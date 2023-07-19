La Salsa Seafood
Food
Appetizers
Aguachiles Negros
Lime-cooked shrimp bathed in black guajillo and chile de arbol pepper sauce, avocado, orange, onion, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
Aguachiles Rojos
Lime-cooked shrimp bathed in red chiltepin pepper sauce, avocado, orange, onion, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
Aguachiles Verdes
Lime-cooked shrimp bathed in green serrano pepper sauce, avocado, orange, onion, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
Callo de Hacha 1 Orden
Scallops in citrus-soy sauce, purple onions, avocado, and micro greens.
Callo de Hacha 1/2 orden
Scallops in citrus-soy sauce, purple onions, avocado, and micro greens.
Chicharron de Pescado
Swai fish strips, breaded and fried. Topped with purple onions, cilantro, and micro greens. Served with tostadas and a soy, serrano, worcestershire sauce.
Estradation Fries
Guacamole
Freshly made avocado with onions, cilantro, and tomato. Topped with micro greens.
Ostiones 1 Docena
Ostiones 1/2 Orden
Tiritas de Pescado
Swai fish strips lime-cooked and bathed in green serrano pepper sauce. Topped with purple onios, avocado, and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
Tuna Tataki
Gently-seared tuna bathed in a citrus-soy sauce, topped with fried onions, micro greens, and a dash of crushed chiltepin.
Ceviches
Ceviche de Camaron
Lime-cooked shrimp with onion, tomato, cilantro. Topped with avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
Ceviche de Pescado
Lime-cooked fish with onion, tomato, cilantro. Topped with avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
Ceviche de Pulpo
Diced octopus with onion, tomato, cilantro. Topped with avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
La Mayor
This house favorite ceviche combines fish, shrimp, and octopus. Topped with green aguachiles, avocado and micro greens. Served with tostadas.
Cocteles
Coctel de Camaron
Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo
Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, octopus, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
Coctel Campechano
Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, octopus, fish, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
Vuelve a la Vida
Tomato-puree based cocktail with shrimp, octopus, fish, oyters, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
Caldos
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.
Caldo de Pescado
Fish soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.
Caldo de Pescado y Camaron
Shrimp and Fish soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.
Caldo 7 Mares
Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, and Crab Leg soup with chayote and carrots. Chopped onion, cilantro, and lime served on the side.
Sushi
La Salsa Roll
Filled with Spicy Crab and Cucumber. Topped with avocado, micro greens and 3 spicy A la Diabla Shrimp.
Los Angeles Roll
Filled with Spicy Crab, and Avocado. Topped with Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Onion Flakes, Eel Sauce and micro greens
Aguachile Roll
Filled with Spicy Crab, Cucumber, and Avocado. Topped with Aguachile Shrimp, Avocado, and micro greens.
Momia Roll
Filled with Bacon-wrapped Shrimp and Cheese. Topped with micro greens, onion flakes, and eel sauce.
Mexican Roll
Filled with Spicy Crab and Avocado. Topped with Jalapeno slices, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and micro greens.
Fish Dishes
Filete Empanizado
Breaded Swai Fillet. Served with rice, avocado, micro greens, and chipotle-mayo aioli.
Filete a la Diabla
Swai Fillet bathed in spicy Diabla sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Filete al Mojo de Ajo
Swai Fillet sauteed in chopped garlic and butter on a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Filete al Ajillo
Swai Fillet sauteed in chopped garlic butter sauce with crushed guajillo peppers over a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Filete a la Plancha
Grilled Swai fillet on a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Filete a la Mantequilla
Swai Filled in butter sauce on a bed of zucchini strips. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Filete a la Crema
Swai Fillet in a creamy chipotle and mexican cream sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Filete al Chipotle
Swai Fillet bathed in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Filete Empapelado
Steamed Swai fillet with red, yellow, and green bell peppers medley, and onion. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Mojarra Frita
Fried whole Tilapia. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Mojarra al Gusto
Fried whole Tilapia sauteed in your choice of sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Salmon al Gusto
8oz Salmon fillet grilled and sauteed in your choice of sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Shrimp Dishes
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded Shrimp. Served with rice, avocado, micro greens, and chipotle-mayo aioli.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in spicy Diabla sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sauteed in chopped garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp sauteed in chopped garlic butter sauce with crushed guajillo peppers. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones a la Momia
Bacon-wrapped Shrimp over a bed of orange slices. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones a la Plancha
Grilled Shrimp. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones a la Cucaracha
Shrimp sauteed in soy and worcestershire sauce with bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones a la Mantequilla
Shrimp sauteed in butter. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones a la Crema
Shrimp sauteed in mexican cream and chipotle. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Camarones al Chipotle
Shrimp in spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Entrees
Pulpo a la Diabla
Octopus tentacles grilled and sauteed in spicy Diabla sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Pulpo al Ajillo
Octopus tentacles grilled and sauteed in garlic and guajillo peppers butter sauce. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Cielo, Mar, y Tierra
A combination of Flap meat Steak, Chicken breast, and Ajillo shrimp. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens.
Carne Asada
Grilled Flap Meat Steak with grilled Nopal cactus, grilled cambray onion, and grilled Jalapeno pepper. Served with rice, avocado, and micro greens
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled Chicken breast fillet. Served with rice, grilled cambray onion, avocado, and micro greens.
Yakizoba (serves 2)
Yakisoba noodles sauteed in spicy diabla sauce with shrimp, octopus, mussels, and crab leg. Topped with micro greens.
Mariscadas
Mariscada Chica (serves 3)
A la Diabla Shrimp, A la Crema Shrimp, A la Momia Shrimp, Empanizado Shrimp, Breaded Swai Fillet, Whole Fried Tilapia, 2 Shrimp Tacos, Rice, Fried Beans, and your choice of Sushi Roll. Served on a Boat.
Mariscada Grande (serves 6)
A la Diabla Shrimp, A la Crema Shrimp, A la Momia Shrimp, Empanizado Shrimp, Breaded Swai Fillet, Whole Fried Tilapia, 4 Shrimp Tacos, Rice, Fried Beans, and your choice of Sushi Roll. Served on a Boat.
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Cheese Quesadilla and Fries
Quesadilla de Asada and Fries
Quesadilla de Pollo and Fries
Quesadilla de Camaron and Fries
Quesadilla de Pescado and Fries
Burrito de Asada
Steak, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro. Served with Fries.
Burrito de Pollo
Chicken, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro. Served with Fries.
Burrito de Camaron
Grilled Shrimp, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with Fries.
Burrito de Pescado
Breaded Fish, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with Fries.
Sides
Cocktails
A Mi Estilo
Handcrafted Guayaba Puree, Orange Liqueur, Pineapple Liqueur, Ginger Soda, Agave Wine.
Bandera Shots
Jamaicame Crazy
Handcrafted Hibiscus Puree, Raspberry Liqueur, Pomegranate puree, Agave Wine.
Let My Mango
Handcrafted Mango Puree, Agave, Orange Liquor, Lime Juice.
Margarita
Agave, Lime Juice, Sea Salt, and choice of Flavor.
Margarita Flight
Four of our Handcrafted Margarita Flavors: Strawberry, Mango, Lime, and Peach.
Michelada
Hand crafted Michelada Mix, Clamato, Lime juice, Sea Salt, and choice of Beer
Mimosa
Freixenet Brut Cava Cordon Negro, and choice of Juice.
Mimosa Flight
Choose Four: Mango Tamarindo Guayaba Kiwi Orange Grapefruit
Paloma
Agave Wine, Pink Grapefruit Juice, Grapefruit Soda, Lime Juice, and Sea Salt.
Piel Morena
Handcrafted Tamarindo Puree, Orange Liqueur, Lime Juice, Agave.