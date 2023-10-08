La Taguara - East Washington 3502 E Washington Avenue
Food Menu
Appetizers
Arepitas con Nata
Crunchy mini arepas (round corn patties) served with Latin American sour cream
Bolitas de Queso
Boneless Wings
Crispy boneless chicken bites tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.
Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.
Colombian Empanadas
Crispy empanadas filled with beef and potatoes served with aji colombiano
El Papi Sampler
"Venezuelan Sampler" Cheese masa balls, yucca sticks, ground beef empanadas, arepitas and tequenos served with nata, guasacaca and tartara verde sauce.
LT Eggrolls
Our version of traditional Eggrolls. Crispy eggrolls filled with black beans, Caribbean cheese and sweet plantain served with spicy nata (Vegetarian)
Mandocas
Corn dough ringsmixed with sweet plantain, white cheese and spices cooked to perfection and served with caribbean white chees and latin american sour cream.
Queso Frito
Venezuelan version of cheese curds served with picadillo salad.
Rompe Colchon
Shimp marinated in lime juice, tossed with fresh tomatoes, avocado, onions and cilantro served with plantain chips.
Sweet Corn Tequenos
Sweet corn Venezuelan Version of cheese sticks served with Latin American sour cream.
Sweet Plantain Tequenos
Sweet plantain tequenos, Venezuelan Version of cheese sticks served with Latin American sour cream.
Tajadas con Queso
Slices of sweet plantains topped with caribbean white cheese and served with a side of latin american sour cream
Tequenos
Venezuelan version of cheese sticks served with creamy green onion sauce.
Tequeyoyos
Venezuelan version of cheese sticks filled with sweet plantains, ham and cheese served with creamy green onion sauce
Tostones
Crispy garlicky green platains served with garlic and cilantro sauce and picadillo salad
Yuca con Chicharron
Crispy pieces of yucca fries topped with crispy pork belly and picadillo salad served with a side of garlic and cilantro sauce
Yuca Frita
Crispy yucca sticks served with garlic & cilantro sauce and aji colombiano
Guacamole & Arepa Chips
Specialty
Pabellon
"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains and an arepita.
Pabellon a Caballo
"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains, arepita and topped with a sunny-side-up egg.
Mofongo
A puerto Rican dish: mashed green plantain mix with crispy pork belly, garlic and then topped with crispy pork. Protein Sub or Add options available.
Mojito en Coco
Great minced tilapia cooked in a well seasoned coconut sauce served with rice, crispy green plantains, picadillo salad and garlic and cilantro sauce. Chicken or Shrimp available.
Steak & Onions
Well seasoned thin steak slice sauteed with onions served with rice, black beans, caribbean white cheese and a side house salad
Bandejita Paisa
Chorizo, crispy pork belly, well seasoned ground beef, sunny side up egg, sweet plantains, rice, pinto beans, avocado, caribbean white cheese and a arepita.
Cachapa con Queso & Cochino Frito
Sweet corn pancake filled with cheese served with Latin american sour cream, garlic, guasacaca and crispy pork.
Lomo Saltado
Tenderloin pieces, onions and tomatoes stir fry with soy and oyster sauce Peruvian style. Served with white rice and French fries.
Chicken Saltado
Chicken Milanese
Crispy and juicy breaded thin slices of chicken breast served with white rice, French fries and pink sauce.
Entrees
Fried Fish
Deep fried fish steak served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and garlic and cilantro sauce.
Fried Red Snapper
Deep fried whole Red Snapper served with pineapple coleslaw, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with white rice, picadillo salad, your choice of sweet or crispy plantains and guasacaca
Chicken Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders served with pineapple coleslaw, French fries, and pink sauce.
Churrasco Criollo
Hand-cut well seasond 10oz ribeye steak served with white rice, chorizo, yucca sticks, picadillo salad and guasacaca.
Parrilla Callejera
Well seasoned pieces of chicken, beef and pork sauteed with onions and peppers served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca.
Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed garlic shrimp served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.
Coconut Chicken
Cod Dinner
Deep fried batter Cod served with pineapple coleslaw, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Cuban Sandwich
The traditional way! Pressed French bread filled with ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese served with pickles, plantain chips and guasacaca sauce.
Pabellon Wrap
Wheat wrap filled with rice, black beans, shredded beef, sweet plantains and cheese served with pickles, a side of french fries and pink sauce.
Pepito Sandwich
Sauteed steak or chicken with onions and peppers on a fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, guasacaca and cheddar cheese. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Pork Roast Sandwich
Slow cooked roast pork, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
La Taguara Burger
An American tradition with a Venezuelan twist. 1/2 lb. beef patty well-seasoned topped with a fried egg, ham, bacon, gouda cheese, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Juicy 1/2 pound hamburger cook to perfection topped with gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.
Arepas & More
Arepa
Hot corn bun with a crispy shell and a soft doughy inside with your choice of two fillings.
Patacon Pisao Sandwich
Crispy green plantain sandwich filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, caribbean white cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, garlic and cilantro sauce and your choice of fillings
Empanada
Stuffed and cripy CORN turnover of your choice (beef, chicken, cheese or beans & Cheese) and your choice of soup or salad.
Fish Patacon Sandwich
Specialty Arepas
Pabellon Arepa
Stuffed with shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain and Caribbean cheese
Domino Arepa
Stuffed with black beans and Caribbean cheese
Reina Pepiada Arepa
Stuffed with a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo
Sifrina Arepa
Stuffed with Gouda cheese and a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo
Pelua Arepa
Stuffed with shredded beef and Gouda cheese
Catira Arepa
Stuffed with shredded chicken and Gouda cheese
Llanera Arepa
Stuffed with grilled steak, tomato slices, avocado and fried cheese
Rumbera Arepa
Stuffed with pernil (roasted pork), Gouda cheese and pink sauce
Signature Salads
Mango Chicken Salad
Kale lettuce, roasted almonds, fresh mango, carrots and red cabbage tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Heart of Palm and Avocado Salad
Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, caribbean white cheese tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with heart of pamls and avocado slices.
Shrimp & Coconut Salad
Lettuce, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, roasted coconut flakes tossed with our coconut vinaigrette dressing and topped with grilled Shrimp.
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with cheese and croutons.
Large House Salad
Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, avocados, caribbean white cheese tossed with your choice of dressing.
Kid's
Pabellon Junior
Rice, black beans and ground beef.
Kid's Arepa
2 kid-size arepas filled with ham and gouda cheese.
Kid's Empanaditas
4 Ground beef mini empanadas served with pink sauce
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Traditional mac and cheese.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with fries and pink sauce
Kid's Drink
Sides
Side Rice & Black Beans
Rice and black beans mix.
Side of Beans
Well seasoned made from scratch beans, your choice of black beans or red kidney beans.
Side of Rice / Arroz
White rice
Side of Avocado
Slices of fresh avocado.
Side of Fries
Side of french fries.
Side of Sweet Plantains
Slices of sweet plantain.
Side of Crispy Plantains
Slices of crunchy green plantain.
Side of Yucca Fries
Yucca fries.
Cup of Soup
A cup of the soup of your choice: Non Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of the soup of your choice: Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Arepa Viuda
2 Eggs
Side Eggplant
12oz Guasacaca
Side Ensalada de Gallina
Side of Chicharron
Side Plantain Chips
Sausage
Colombian Sausage
Side of Shredded Beef
2oz Guasacaca
2oz Tartara
2oz Nata
2oz Pink Sauce
2oz Aji Colombiano
2oz Salsa
2oz Ranch Dressing
2oz Blue Cheese Dressing
2oz Honey Mustard Dressing
2oz Caesar Dressing
2oz Passion Fruit Vinaigrette
2oz Passion Fruit Hot Sauce
2oz Pineapple Hot Sauce
2oz Coconut Dressing
2oz Hot Caraquena Sauce
2oz Hot Super Hot Sauce
2oz BBQ Sauce
2oz Buffalo Sauce
2oz Sweet Red Chili Sauce
2oz Picadillo
2oz Jalapeno Wheels
2oz Pickle Chips
2oz Dulce de Leche Sauce
2oz Chocolate Sauce
Extra Lemons/Limes
12 oz Picadillo Salad
12 oz Tartara Sauce
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Warm home-made amazing carrot cake topped with powder sugar and lots of love
Churros
Fried dough pastry rolled in sugar and cinnamon mix served with your choice of chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.
Coconut Rice Pudding
Rice pudding slow cooked in sweet coconut sauce.
Guava & Cheese Bites
Venezuelan Sweet version of cheese sticks (Bite size) filled with caribbean white cheese and guava paste.
Nutella Bites
Little crispy nutella pastry.
Passion Fruit Pie
Made from scratch passion fruit pie topped with whipped cream and drizze with passion fruit syrup.
Quesillo / Flan
Caramel vanilla egg custard.
Tropical Cake
Dulcelitos & Nutelitos
Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
Fountain Soda
Free Refills
Passion Fruit Juice / Jugo de Parchita
Passion Fruit Juice
Tamarind Juice / Jugo de Tamarindo
Tamarind Juice
Sugar Cane Lemonade / Papelon con Limon
Sugar cane and lime juice
Fresskolita Soda
Venezuelan bubble gum soda
Malta Polar
Venezuelan sugar cane, malt soda
Malta Caracas
Jarritos
Mexican soda with your choice of Pineapple, Mandarin, Lime.
Kid's Drink
Coffee / Cafe
Cup of coffee, free refills
Hot Cocoa / Chocolate Caliente (winter only)
Hot cocoa made from scratch. WINTER ONLY!
Hot Cocoa with Cheese / Chocolate Caliente con queso (winter only)
Hot cocoa made from scratch and served with Caribbean white cheese. WINTER ONLY!