La Rustica Restaurant 4100 Beach Dr SW
Antipasti & Bruschetta
Antipasto Misto
Italian cold cuts, Italian cheeses, marinated vegetables
Arancini
Panko coated rice balls made with tofu, vegan cheese, risotto in spicy marinara
Calamari
Squid sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with anchovies
Caprese Di Bufala Burrata
Mozzarella with basil pesto, olives, and tomato
Cozze in Umido
Mussels, white wine, lemon, oregano, garlic
Ostriche Al Forno
Baked oysters with spinach, mascarpone and cream
Polpette Di Pecora
4 lamb & pork meatballs
Bruschetta Con Porchetta
Roasted pork belly with garlic, white wine and rosemary
Pomodoro
Tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil
Salmonaccio
Thinly sliced salmon, lemon, capers, stoneground mustard, EVOO
Portobello Mushroom
Baked with rosemary, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes
Insalata
Small Insalata Di Arugula
Arugula, oranges, walnuts, orange-lime vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano
Large Insalata Di Arugula
Arugula, oranges, walnuts, orange-lime vinaigrette, shaved parmigiano
Small Insalata Di Caesar
Romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmigiano
Large Insalata Di Caesar
Romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmigiano
Insalata Di Spinaci
Spinach, gorgonzola, hot pancetta balsamic vinaigrette, topped with 2 prawns
Portobello Mushroom & Beet
Spring mix, oranges, walnuts, olives, portobello, beets, red wine vinaigrette
Salmon Filet Salad
Grilled salmon on top of tossed greens in a pesto vinaigrette with truffle cheese and cherry tomatoes
House Salad
Pizza
Artichoke Pizza
With cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, gorgonzola cream and mozzarella
Arugula Pizza
With fresh prosciutto, tomatoes, and olives
Limone E Rosmarino
Rosemary and lemon zest
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, EVOO
Prosciutto Pizza
With pomodoro tomatoes, marinara and mozzarella
Zazzicchia E Cipolla
House-made sausage and onion, marinara, and mozzarella
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Pasta
Bucatini Amatriciana
Pancetta, onions, spicy tomato sauce
Bucatini Con Pollo
Chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, artichokes and creamy tomato sauce
Cannelloni
Filled with ground pork, veal and beef, with creamy tomato sauce
Fettuccine Alla Carbonara
Pancetta, onions, egg, and Romano
Fettuccine Bolognese Con Polpette Di Pecora
Lamb meatballs over pasta with pork bolognese sauce
Gnocchi Allo Zafferano
House-made ricotta gnocchi, onions, creamy saffron sauce
Gnocchi E Zazzicchia
House-made ricotta gnocchi, sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella
Lasagna Du Matruma
Pork bolognese, hard boiled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, peas, cream, mozzarella
Linguine Alla Gino
Prawns, spicy cherry tomato sauce, garlic, EVOO and basil
Linguine Alla Vongole
Manila clams in a lemon, garlic, basil, butter, white wine sauce
Linguine Di Mare
Mussels, clams, calamari, prawns, spinach in a spicy tomato sauce
Linguine Scampi Al Vino
Jumbo tiger prawns, olive oil, garlic, lemon, parsley, white wine & butter
Manicotti
Filled with ricotta, spinach, and onions with creamy tomato sauce
Mostaccioli Con Zazzicchia
Penne baked with marinara, cream, mozzarella and sausage
Penne Alla Norma
Mozzarella, eggplant, capers, olives, tomato, Romano and oregano
Penne Puttanesca
Capers, olives, oregano, anchovies, spicy tomato sauce
Rigatoni Al Gorgonzola
Creamy gorgonzola sauce with walnuts
Rigatoni Con Ricotta
Pancetta, ricotta cheese, onions, parmigiano and black pepper
Rigatoni Filetto Al Barbera
Filet mignon, red wine, creamy tomato sauce and parmigiano
Risotto E Gamberi
Rice tossed with prawns, asparagus, cream, cherry tomatoes, basil pesto
Risotto Zazzicchia
Rice tossed with sausage, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, saffron cream
Pecora
Roasted leg of lamb in a white wine & tomato sauce
Carne E Pesce
Salmon Filet
8 oz salmon filet with a creamy pesto sauce
Polenta Con Maiale
Braised baby back ribs in a red wine tomato sauce. Comes with polenta cake instead of pasta
Pollo Parmigiano
Pan-fried breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, cream, parmigiano
Scampi Allo Spiedo
4 marinated jumbo prawns, wrapped in pancetta, panko, garlic, EVOO, and capers
Filetto Al Gorgonzola
9 oz filet mignon, creamy gorgonzola sauce with walnuts
Medallions of Beef
Filet mignon medallions in a lemon, white wine, garlic sauce with capers
Cioppino Zafferano
Mussels, clams, calamari, prawns, salmon in a spicy saffron broth. Includes bruschetta instead of pasta or veggies
Lamb Shank
Slow roasted 13 oz Oregon lamb shank with a sweet & sticky balsamic glaze, served with pasta and vegetables
Wild Boar Shank Osso Bucco
12 oz wild boar shank braised in white wine, tomatoes & vegetables, served with saffron risotto and vegetables
Paella
Halibut
Copper River Sockeye Salmon
Children's Menu
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Spaghetti Marinara
Fettuccine Alfredo
Penne with Butter and Parmesan
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti Marinara with Meatballs
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Full Size Spaghetti Marinara
Full Size of Fettuccine Alfredo
Full Size Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Kid's Scoop
Spumoni or vanilla with chocolate sauce
Desserts Menu
Affogato
Vanilla bean ice cream, espresso, whipped cream
Cannoli
Chocolate Decadence Cake
Chocolate fudge cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate fudge frosting with salt
Dolce di Giornio
Dolce di Giornio Gluten Free
Espresso-soaked ladyfingers, rum flavored cream, chocolate
Limoncello Tiramisu
Limoncello-soaked ladyfingers, lemon flavored cream, lemon curd
Spumoni
Spumoni ice cream, whipped cream, crushed pistachios
Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta
Cream, sugar, vanilla bean