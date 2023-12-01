La Rosa Chicken & Grill Princeton
Food
Combo Meal
- #1 Mild Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- #1 Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.00
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- #2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.00
Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
- #2 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
- #3 Mild Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo$12.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- #3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo$12.00
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- #4 Mild Crispy Chicken Wrap Combo$12.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- #4 Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- #5 Caesar Wrap Combo$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce,Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
- #6 Buffalo Wrap Combo$12.25
Crispy Chicken tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
- #7 Burrito Wrap Combo$12.25
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
- #8 - 3 Mild Tenders Combo$9.50
3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
- #8 - 3 Spicy Tenders Combo$9.50
3 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
- #8 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo$10.75
4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
- #8 - 4 Spicy Tenders Combo$10.75
4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
- #8 - 5 Mild Tenders Combo$12.00
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
- #8 - 5 Spicy Tenders Combo$12.00
5 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders
Meals
- One Whole Roasted Chicken Family Meal$30.00
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 4 Side Dishes and 3 Corn Muffins
- One & Half Roasted Chicken Family Meal$45.00
One & Half of La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 6 Side Dishes and 4 Corn Muffins
- Quarter Dark Roasted Meal$11.25
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin
- Quarter White Roasted Meal$12.50
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin
- Half Chicken Roasted Meal$15.00
4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin
- Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal$15.00
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & Corn Muffin
- Half Chicken White Roasted Meal$16.50
4pc White Roasted Chicken (2 breasts & 2 wings) served with 2 Side Dishes and Corn Muffin
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Grilled Sandwich$8.00
Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
- Spicy Grilled Sandwich$8.00
Spicy Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
- Crispy Sandwich$7.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
- Spicy Crispy Sandwich$7.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
- Grilled Wrap$8.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
- Spicy Grilled Wrap$8.00
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
- Crispy Wrap$8.00
Crispy chicken served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
- Spicy Crispy Wrap$8.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
- Caesar Wrap$8.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
- Buffalo Wrap$8.25
Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
- Burrito Wrap$8.25
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
Á LA CARTE
Finger Food
- 3 Mild Tenders$5.50
3 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
- 3 Spicy Tenders$5.50
3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
- 4 Mild Tenders$6.75
4 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
- 4 Spicy Tenders$6.75
4 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
- 5 Mild Tenders$8.00
5 pieces of La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
- 5 Spicy Tenders$8.00
5 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
- 6 Wings$8.50
6 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
- 12 Wings$16.50
12 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
- 18 Wings$24.50
18 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
- 24 Wings$32.50
24 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Wings
- Fries$3.00
Platter, Bowls & Soup
- Mild Grilled Chicken Platter$13.50
Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
- Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter$13.50
Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
- La Rosa Bowl$12.00
Juicy, Marinated Chicken Breast, diced and served over a Bed of Rice, with a side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix and Yogurt Cucumber Sauce on the side
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
- Cup Chicken Rice Soup$4.25
- Bowl Chicken Rice Soup$5.75
Small Side Dishes
Large Side Dishes
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing topped with Grilled Chicken
- Chicken Mediterranean Salad$11.50
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
- Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$12.75
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded Romano cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato & cucumber salad, feta cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
- Gorgonzola Salad$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette.