicken Enchiladas$8.99
- (1) Beef Enchilada$3.20
- (2) Beef Enchiladas$6.00
- (3) Beef Enchiladas$8.99
- (1) Cheese Enchilada$3.20
- (2) Cheese Enchiladas$6.00
- (3) Cheese Enchiladas$8.99
- (1) Bean Enchilada$3.20
- (2) Bean Enchiladas$6.00
- (3) Bean Enchiladas$8.99
- (1) Chicken Quesadilla$5.50
- (1) Beef Quesadilla$5.50
- (1) Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
- (1) Beef Tips Quesadilla$5.50
- (1) Mushrooms Quesadilla$6.50
- (1) Grilled Quesadilla$6.50
- (1) Shrimp Quesadilla$7.50
- (2) Chicken Quesadillas$10.50
- (2) Beef Quesadillas$10.50
- (2) Cheese Quesadillas$7.50
- (2) Beef Tips Quesadillas$10.50
- (2) Mushroom Quesadillas$11.99
- (2) Grilled Quesadillas$11.99
- (1) Taco$2.99
- (2) Tacos$5.98
- (3) Tacos$8.25
- (1) Soft Taco$3.25
- (2) Soft Tacos$6.50
- (3) Soft Tacos$8.99
- (1) Grilled Taco$3.50
- (2) Grilled Tacos$7.00
- (3) Grilled Tacos$9.99
- (1) Tamal$4.50
- (2) Tamales$7.99
- (3) Tamales$9.99
- (1) Tostada$2.99
- (2) Tostadas$5.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas$15.99+
Tender-sliced steak, chicken or shrimp, grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and beans with cheese and tortillas. Add Chicken, Steak or Shrimp, $3.00
- Fajitas Altos$19.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with our house salad, beans and flour tortillas.
- Fajitas Texanas$18.99
Sliced steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, flour tortillas and beans.
- Fajitas Marinas$19.50
Grilled shrimp, scallops, and fish cooked with vegetables. Served with beans, a guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Fajitas Texanas X2$34.99
- Fajitas X2$29.99
Mixed
- Cielo, Mar Y Tierra$20.99
Grilled steak, chicken and bacon-wrapped shrimp over a bed or bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, a salad, cilantro rice, pico de gallo and black beans.
- Nachos Supremos$12.50
Cheese nachos with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Tapatio$17.99
Grilled chicken breast and rib-eye steak covered with mushrooms, onions and cheese. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
- Nachos Fajitas$14.99
Nachos topped with onions, peppers, tomatoes and your favorite fajita fajita-style steak, chicken or a combination of both
- Pina Loca$18.99
Pineapple stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo. Mixed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Served with our house salad
- El Volcanito$14.99+
A flour tortilla with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, mixed with grilled bell peppers, onions and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese dip and garnished with a slice of sweet bell pepper. Add Chicken or Steak - $3.00
- Flautas$10.99
Three chicken flautas on a bed of rice, lightly coated with refried beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Pork
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Texana$17.50
Tender slices of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice.
- Quesadilla Ranchera$14.99
One large quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, cooked with onions. Served with a guacamole salad. Add Chicken, Steak or Shrimp +$3.00
- Quesadilla Rellena$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans and choice of chicken or mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
- Sincronizada$13.50
Sandwich-like tortilla with ham, grilled steak and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.
- Quesabirria$12.50
Quesadilla with tender birria meat and cheese. Served with cilantro rice and a salad
Burritos
- Fajita Burritos$15.99+
Two burritos with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak covered with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with choice of rice or beans
- Super Burrito$14.75+
Burrito filled with your choice of chicken or steak. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip. Add Chicken or Steak +$3.00
- Burrito Deluxe$11.50
Two burritos: one beef with beans and one chicken with beans. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Burrito Texano$15.99+
Fajita-style steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Wrapped in a tortilla and covered with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
- Tres Garcias$12.50
Chicken burrito, bean burrito and ground beef burrito topped with cheese sauce and served with rice.
- Burritos Tipicos$13.25
Two burritos with beef tips, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice.
- Burritos Birria$13.75
A large burrito made with birria, rice, beans, corn and guacamole, served with a consome bowl.
- Chimichangas$13.75+
Two fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with beans.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas$12.99
Four enchiladas: chicken, cheese, beef ad bean. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Guadalajara$13.25
Three chicken enchiladas served with a guacamole salad and rice.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.25
Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef tips. Served with a guacamole salad and rice
- Shrimp Enchiladas$13.99
Covered in creamy Saltillo sauce and served with cilantro rice
Chicken
- Pollo Con Crema$15.75
Grilled chicken in our chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilla.
- Pollo La Casa$14.75
Grilled chicken slices topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
- Pollo Yucatan$16.50
Grilled, marinated chicken cooked with red bell peppers, zucchini, squash and onions. Combined with rice, sour cream, a guacamole salad and flour tortillas
- Pollo Yucanito$15.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatillo salsa blend to satisfy those looking for a meal full of flavor. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chef's Special$16.25
Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, French fries, tortillas and pico de gallo.
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.99
Tender slices of grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and rice. Topped with cheese dip.
- Pollo Feliz$15.75
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Choripollo$15.99
Grilled chicken breast smothered with chorizo, pineapple and cheese dip. Combined with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
- Pollo San Juan$16.50
Grilled chicken breast, sweet bell peppers, onions, potatoes. Squash and zucchini topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans and flour tortilla
- Monterrey$15.99
Tender, grilled chicken slices, onions and pineapple. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice and beans
Steak
- Vallarta$21.50
A T-Bone steak and large, grilled shrimp served with rice, a house salad and flour tortillas
- Carne Asada$18.50
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled and served with beans, a guacamole salad, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
- Santa Fe$20.99
Grilled T-bone with mushrooms, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with flour tortillas, rice and beans.
- Steak Azteca$20.00
Grilled T-bone served with waffle fries and a house salad.
- Rib-Eye Steak$21.50
USDA choice rib-eye served with your choice of two sides: Yucatan vegetable blend, a house salad, waffle fries, broccoli, beans or rice
Seafood
- Camarones Locos$18.50
Grilled shrimp, scallops, bell peppers, onions and zucchini served over rice and our cheese sauce
- Camaron Yucatan$17.75
Grilled shrimp cooked with red, green and yellow bell peppers, onions, squash and zucchini. Served with rice
- Veracruz$16.99
A del mar favorite. Grilled tilapia and shrimp seasoned with garlic sauce, paired with broccoli and rice
- Costeno$17.82
Grilled fish filet, shrimp, broccoli, carrots and corn. Served with rice, and our house salad.
- Baja Salmon$16.25
Grilled salmon on a mango flavor pico de gallo served with rice and a house salad
- Fajitas Del Mar$19.99
Shrimp and scallops grilled with bell peppers, onions and pico de gallo. Served with a side of beans, a guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
- Arroz Con Camarones$16.75
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and rice. Topped with cheese dip.
Tacos
Dessert
Kids
- Chicken Strips - Fries$7.50
- Cheeseburger - Fries$7.50
- Corn Dog - Fries$6.99
- Hot Dog - Fries$6.99
- Mac & Cheese - Waffle Fries$7.50
- Pizza Quesadilla - Fries$7.50
- Kids Grilled Chicken & Rice$8.25
- Kids Make Your Own$6.75
- Side 4 Chicken Strips$3.99Out of stock
- Side Cheeseburger$3.99
- Side Corn Dog$3.25
- Side Hot Dog$3.25
- Side Mac & Cheese$3.99
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Beer
- Corona$4.99
- Corona Light$4.99
- Dos Equis (XX) AMBER$4.99
- Dos Equis (XX) Lager$4.99
- Heineken$4.99
- Modelo Especial$4.99
- Negra Modelo$4.99
- Pacifico$4.99
- Blue Moon$4.75
- Michelada$8.25
- Victoria$4.99
- Budweiser$4.25
- Bud Light$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- Coors Light$4.25
- Michelob Ultra$4.25
- DFT Dos Equis (XX) Amber$5.25+
- DFT Miller Lite$4.99+
- DFT Dos Equis (XX) Lager$5.25+
- DFT Michelob Ultra$4.99+
- DFT Bud Light$4.99+
- DFT Modelo Espesical$5.25+
- DFT Negra Modelo$5.25+Out of stock
- DFT Coors Light$4.99+
Margarita
- Azul Margarita$9.50
A perfect margarita with blue curaçao makes this a tasty eye cather.
- CoronaRita$9.99
A jumbo house margarita on the rocks with a Coronet (a small 7oz bottle of Corona) inside the glass, pouring into your margarita as you sip away.
- Forbes Margarita$12.99
This High Roller's cocktail is prepared with (and gets its name from) Don Julio, Grand Marnier, freshly-squeezed lime, orange juice and agave nectar. Served over ice in a salted glass.
- Green Lagoon Margarita$9.99
Made with Avión Silver Tequila, Grand Mariner and Midair Melon Liqueur. This margarita has a great tropical taste and hip new look!
- House Margarita$6.99+
- Jalapeño Infused Margarita$9.99
Yes we did! The refreshing Cazadores Tequila Margarita made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, jalapeño and organic and light agave nectar make it delicious.
- MojitóRita$9.25
A hand-shaken margarita with the added taste of a Mojito! Fresh mint muddle with lime, Bacardi Limón and a splash of soda.
- Pineapple Margarita$9.99
- SangriaRita$10.99
This margarita features our house recipe infused with Sangria for a rich fruity taste.
- Skinny Margarita$9.25
Our version of this popular cocktail is prepared with Patrón Silver, Cointreau, Grand Marnier and fresh lime juice. Enjoy this margarita fir about 90 calories per cocktail.
- Top-Shelf Margarita$6.99
Made fresh with your choice of tequila and Grand Marnier *Prices vary upon tequila choice.
- Margarita Texanas$7.50+
Daiquiri
Wine
Scotch
Whiskey
Tequilas
- Tequila Flights$18.00
- 1800 Cristalino$9.00
- 1800 Reposado$8.00
- 1800 Silver$6.99
- Avion Silver$8.00
- Casamigos Añejo$9.99
- Casamigos Reposado$8.99
- Casamigos Silver$8.25
- Clase Azul Plata$15.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00
- Don Julio 1942$28.00
- Don Julio70$11.00
- Don Julio Añejo$9.99
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.00
- Herradura Añejo$9.99
- Herradura Blanco$9.00
- Herradura Reposado$9.00
- Herradura Suprema$45.00
- Herradura Ultra$11.00
- Hornitos Reposado$7.00
- Jimador Reposado$7.25
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.99
- Maestro Doble$8.99
- Patrón Añejo$9.99
- Patrón Reposado$9.00
- Patrón Silver$9.00
- Grand Patrón Platino$40.00
- Patrón Burdeos$85.00
- Patrón Piedra$99.00
- Tres Generaciones Añejo$9.00
- Well Tequila$4.99
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$7.99
- Bahama Mama$8.99
- Beach Side Peach$9.00
- Bloody Mary$8.99
- Blue Hawaiian$8.25
- Blueberry Mojito$9.99
- Buttery Nipple$7.99
- Cosmopolitan$8.25
- Cuba Libre$8.25
- Dirty Martini$7.25
- Jager Bomb$8.25
- Lemon Drop$7.25
- Liquid M.J$7.50
- Long Island Tea'$9.99
- Mai Tai$7.99
- Mojito$8.75
- Mongolian MO'FO$14.99
- Mud Slide$7.25
- Old Fashion$7.25
- Paloma$8.99
- Screwdriver$7.25
- Sex on the Beach$8.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.25
- Tom Collins$7.25
- Top Shelf Long Island$12.99
- Trash Can$9.99
- Washington Apple$7.50
- Whiskey Sour$7.99
- White Russian$7.50
Call Liquors
Vodka
Rum
Lunch Menu After 3:00
Lunch
- Steak & Cheese Fajita$14.99
Our tender steak grilled with onions and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip. Tortillas and a salad on the side.
- Lunch Fajitas$10.75+
Served with flour tortillas, a salad, onions, peppers, tomatoes and beans. Add Chicken or Steak - $2.00
- Lunch Chimichanga$11.99
One chicken or steak chimichanga served with a guacamole salad, sour cream and beans
- Lunch Nachos Supremos$11.99
Cheese nachos with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Lunch Quesadilla Deluxe$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, onions, mushrooms and beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Grilled Quesadilla Rellena$13.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, fajita style. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice
- Lunch Taco Salad$10.50
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese dip and sour cream
- El Aztea$11.25
Grilled chicken breast or rib-eye grilled with mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Burrito Especial$10.99
One beef and bean burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Salmon Marino$16.99
Fire-grilled salmon served with seared vegetables and rice
- Mexicali$13.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp over a bed of rice. Topped with cheese dip.
- Pollo Loco Lunch$13.30
Grilled chicken breast with a crema salad, flour tortillas, rice and cheese dip
- Cali Tacos$14.50
Lunch Combos
- Lunch #1$11.50
One chile relleno, one taco, beans and a guacamole salad.
- Lunch #2$11.50
One beef burrito, with cheese dip, rice and beans
- Lunch #3$11.25
One beef burrito, one taco and rice
- Lunch #4$11.99
One chile relleno, rice and beans
- Lunch #5$11.25
One beef enchilada, rice and beans
- Lunch #6$11.25
One beef burrito and one beef enchilada topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Lunch #7$11.50
Two chicken enchiladas with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and rice
- Lunch #8$11.25
One chicken enchilada, one beef taco and one cheese enchilada
- Lunch #10$11.99
One beef enchilada, one cheese quesadilla and one chalupa
- Lunch #11$11.50
One enchilada, one quesadilla and rice
- Lunch #12$11.50
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and your choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Burrito Fajita$10.50
One chicken or steak fajita burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans