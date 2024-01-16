La Strada 65 Main Street
La Strada Lunch
Salad Lunch
- Caprese Salad$10.99
Caprese salad: burrata mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, arugula, homemade pesto.
- Arugula Salad$10.99
Arugula Salad: organic arugula, baby heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, fresh pears, lemon vinaigrette.
- La Romana Salad$10.99
La Romana: omain salad, parmigiano reggiano, pistachio dressing, focaccia crutons, chicken breast.
- La Strada Salad$10.99
La Strada Salad: arugula, radiccio, fresh fig, cranberries, almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Panini Lunch
- Caprese panini$11.99
Caprese panini: olive oil, arugula, basil, fresh mozzrella, cherry tomato, balsamic glaze.
- Prosciutto panini$13.99
Prosciutto panin: olive oil, prosciutto, stracciatella, arugula, cherry tomato, basil.
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.99
Chicken pesto panini: olive oil, chicken breast, homemade pesto, arugula, cherry tomato, basil, stracciatella
- Italiano panini$15.99
Italiano panini: olive oil, arugula, salami, panchetta, prosciutto, mortadella, stracciatella, 24 months aged balsamic, tomato confit.
- Vegetarian panini$12.99
Vegetarian panini: olive oil, burrata, homemade pesto, cherry tomatoes, arugula.
- Bruschetta$9.99
Bruschetta: prosciutto, arugula, straciatella, balsamic glaze.
Signature Sandwiches Lunch
- La Strada$14.99
La Strada: focaccia rosemary bread, panchetta, prosciutto, mortadella, capocollo, stracciatella, olives arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic.
- La Favolosa$14.99
La Favolosa: rosetta bread, olive oil, arugula, speck alto adige, pecorino cream, spicy eggplant spread, balsamic glaze.
- L'inferno$14.99
L'inferno: rosetta bread, olive oil porchetta, spicy calabrian chili sauce, stracciatella, arugula, apulia mixed olives.
- La Paradiso$14.99
La Paradiso: rosetta bread, olive oil, arugula, mortadella, stracciatella, pistachio cream, cherry tomato.
- La Dante$14.99
La Dante: rosetta bread, olive oli, home made ricotta cream, arugula, panchetta, peppers strips.
- La Dolce Vita$14.99
La Dolce Vita: rosetta bread, olive oil, arugula, chicken breast, prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, pistachio pesto, confit tomato.
Dessert Lunch
La Strada Retail
Food Retail
- Taralli Pugliesi$3.90
- Tomato Potato Chips$2.99
These chips offer a unique blend of tangy tomato flavor and the classic crunch of potato chips. Perfect for those looking to switch up their snack game with something both familiar and new.
- Anchovies in oil Filetti Di Alici$10.22
Filetti Di Alici are anchovy fillets preserved in oil. They're great for adding a burst of salty, umami flavor to pastas, salads, or pizzas.
- White Fig Jam$9.98
- Punto Caldo, Gluten Free, Chocolate Cookies, Net Wt. 6.7oz$6.37
Traditional Ragusan/Sicilian cookies, good and fragrant like those of our grandmothers. Their taste will take you back in time, when there was an atmosphere of celebration in the house and the perfume also filled the streets. Our "Squisiti" are the postcard of the symbolic plase of the territory of origin, Ragusa.
- Taralli Pugliesi Peperoncino$3.98
- Sicilian Apricot Jam$9.98
- Orange and Strawberry Jam$9.98
- Pearls Balsamic Gocce lemon$18.98
- Taralli Mandorle E Pepe$5.98
Taralli Mandorle E Pepe are crunchy Italian snack rings that feature a delightful blend of almonds and black pepper. Perfect for pairing with your favorite cheeses or a glass of wine, they bring a unique flavor twist to your snack time.
- Pearls Balsamic Truffle$18.98
- Salsa Di Peperoncino Calabrese$8.98
The Salsa di Peperoncino Calabrese is a spicy Italian chili sauce that's perfect for adding a kick to your dishes. Made with authentic Calabrian peppers, it brings a bold flavor that's ideal for pasta, pizza, or just dipping.
- Peppers strips in oil$6.98
- Mielu Organic Raw Honey$7.98
- Callipo Solid Light Tuna in Olive Oil, 6 Oz Jar$11.98
The Callipo Solid Light Tuna is packed in olive oil, offering a rich flavor that enhances any meal. This 6 oz jar is perfect for a quick, nutritious snack or addition to your favorite recipes.
- Spicy Garlic in Oil$7.98
- Black Olive pate$8.25
- Gnocci Potato Truffle$6.98
- Hot Spread Bomba Pugliese$10.75
- Sale Marino Dell'Adriatico$3.19
Sale Marino Dell'Adriatico is a high-quality sea salt harvested from the Adriatic Sea. It is appreciated for its purity and the rich flavor it adds to dishes.
- Pure Italian, Eggplant Caponata, 550g$9.40
- Callipo 80g Tin Three Pack (240 Gram)$7.26
The Callipo 80g Tin Three Pack offers premium quality tuna preserved in olive oil, perfect for enhancing your meals. Each pack contains three tins, making it easy to stock up on this pantry staple.
- Whole Calabrian Chili Peppers 2 Large Jars 34 34oz Organic Organic$20.71
Enjoy the spicy kick of Whole Calabrian Chili Peppers, now available in two large 34 oz jars. These organic peppers are perfect for adding a burst of flavor to any dish.
- Pure Italian, Marinated Eggplant Strips in oil, Net Wt. 19.04 oz (540g)$12.92
- Taralli with sugar$5.70
- Carnaroli for Premium Risotto, Riso Del Delta Del Po I.G.P. Net Wt. 2.2 lb (1kg)$10.89
- Tartufi Jimmy Truffle Chips$3.25
Indulge in the rich flavor of Tartufi Jimmy Truffle Chips, a perfect blend of savory truffle and crispy potato. These chips offer a unique twist on your classic snack, ideal for any gourmet snack lover.
- Green Olives Castelvetrano, 550g$6.98
- Apulia Mixed Pitted Olives, 550g$10.67
- Punto Caldo, Gluten Free, Lemon Cookies, Net Wt. 6.7 oz$6.37
- Punto Caldo, Gluten Free, Plain Cookies, Net Wt. 6.7 oz$6.37
- Punto Caldo, Gluten Free, Almond Cookies, Net Wt. 5.29 oz$8.57
- Le Pacchetelle, Masseria, Dello Sbirro del Vesuvio$24.35
- San Carlo, Wavy Potato chips$2.98
- San Marzano Tomato, Whole peeled, 800g (1lb 12oz)$5.98
The La Valle Italian Peeled Tomatoes come in a convenient 6 pack, perfect for stocking up your pantry. They're great for making sauces, soups, and stews with a touch of authentic Italian flavor.
- Italian Oregano in brunches, 35g (1.23oz)$5.75
- Trio Mushrooms in oil, 540g$10.90
- Taralli Pugliesi, Mediterranean flavor, 200g (7.05oz)$4.42
- Etna Coscia Pear Jam, 360g (12.7oz)$9.98
- Sicilian Red Orange Marmalade, 360g (12.7oz)$9.98
- Taralli Pugliesi, Black Pepper$3.74
- Taralli Pugliesi, With Fennel Seeds, 200g (7.05oz)$3.74
- San Carlo, Classic Potato Chips, 50g (1.76oz)$2.20
Pasta Retail
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Penne, 400g$6.50
Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Penne is perfect for those looking to enjoy classic Italian dishes without the gluten. This 400g pack offers a great-tasting, versatile pasta option that cooks to al dente perfection.
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Fusilli, 400g$6.50
Enjoy a delightful plate of Granoro Gluten Free Fusilli, perfect for those on a gluten-free diet. This 400g package offers a tasty alternative without compromising on the traditional pasta experience.
- Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Spaghetti, 400g$6.50
Granoro Gluten Free Pasta Spaghetti is a 400g pack of delicious, wheat-free pasta perfect for those following a gluten-free diet. It's made with a special blend of corn and rice flour to ensure it has a great taste and texture, similar to traditional pasta.
- Granoro Gnocchi Gluten 500g$6.98
Granoro Gnocchi is a gluten-free option that packs the classic Italian dumpling taste in a convenient 500g package. It's perfect for those looking to enjoy traditional Italian flavors without the gluten.
- Gluten Free Granoro Homemade Pasta Gluten Free 400g$6.50
Enjoy the classic taste of homemade pasta without any of the gluten with Glanoro's Gluten Free Pasta. This 400g pack offers a perfect base for your favorite sauces and dishes, ensuring a delightful meal every time.
- Gluten Free Lasagne 250g$6.50
This gluten-free lasagne offers a delicious alternative for those looking to avoid gluten in their diet. It comes in a 250g package, perfect for a quick and satisfying meal.
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Fusilloni Trafilati Al Bronzo, Net Wt. 17.06 (500g)$7.80
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Capricciose Trafilate Al Bronzo, Net Wt. 17.06 (500g)$7.80
- Granoro, Ziti Pasta 454g (1lb)$2.44
- Granoro Pasta Macaroni, N 69 Orzo, Net Wt. 16 oz. (454g)$2.73
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Cavatelli, 500g (1.1lb)$7.80
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Campanelle, 500g (1.1lb)$7.80
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Paccheri Trafilati Al Bronzo, Net Wt. 17.06 (500g)$8.20
- Linguni Black Squid$8.34
- Granoro, Penne Rigate, 454g, (1lb)$2.44
- Dedicato Granoro, N 80 Tagliatelle Verdi, Solo Grano Di Puglia E Spinaci Italiani, 500g$4.74
- Pappardelle 134 Gli Speciali$4.74
The Pappardelle 134 Gli Speciali offers a wider, flat noodle that's perfect for holding onto rich sauces. It's an ideal choice for a hearty, comforting meal.
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Fusilli Paesani Strozzapreti Trafilate Al Bronzo, Net Wt. 17.06 (500g)$7.80
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Penne Rigate, 500g (1.1lb)$8.27
- Granoro, Elicoidali pasta, 454g (1lb)$2.44
- Granoro, Lasagna, 500g (1.1lb)$5.64
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Orecchiette, 500g (1lb)$7.80
- Granoro, Mista pasta, 500g (1.1lb)$3.44
Granoro offers a range of authentic Italian pasta, perfect for crafting traditional Italian dishes. Its variety ensures there's a pasta shape for every type of sauce or recipe you're keen to try out.
- Pasta Macaroni$2.44
Pasta Macaroni is a versatile pasta shape that's perfect for a variety of dishes, from mac and cheese to pasta salads. It holds onto sauces well, making every bite flavorful.
- Granoro, Spaghetti 13, Enriched Macaroni Product$2.44
Granoro Spaghetti No. 13 is a classic, long pasta perfect for twirling around your fork with your favorite sauce. Made from durum wheat, it's enriched to add a nutritional boost to your traditional pasta dishes.
- Granoro$2.44
Granoro is a brand known for its high-quality Italian pasta. It's perfect for a variety of dishes, offering authenticity and taste that elevates any meal.
- Pasta Di Stigliano, Campanelle Trafilate Al Bronzo, Net Wt. 17.06 oz (500 g)$7.80
Beer Retail
- Heineken$3.00
Heineken is a popular Dutch beer known for its crisp and refreshing taste. It's perfect for social gatherings or a relaxing evening at home.
- Heineken 0.0 Non Alcoholic 12oz$3.00
Heineken 0.0 provides the same rich, balanced taste as the classic Heineken lager without the alcohol. It's a 12oz option that's perfect for social occasions when you're looking to keep a clear head.
Olive Oil & Balsamic Retail
- Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar Imported from Italy Without Pourer$25.98
Experience the rich, tangy taste of Oro Gold Balsamic Vinegar, imported directly from Italy to elevate your dishes. Perfect for salad dressings, marinades, or drizzling over vegetables, its authentic flavor is a kitchen must-have.
- Pearls Balsamic Regular$18.98
- Pearls Balsamic Raspberry$18.98
- Balsamic Glaze Norcineria Lucana$6.98
- Chiavaroli Extra Virgin Olive Oil 100% Italiano$22.98
- Due Vittorie Apple Vinegar Imported from Italy 16.9fl Oz / 500ml$13.82
Introducing Due Vittorie Apple Vinegar, a premium condiment all the way from Italy. Perfect for dressing salads or adding a tangy touch to your recipes, this 16.9 fl oz bottle packs authentic Italian flavor into every drop.
- Le Due Torri, EVOO 100% Italian, 3L$52.98
- Biancolilla Sicilia Igp Extra Virgina Olive Oil 750ml$38.78
This Biancolilla Sicilia IGP Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes in a 750ml bottle, perfect for your cooking needs. It's made from olives harvested in Sicily, offering a distinct, high-quality flavor for your dishes.
- Organic Extra Virgin Oilve Oil, 500ml (16.90z)$23.32
Beverage Retail
- Tè Alla Pesca$3.85
Tè Alla Pesca is a refreshing peach-flavored tea, perfect for a hot day. It's light and fruity, making it a great choice for those who enjoy a sweet twist to their beverage.
- Aranciata Rossa$3.82
Aranciata Rossa is a refreshing Italian orange soda with a unique bitter-sweet taste. It's made from real orange juice and offers a vibrant, fizzy drink perfect for a sunny day.
- Limonade Gassosa$3.82
Limonade Gassosa is a refreshing, bubbly lemonade perfect for hot summer days. It's light and fizzy, making it a great choice for quenching your thirst.
- Macario$3.82
The Macario is a stylish, durable piece of furniture perfect for adding a modern touch to any room. It's designed with comfort and functionality in mind, making it a great choice for everyday use.
- Limonade Chinotto$3.82
Limonade Chinotto is a refreshing Italian soda that blends the unique taste of Chinotto citrus with a light, sweet lemonade twist. It's perfect for those looking for a sophisticated, non-alcoholic beverage option with a distinctive flavor profile.
- Limonata$3.82
Limonata is a refreshing, sparkling lemon beverage perfect for hot summer days. It combines the tartness of lemon with the right amount of sweetness for a thirst-quenching drink.
- Mole Cola$3.36
Mole Cola is a unique twist on traditional cola with its distinct, slightly spicy flavor profile. Perfect for those looking to change up their soda routine with something new and adventurous.
- Prime Spring Water$3.80
Prime Spring Water offers crisp, refreshing hydration sourced from natural springs. It's perfect for quenching your thirst anytime, anywhere.
- Filette Sparkling water$3.80
- Acqua Di Formia$2.76
Acqua Di Formia is a refreshing fragrance inspired by the coastal town of Formia in Italy. It combines aquatic notes with a hint of Mediterranean citrus for a light and rejuvenating scent.
- Filette$2.76
Filette is a sleek, portable water bottle perfect for keeping you hydrated on the go. It's designed to fit comfortably in most bags and cup holders, making it an ideal companion for daily commutes or weekend adventures.