North Long Beach Location NOW OPEN !
La Taqueria Brand North Long Beach 6583 Atlantic Blvd.
TACOS DORADOS DE PAPA
- Tacos Dorados de Papa with Protein$9.99
(2) Deep-fried tacos filled with potato (a la Mexicana) and topped with, cabbage, crema, salsa huevona, grated cotija cheese. Highly recommended with featured Canajillo shrimp. Also comes with a side of Shrimp consome.
- Tacos Dorados de Papa Only$6.99
(2) Deep-fried tacos filled with potato (a la Mexicana) and topped with, cabbage, crema, salsa huevona, grated cotija cheese. Also comes with a side of Shrimp consome.
DEL MAR MENU
- Taco Chicharron de Pescado$4.99
(Fried Crispy Fish) Corn tortilla, Crispy Fried Fish, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
- Taco de Machaca de Atun Ahumado$4.99
(Smoked Tuna) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, stewed shredded smoked tuna, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
- Taco Pescado Zarandeado$4.99
(White Fish with Mustard Adobo) Corn tortilla with grilled white fish with mustard Adobo dressing, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
- Taco Canajillo Shrimp$4.99
(Shrimp Al Ajillo) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, Ajillo Chile-Garlic Shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
- Taco Poblano Shrimp$4.99
(Shrimp Poblano) Corn tortilla with metlted cheese, Poblano Chile-Garlic Shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro crema.
- Burrito Chicharron de Pescado$13.99
(Fried Crispy Fish) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
- Burrito de Machaca de Atun Ahumado$13.99
(Smoked Tuna) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing.
- Burrito Pescado Zarandeado$13.99
(White Fish with Mustard Adobo) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
- Burrito Canajillo Shrimp$13.99
(Shrimp Al Ajillo) ) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
- Burrito Poblano Shrimp$13.99
(Shrimp Poblano)) Flour tortilla, seasoned Mexican rice, shredded white cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and smoked adobo mustard dressing
BIRRIA MENU
- Beef Birria Dip Sandwich$12.99
*(Foodie Favorite)*Authentic French Hoagie Roll served with Birria meat, grilled cheese, raw onions and cilantro. Includes a side of fries. Also served with a side dip consome & our signature birria salsa.
- 3 Birria Quesatacos$11.99
Most Popular! Get 3 Cheese Birria Quesatacos. Corn tortilla, cheese, Birria meat topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth. Birria sauce and grilled onions
- 3 Birria Street Tacos$8.75
3 is a party! Get 3 Birria street tacos topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth, grilled onions and Birria salsa.
- Birria Quesataco$3.99
Corn tortilla with melted cheese, Birria meat and topped with cilantro and onion.
- Birria Street taco$2.75
Corn tortilla with Birria meat, topped with cilantro and onion.
- Birria Ramen$13.99
Real Ramen noodles with Birria meat, consome broth, cilantro, onion, radish and green onions. Also comes with side of chips and signature salsas. All condiments are served alacart.
- Birria Plato$11.99
Birria meat with light broth, rice, beans, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.
- Side Consome$1.50
Red Birria broth only, perfect for sipping.
- Medium Consome$7.99
Red Birria Broth with Birria meat, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.
- Large Consome$14.99
Red Birria Broth with Birria meat, cilantro and onion. Served with warm tortillas.
QUESATACO
TIJUANA TACOS
- 3 Tijuana Tacos$11.99
No need to go south of the border. You are ordering 3 Tijuana Tacos. Each taco comes with corn tortilla, choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Also comes with grilled green onion, radish.
- Tijuana Taco$3.99
Corn tortilla with choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Grilled green onion and radish.
ENSALADA LT
VEGAN TACOS
LT BURRITOS
- LT Burritos$10.99
Flour tortilla with choice of protein, refried pinto beans, seasoned Mexican rice, onions, cilantro and house salsa.
- Cali Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla with choice of protein, seasoned fries, cheddar cheese sauce, shredded white cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Veggie Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla, refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and house salsa.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Flour tortilla with refried pinto beans and shredded white cheese blend.
- Bean & Rice Burrito$5.99
Flour tortilla with refried pinto beans, Mexican rice.
CALI FRIES
LT TORTAS
MULITAS
QUESADILLAS
- Quesadilla$10.99
Quarters of a folded homestyle flour tortilla, with perfectly melted white cheeses, choice of protein, onion, cilantro on a bed of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema.
- Quesadilla Cheese Only$7.99
Quarters of a folded homestyle flour tortilla, with perfectly melted white cheese, onion, cilantro on a bed of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and crema.
NACHOS
VAMPIROS
LT PLATO
ANTOJITOS
- Esquite$5.50
Off-the-cob sweet corn kernels slathered in mayo, grated cotija cheese, liquid butter and spinkled with chili powder.
- Mexican Bread Pudding$8.95
(Capirotada) Layers of scrumptious bread drenched in a vanilla sauce and whole cane brown sugar drizzle, plantain crumble, and a scoop of Horchata ice-cream.
- Churros en bolsa$6.00
Cinnamon cane sugar dusted pastry in a bag
- Churros Preparados$7.50
Cinnamon cane sugar dusted pastry drizzled with Cajeta and Lechera.
- Cafe de Olla & Churros$8.50
"Best of both worlds" Our house cafe de olla is made from scratch complimented with a bolsa de churros.
DRINKS
- Cafe De Olla$2.50
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Mandrin$3.00
- Mineral Water$3.00
- Sangria(Grape)$3.00
- Sidral(Apple)$3.00
- Mexican Coke 500ML$4.00
- Horchata 32oz$5.50
- Strawberries n Cream 32oz$5.50
- Pineapple 32oz$5.50
- Cucumber Lime 32oz$5.50
- Jamaica Guava 32 oz$5.50
- Strawberry-Horchata 32oz$5.50
- Cucumber-Pineapple 32oz$5.50
- Pineapple Miche Style 32oz$7.00
- Cucumber Miche Style 32oz$7.00
- Cucumber-Pineapple Miche Style 32oz$7.00
- Miche-Mix Only Non Alcoholic$4.99