La Suerte - EM 2116 Bardstown Rd
Popular Items
Food
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions, and carrots with lime vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, blueberries, jicama, pickled red onions, Marcona almonds, and mango dressing
Chipotle Caesar
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, croutons, and smoked chipotle Caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken cubes, romaine, mixed greens, corn salsa, jicama, cucumber, pickled onion, carrots, peppers, tomato, and bacon with ranch dressing
Shrimp Mango Salad
5 grilled shrimp, spinach, romaine, red onions, jicama, and strawberries with mango dressing and Tajin
Steak Salad
8 oz NY strip, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomatoes, and queso fresco with ranch dressing
Ceviches
La Suerte Ceviche
Salmon, tilapia, four grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, jalapeños, jicama slaw,cilantro, avocado, orange, Tajin and chamoy salsa, and balsamic glaze
Veggie Ceviche
Avocado, corn, jicama, jalapeños, pickled slaw, pickled red onions, mango, cucumber, red onions, pico de gallo, and lime vinaigrette
Cocktail Ceviche
Shrimp, tomato, red onions, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, and housemade cocktail sauce
Aguachile
Fresh salmon, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, avocado, and mango mixed with citrus habanero sauce
Shrimp Ceviche
Pineapple, cucumber, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, habanero, and raspberry infused honey and creamy avocado purée
Tuna Ceviche
Fresh tuna, jalapeño, onions, cilantro, avocado, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, unagi sauce, and pickled slaw
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, house special sauce, served with crackers
Crab Ceviche
Real crab meat, jalapeños, cucumbers, corn, red onions, jalapeño aioli, topped with tajin and pineapple salsa
Spicy Salmon Ceviche
Spicy salmon, red onion, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, topped with pico de gallo, and homemade spicy salsa
Tacos
Pibil Tacos
Soft corn tortillas with slow cooked achiote pork, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, cilantro and side of habanero salsa
Pastor Tacos
Soft corn tortilla with melted cheese, al pastor pork, pineapple salsa, red onions, cilantro, and morita salsa
Fish Tacos
Soft flour tortillas with tilapia fried in masa crust, lettuce, pickled slaw, jalapeño aioli, cilantro, and morita salsa on the side
Veggie Tacos
Soft corn tortillas with black beans, corn, avocado, peppers, onions, queso fresco, cilantro, and jalapeño salsa
Shrimp Tacos
Soft corn tortillas with sautéed shrimp, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions, pickled slaw, garlic aioli, habanero salsa, and cilantro
Mushroom Taco
Soft corn tortilla with fried mushrooms, peppers and onions with spinach, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa
Spicy chicken Tacos
Soft flour tortillas with grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, jalapeño, bacon, and tomato. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cilantro
Tapas
Dips and chips
Half and Half Dips and Chips
Esquite
Corn in a cup with mayo, queso fresco, paprika, cilantro, lime, and 4 grilled shrimp
Fried Calamari
Calamari pieces fried in achiote cornmeal flour
Fried Ravioli
Roasted garlic, basil parmigiano, and goat cheese stuffing. Served with chipotle marinara sauce
Fries Bowl
Garlic fries with a side of garlic aioli or truffle fries with ranch dressing or sweet potato fries with caramel jalapeño sauce on the side
Empanadas
2 masa baked turnovers with spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese filling. Served with morita salsa
Mussels
Cooked in creme chipotle tomato sauce. Topped with cilantro, red onions, lime, and toasted bread
Papas Bravas
Crispy home fries tossed in chipotle sauce, topped with garlic aioli, queso fresco, and cilantro
Crab Tostadas
Real crab meat, red onions, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, and garlic aioli
Quesadillas
10 inch tortilla filled with cheese, black beans, and tomato. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Salsas Flight
Pick 4 salsa. Served with homemade tortilla chips!
Tamales
Your choice of one chicken or cheese, served with romaine, zucchini and squash, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and a side of guajillo sauce
Taquitos Dorados
3 choice of chorizo, chicken, or veggie fried taquitos. With lettuce guacamole, jalapeño aioli, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Tostadas
2 crispy tortillas with refried black beans, meat of your choice, romaine, sour cream, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Veggie Quesadilla
Mushroom, spinach, Oaxaca cheese, peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Wings
1 lb of jumbo wings with choice of buffalo or chipotle sauce. Served with ranch
Salsa Flight
Fried Shrimp
5 Fried jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce.
Shrimp A La Parilla
5 Cayenne and paprika seasoned grilled shimp with creamy avocado puree.
Lucky Burrito
Dinner Sides
2 oz Queso
8 Oz Steak
Aioli
Avocado
Bag of Chips
Black Beans
Broccoli
Cilantro
Cilantro Rice
Corn Tortillas
CUP SALSA
French Fries
Fried Plantains
Fruit Cup
Garlic Fries
Green Beans
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Shrimp
Side Guacamole
Jalapenos
Mashed Potatoes
Mexican Rice
Mixed Veggies
Pico De Gallo
Pinto Beans
Red onions
Refried Beans
Side Mole
Side Salsas
Slaw
Sour Cream
Sweet Potato Fries
Queso Fresco
Parmesan Cheese
Side Of Ranch
Entrées
Mole Enchiladas
Your choice of 4 chicken or veggie, mole salsa, lettuce, pickled red onions, sour cream, queso fresco. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice on the side
Salmon a La Veracruzana
Grilled salmon served over a jalapeño mozzarella risotto cake, sautéed spinach, sour cream and olive-caper tomato sauce
Roasted Chicken
Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans, and jalapeño cilantro Parmesan cream sauce
Lamb Barbacoa
4 grilled lamb chops served with mashed potatoes, roasted green beans, avocado, and barbacoa sauce
Cochinita Pibil
Slow-cooked achiote pork, served in a crispy corn tortilla with guajillo sauce, Mexican rice, fried plantains, pickled onions, sour cream, and cilantro
A La Diabla Shrimp
5 fried spicy jumbo shrimp served with spicy tomato sauce, creamy bacon risotto, sautéed baby spinach, and pickled onion on top
Costillas Al Pastor
Small stack of smoked baby ribs, served with guajillo BBQ sauce, pineapple coleslaw, and garlic fries
Steak Chimichurri
10 oz grilled New York strip, garlic fries and broccoli. Chimichurri sauce on the side
Spaghetti and Shrimp
Spaghetti and 5 shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms and bacon tossed in habanero cream sauce. Served with grilled bread. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro
Chicken Spaghetti
Spaghetti, tomato sauce, grilled chicken, garlic aioli, queso fresco. Topped with roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, and grilled bread
Enchiladas Suizas
Your choice of chicken or veggie, topped with melted Cheddar, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. Topped with queso fresco
Scallops a La Mexicana
3 pan seared scallops on a bed of corn jalapeño risotto with sliced avocado, pico de gallo and morita sauce
Lomo Saltado
Tender New York strip with Peppers, Onion, Tomatos and Jalapenos. Served with Fries and Cilantro rice
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Bolillo bread, pulled smoked brisket in guajillo BBQ sauce with red onions. Served with fries and coleslaw
Cheeseburger
8 oz burger patty with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli. Served with fries
Torta Al Pastor
Hot sandwich with refried beans, pineapple, avocado, lettuce, pickles, red onions, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeño mayo, and sour cream. Served with fries
Veggie Burger
Black bean patty, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion and garlic aioli. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast in masa crust, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and chipotle aioli. Served with fries
Veggie Torta
Telera bread with refried beans, avocado, peppers and onions, mushrooms, pico de gallo, jalapeño aioli, sour cream, lettuce, and Oaxaca cheese. Served with fries