La Taqueria - Dorchester 1132 blue hill Avenue
Appetizers
- CHEESE NACHOS
Topped with our homemade queso, 4 complimentary toppings. (You could also request the Nachos with oven melted Cheese instead of our Quest.)$8.99
- NACHOS WITH FILLING
Topped with our homemade queso, you choice of filling and 4 complimentary toppings. (You could also request the Nachos with oven melted Cheese instead of our Quest.)$12.49
- WINGS
Blue cheese and celery.$9.49
- AVOCADO FRIES
Avocado slices breaded and deep fried served with cilantro ranch dressing on the side.$9.49
- STREET CORN
Grilled corn on the cob brushed with chipotle mayo, topped with cotija cheese.$5.49
- JALAPENO POPPERS
Fried jalapeños filled with cream cheese served with cilantro ranch dressing on the side.$8.49
- FLAUTAS
Fried corn tortillas filled with chicken Tinga or carnitas, topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo,salsa verde,cotija cheese, and sour cream.$9.75
- SAMPLER
Choice of any 3 appetizers$13.49
Entrees
- Cheeseburger
Two 4 oz. beef patties, stacked cheese and gourmet bun. Served with fries. Mayonnaise, Lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, onions and mustard.$11.99
- TACO COMBO
Choice of three tacos with up to each additional topping 0.50, with a side of rice and beans. If you substitute the Yucca Fries for the Rice & Beans, you will not be receiving both.$14.99
- Tasty Burger
8 oz beef patty, American cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, bacon, and La Taquerias special sauce. Side of Crispy Fries. Add Avocado Slices 1.99$13.99
- Queso Fries
Crispy French Fries topped with our homemade queso. Your choice of filling, and choose your toppings.$7.99
- STEAK + SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled peppers and onions, served with rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and flour tortilla.$21.99
- STEAK SHRIMP CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled peppers and onions, served with rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and flour tortilla.$23.99
- INTERNATIONAL TACO COMBO
Choice of three tacos with a side of rice and beans. If you substitute the Yucca Fries for the Rice and Beans, you will not be receiving both.$16.99
- CHICKEN + SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled peppers and onions, served with rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and flour tortilla.$21.99
- ADULT CHICKEN FINGERS
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with French fries.$9.99
- Hamburger
Two 4 oz. beef patties stacked on a gourmet bun. Served with fries. Mayonnaise, Lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, onions and mustard.$9.99
- SMOTHERED BURRITO
Large burrito smothered in red guajillo chili sauce and tomatillo sauce.$14.99
- BIRRIA TACO SPECIAL
Short rib, jack cheese, onions, cilantro and consume.$17.99
- PLATO MIXTO
Pechuga (Chicken Breast) and Churrasco (Skirt Steak) served with your choice of rice and beans. Pico de Gallo, Corn Tortillas and Chimichurri Sauce.$18.99
- PECHUGA
Marinated chicken breast with your choice of rice and beans, corn tortillas, Pico de Gallo and Limes.$17.99
- CHURRASCO
Skirt steak with rice and beans,chimichurri sauce, pico de Gallo,limes and corn tortillas$18.99
- PATACON SANDWICH
Your choice of a traditional filling, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, ham, swiss cheese on a fried plantain$11.99
- SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans$19.99
- CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans$19.99
- STEAK FAJITAS
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans$19.99
- CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans$17.99
- Tinga Birria
3 Chicken Tinga tacos on a corn tortilla, melted cheese, onions, cilantro, hot sauce and Consume.$16.99
Traditional Tacos
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
Marinated chicken, on your choice of tortilla. Topped with onions, cilantro and limes$4.99
- CARNITAS TACO
Pulled pork on your choice of tortilla. Topped with onions, cilantro and limes$4.99
- CHICKEN TINGA TACO
Shredded chicken in a chipotle sauce. Served with your choice of tortilla, cilantro, onions and lime.$4.99
- CARNE ASADA TACO
Marinated steak on your choice of tortilla. Topped with onions, cilantro and limes.$5.99
- AL PASTOR TACO
Pork Marinated in Pineapple with Pineapple chunks, on your choice of tortilla topped with onions, cilantro and limes.$4.99
International Tacos
- CAJUN SHRIMP TACO
Jumbo Shrimp with Chipotle Mayo and Salsa Verde.$5.99
- MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP TACO
Jumbo Shrimp in Mango Habanero Sauce topped with Mango Pico.$5.99
- PORK BELLY TACO
Pork Belly in Korean BBQ Sauce topped with chipotle mayo and appleslaw.$4.99
- VEGGIES TACO
Sautéed Red pepper, green pepper, yellow zucchini ,green zucchini and onions.$4.99
- GROUND BEEF TACO
Hard Shell tortilla topped with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes$3.99
- FRIED FISH TACO
Beer battered tilapia topped with spicy tartar sauce and pickled red cabbage$4.99
- SAUTEE FISH TACO
Sautee fish, served in your choice of tortilla, spicy tartar sauce, and pickled cabbage.$4.99
- CHICHARRON TACO
Crispy chicharron, topped with salsa verde. Choose your tortilla preference.$4.99
Kids
- KIDS BURRITO
Flour tortilla, jack cheese rice and beans. Add .99 chicken$5.99
- KIDS QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, melted jack cheese with fries.add .99 chicken$6.49
- KIDS BURGER
Burger with cheese ,ketchup. Fries on side$6.49
- KIDS TACOS
2 hard shell ground beef with cheese$6.49
- KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
Served with fries$6.49
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla
10 " Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken. Served with French fries.$7.49
- KIDS CHICKEN BURRITO
10" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, your choice of rice and beans and grilled chicken.$7.49
Salads
- MEATLESS SALAD
Romaine lettuce with 4 complementary toppings .Each additional toppings .35.served with cilantro ranch dressing and a fried flour tortilla bowl$10.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$12.99
- CARNITAS SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$12.49
- CHICKEN TINGA SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$12.49
- CARNE ASADA SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$13.49
- PORK BELLY SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$13.49
- VEGGIES SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$13.49
- CAJUN SHRIMP SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$14.49
- MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$14.49
- GROUND BEEF SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$12.49
- FRIED FISH SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$13.49
- AL PASTOR SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$12.49
- AZTECA SALAD
Baby Kale, shredded carrots, black beans, quinoa, jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado slices served with cilantro ranch dressing.$14.00
- SAUTEE FISH SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$13.49
- CHICHARRON SALAD
Mixed greens, with your choice of four complimentary toppings.Each additional topping .50 Cilantro ranch on the side and fried tortilla bowl. Guacamole 2.25| Sour Cream 1.50 | Mango Pico 1.50 | Pico de Gallo 1.50$13.49
Quesadillas
- CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$8.49
- GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$9.99
- CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$9.99
- CARNITAS QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$9.99
- CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$10.99
- GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$9.99
- PORK BELLY QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$10.99
- FRIED FISH QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$10.99
- VEGGIES QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$10.99
- CAJUN SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$11.99
- MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP QUESADILLA$11.99
- AL PASTOR QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$9.99
- SAUTEE FISH QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$10.99
- Birria Quesadilla
Short Rib, melted cheese, cilantro, onion, and consume.$17.99
- CHICHARRON QUESADILLA
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with melted cheese served with lettuce and pico de Gallo on the side. Guacamole 1.99| Sour Cream 1.50| Additional Toppings .50$10.99
Burritos
- MEATLESS BURRITO
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Guacamole 1.99 | additional topping .50$9.50
- GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$10.99
- CARNITAS BURRITO
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Guacamole 1.99 | additional topping .50$10.99
- CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$10.99
- CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$11.99
- GROUND BEEF BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$10.99
- PORK BELLY BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$11.99
- FRIED FISH BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$11.99
- VEGGIES BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$11.99
- CAJUN SHRIMP BURRITO
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Guacamole 1.99 | additional topping .50$12.99
- MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP BURRITO
Your choice of tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99| Each additional topping .50$12.99
- AL PASTOR BURRITO
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Guacamole 1.99 | additional topping .50$10.99
- SAUTEE FISH BURRITO
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Guacamole 1.99 | additional topping .50$11.99
- CHICHARRON BURRITO
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Guacamole 1.99 | additional topping .50$11.99
Bowls
- MEATLESS BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$10.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$12.99
- CARNITAS BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$12.49
- CHICKEN TINGA BOWL
Flour, wheat, spinach or garlic tortilla with your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, jack cheese, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Guacamole 1.99 | additional topping .50$12.49
- CARNE ASADA BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$13.49
- AL PASTOR BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$12.49
- GROUND BEEF BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$12.49
- FRIED FISH BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$13.49
- VEGGIES BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$13.49
- PORK BELLY BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$13.49
- CAJUN SHRIMP BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$14.49
- MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$14.49
- SAUTEE FISH BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$13.49
- CHICHARRON BOWL
Your choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese. Add Guacamole 1.99 | Each additional topping .50$13.49
Chimichanga
- MEATLESS CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling ,stuffed with rice and beans.lettuce,pico de Gallo,sour cream and guua$10.49
- GRILLED CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$11.99
- CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$11.99
- CHICKEN TINGA CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$11.99
- CARNE ASADA CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$12.99
- AL PASTOR CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$11.99
- GROUND BEEF CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$11.99
- VEGGIES CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$12.99
- PORK BELLY CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$12.49
- FRIED FISH CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$12.49
- CAJUN SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$13.49
- MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$13.49
- SAUTEE FISH CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito with choice of filling, stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. With lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side. Add Additional toppings .50 each$12.49