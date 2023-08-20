Popular Items

Bowl

Lobster Ceviche

$21.50

Mango, avocado, cucumber, red onions, jalapeño, cilantro, coconut milk, jalapeño aioli, mango dressing, pickled onions, and shredded coconut

Steak Tacos

$14.50

Soft corn tortillas with melted Oaxaca cheese filled with ribeye steak, peppers, onions, avocado, sriracha aioli, cilantro, and morita salsa on the side

Drinks

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Homemade Agua Fresca

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Coke Products

$3.99

Sparkling Water

$3.99

Red bull

$3.50

Food

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions, and carrots with lime vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Baby spinach, blueberries, jicama, pickled red onions, Marcona almonds, and mango dressing

Chipotle Caesar

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, croutons, and smoked chipotle Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken cubes, romaine, mixed greens, corn salsa, jicama, cucumber, pickled onion, carrots, peppers, tomato, and bacon with ranch dressing

Shrimp Mango Salad

$15.99

5 grilled shrimp, spinach, romaine, red onions, jicama, and strawberries with mango dressing and Tajin

Steak Salad

$18.99

8 oz NY strip, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomatoes, and queso fresco with ranch dressing

Ceviches

La Suerte Ceviche

$17.50

Salmon, tilapia, four grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, jalapeños, jicama slaw,cilantro, avocado, orange, Tajin and chamoy salsa, and balsamic glaze

Veggie Ceviche

$11.50

Avocado, corn, jicama, jalapeños, pickled slaw, pickled red onions, mango, cucumber, red onions, pico de gallo, and lime vinaigrette

Lobster Ceviche

$21.50

Mango, avocado, cucumber, red onions, jalapeño, cilantro, coconut milk, jalapeño aioli, mango dressing, pickled onions, and shredded coconut

Cocktail Ceviche

$12.99

Shrimp, tomato, red onions, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, and housemade cocktail sauce

Aguachile

$16.99

Fresh salmon, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, avocado, and mango mixed with citrus habanero sauce

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.50

Pineapple, cucumber, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, habanero, and raspberry infused honey and creamy avocado purée

Tuna Ceviche

$18.50

Fresh tuna, jalapeño, onions, cilantro, avocado, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, unagi sauce, and pickled slaw

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Cooked shrimp, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, house special sauce, served with crackers

Crab Ceviche

$17.99

Real crab meat, jalapeños, cucumbers, corn, red onions, jalapeño aioli, topped with tajin and pineapple salsa

Spicy Salmon Ceviche

$15.50

Spicy salmon, red onion, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, topped with pico de gallo, and homemade spicy salsa

Tacos

Pibil Tacos

$12.50

Soft corn tortillas with slow cooked achiote pork, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, cilantro and side of habanero salsa

Pastor Tacos

$12.99

Soft corn tortilla with melted cheese, al pastor pork, pineapple salsa, red onions, cilantro, and morita salsa

Fish Tacos

$11.50

Soft flour tortillas with tilapia fried in masa crust, lettuce, pickled slaw, jalapeño aioli, cilantro, and morita salsa on the side

Veggie Tacos

$9.99

Soft corn tortillas with black beans, corn, avocado, peppers, onions, queso fresco, cilantro, and jalapeño salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$13.50

Soft corn tortillas with sautéed shrimp, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions, pickled slaw, garlic aioli, habanero salsa, and cilantro

Steak Tacos

$14.50

Soft corn tortillas with melted Oaxaca cheese filled with ribeye steak, peppers, onions, avocado, sriracha aioli, cilantro, and morita salsa on the side

Mushroom Taco

$11.99

Soft corn tortilla with fried mushrooms, peppers and onions with spinach, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa

Spicy chicken Tacos

$12.50

Soft flour tortillas with grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, jalapeño, bacon, and tomato. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cilantro

Tapas

Dips and chips

Half and Half Dips and Chips

$7.99

Esquite

$12.99

Corn in a cup with mayo, queso fresco, paprika, cilantro, lime, and 4 grilled shrimp

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Calamari pieces fried in achiote cornmeal flour

Fried Ravioli

$11.99

Roasted garlic, basil parmigiano, and goat cheese stuffing. Served with chipotle marinara sauce

Fries Bowl

$8.99

Garlic fries with a side of garlic aioli or truffle fries with ranch dressing or sweet potato fries with caramel jalapeño sauce on the side

Empanadas

$9.99

2 masa baked turnovers with spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese filling. Served with morita salsa

Mussels

$12.99

Cooked in creme chipotle tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro, red onions, lime, and toasted bread

Papas Bravas

$10.99

Crispy home fries tossed in chipotle sauce, topped with garlic aioli, queso fresco, and cilantro

Crab Tostadas

$18.99

Real crab meat, red onions, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, and garlic aioli

Quesadillas

$11.99

10 inch tortilla filled with cheese, black beans, and tomato. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Salsas Flight

$7.99

Pick 4 salsa. Served with homemade tortilla chips!

Tamales

$7.99

Your choice of one chicken or cheese, served with romaine, zucchini and squash, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and a side of guajillo sauce

Taquitos Dorados

$11.99

3 choice of chorizo, chicken, or veggie fried taquitos. With lettuce guacamole, jalapeño aioli, queso fresco, and pico de gallo

Tostadas

$10.99

2 crispy tortillas with refried black beans, meat of your choice, romaine, sour cream, queso fresco, and pico de gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Mushroom, spinach, Oaxaca cheese, peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Wings

$13.99

1 lb of jumbo wings with choice of buffalo or chipotle sauce. Served with ranch

Salsa Flight

$7.99

Fried Shrimp

$11.99

5 Fried jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce.

Shrimp A La Parilla

$11.99

5 Cayenne and paprika seasoned grilled shimp with creamy avocado puree.

Lucky Burrito

Burrito

Bowl

Tacos

Bag of chips

$1.00

Dinner Sides

2 oz Queso

$1.00

8 Oz Steak

$12.00

Aioli

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Black Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Cilantro

$0.50

Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

CUP SALSA

$6.00

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Plantains

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Garlic Fries

$4.50

Green Beans

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Mixed Veggies

$4.99

Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

Red onions

$0.50

Refried Beans

$2.99

Side Mole

Side Salsas

$0.99

Slaw

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Entrées

Mole Enchiladas

$15.99

Your choice of 4 chicken or veggie, mole salsa, lettuce, pickled red onions, sour cream, queso fresco. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice on the side

Salmon a La Veracruzana

$23.99

Grilled salmon served over a jalapeño mozzarella risotto cake, sautéed spinach, sour cream and olive-caper tomato sauce

Roasted Chicken

$24.99

Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans, and jalapeño cilantro Parmesan cream sauce

Lamb Barbacoa

$30.99

4 grilled lamb chops served with mashed potatoes, roasted green beans, avocado, and barbacoa sauce

Cochinita Pibil

$17.99

Slow-cooked achiote pork, served in a crispy corn tortilla with guajillo sauce, Mexican rice, fried plantains, pickled onions, sour cream, and cilantro

A La Diabla Shrimp

$19.99

5 fried spicy jumbo shrimp served with spicy tomato sauce, creamy bacon risotto, sautéed baby spinach, and pickled onion on top

Costillas Al Pastor

$18.99

Small stack of smoked baby ribs, served with guajillo BBQ sauce, pineapple coleslaw, and garlic fries

Steak Chimichurri

$31.99

10 oz grilled New York strip, garlic fries and broccoli. Chimichurri sauce on the side

Spaghetti and Shrimp

$19.99

Spaghetti and 5 shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and bacon tossed in habanero cream sauce. Served with grilled bread. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro

Chicken Spaghetti

$16.99

Spaghetti, tomato sauce, grilled chicken, garlic aioli, queso fresco. Topped with roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, and grilled bread

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Your choice of chicken or veggie, topped with melted Cheddar, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. Topped with queso fresco

Scallops a La Mexicana

$29.99

3 pan seared scallops on a bed of corn jalapeño risotto with sliced avocado, pico de gallo and morita sauce

Lomo Saltado

$24.99

Tender New York strip with Peppers, Onion, Tomatos and Jalapenos. Served with Fries and Cilantro rice

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$13.99

Bolillo bread, pulled smoked brisket in guajillo BBQ sauce with red onions. Served with fries and coleslaw

Cheeseburger

$12.99

8 oz burger patty with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli. Served with fries

Torta Al Pastor

$14.99

Hot sandwich with refried beans, pineapple, avocado, lettuce, pickles, red onions, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeño mayo, and sour cream. Served with fries

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Black bean patty, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion and garlic aioli. Served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast in masa crust, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and chipotle aioli. Served with fries

Veggie Torta

$13.99

Telera bread with refried beans, avocado, peppers and onions, mushrooms, pico de gallo, jalapeño aioli, sour cream, lettuce, and Oaxaca cheese. Served with fries

Soups

Chicken Tortilla

$8.99

Shrimp Bisque

$9.99

Mushroom Soup

$8.99

Birria

$9.99

Corn Chowder

$8.99

Caldo De Mariscos

$26.99

Desserts

Churros Dessert

$7.50

Napoleon

$10.00

Flan

$8.00

Chocolate Tort

$8.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla Chicken

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Gifts Cards

GIFT CARDS

GIFT CARDS $ 25

$25.00

GIFT CARDS $ 50

$50.00

GIFT CARDS $ 75

$75.00

GIFT CARDS $ 100

$100.00