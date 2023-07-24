Main Menu

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$17.00

A taco shell filled with beans, cheese, lettuce & topped with pico de gallo, sautéed vegetables, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of meat.

Chicken Avocado

$19.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, topped with our grilled chicken, sliced onion, fresh avocado slices, diced tomato and Parmesan cheese. Served with Ranch.

Pozole Verde

Mexico’s famous stew made with chicken & hominy. Served with fresh cabbage, radish, lime, & tostadas on the side.

Appetizers

Grande Quesadilla

$13.00

below. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$14.00

Homemade tortilla chips served with beans, our queso fundido and your choice of one the options

Asada Fries

$18.00

Our traditional diced carne asada served over a bed of thick cut fries, topped with our queso fundido,

Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas

$16.00

Three homemade corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese and pico de gallo.

Ceviche

$17.00

Shrimp cured in fresh lime juice, combined with fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño &

Sopes

$14.00

Served with our homemade tortilla chips and salsa.

Guacamole

$14.00

Locally-grown avocados and freshly squeezed lime juice combined with homemade pico de gallo.

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Get things started with an order our homemade tortilla chips and house salsa.

Vegetarian

Veggie Enchiladas

$17.00

Grilled green and red bell peppers, onion, and zucchini rolled in two corn tortillas and cover with our homemade red enchilada sauce. Served with whole black beans and a side salad.

Veggie Flautas

$15.00

Three tradiotnal flautas made with red corn tortillas and stuffed with mashed

Specialties

Chipotle Enchiladas

$19.00

Two corn tortillas wrapped & filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken or Carnitas. Covered in our creamy chipotle sauce, topped with queso cotija, sour cream, & cilantro. Served with your choice of Black or Refried Beans & spanish rice.

Chile Colorado

$18.00

Tender and full of flavor - Chuncks of lean beef simmered in a chile ancho-pasilla salsa. Served with your choice of tortillas.

Chile Verde

$18.00

Mexican household favorite - Chuncks of lean pork sauteed in our homemade green salsa. Served with your choice of tortillas.

2nd Street Tacos

$18.50

Three Street tacos on mini corn tortillas - with Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, or a

Toro Burrito

$16.00

13" flour tortilla covered with our homemade sauce and cheese. stuffed inside with beans, rice & your

Flautas

$15.00

Three crispy corn taquitos rolled and filled with your choice of Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, or Carnitas. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Enchiladas Verdes

$19.00

Two corn tortillas wrapped & filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken or Carnitas. Covered in

Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled onion, red & green bell pepper, zucchini and your choice of one of the options below. Served

Carne Asada

$26.00

Tender, marinated skirt steak - grilled & topped with grilled green onion. Served with guacamole, sour

Carnitas

$23.00

Our famous, lean, tender citrus pork full of flavor. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & your choice of tortillas.

Seafood

Shrimp Stuffed Chile Rellenos

$24.50

Our house favorite - Two, freshly roasted poblano peppers non-battered and stuffed with melted

Chipoitle Shrimp

$24.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$24.00

chipotle aioli sauce. Served with your choice of Black or Refried Beans & spanish rice.

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Three mini corn tortillas loaded with grilled tiger shrimp, freshly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo &

Kids Menu

Kids Churro

Kids Nuggets

$9.99

Kids Nachos

$9.99

Kids Taco

$9.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Kids Enchilada

$9.99

Kids Quesadilla

$9.99

Sides

Side French Fries

$5.50

Crispy Taco ala Carte

$5.50

Enchilada ala Carte

$5.50

Quesadilla ala Carte

$5.50

2nd St Taco Ala Carte

$3.50

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Rice & Beans

$6.50

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Shrimp Taco Ala Cart

$6.00

Dessert

Churros

$10.50

Flan

$12.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Virgin Drink

$9.50

Cognac & Brandy

Buchannans

$10.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Rum

House Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$12.00

