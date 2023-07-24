La Terraza Mexican Restaurant
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
A taco shell filled with beans, cheese, lettuce & topped with pico de gallo, sautéed vegetables, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of meat.
Chicken Avocado
Fresh romaine lettuce, topped with our grilled chicken, sliced onion, fresh avocado slices, diced tomato and Parmesan cheese. Served with Ranch.
Pozole Verde
Mexico’s famous stew made with chicken & hominy. Served with fresh cabbage, radish, lime, & tostadas on the side.
Appetizers
Grande Quesadilla
below. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips served with beans, our queso fundido and your choice of one the options
Asada Fries
Our traditional diced carne asada served over a bed of thick cut fries, topped with our queso fundido,
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas
Three homemade corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheese and pico de gallo.
Ceviche
Shrimp cured in fresh lime juice, combined with fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño &
Sopes
Served with our homemade tortilla chips and salsa.
Guacamole
Locally-grown avocados and freshly squeezed lime juice combined with homemade pico de gallo.
Chips & Salsa
Get things started with an order our homemade tortilla chips and house salsa.
Vegetarian
Veggie Enchiladas
Grilled green and red bell peppers, onion, and zucchini rolled in two corn tortillas and cover with our homemade red enchilada sauce. Served with whole black beans and a side salad.
Veggie Flautas
Three tradiotnal flautas made with red corn tortillas and stuffed with mashed
Specialties
Chipotle Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas wrapped & filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken or Carnitas. Covered in our creamy chipotle sauce, topped with queso cotija, sour cream, & cilantro. Served with your choice of Black or Refried Beans & spanish rice.
Chile Colorado
Tender and full of flavor - Chuncks of lean beef simmered in a chile ancho-pasilla salsa. Served with your choice of tortillas.
Chile Verde
Mexican household favorite - Chuncks of lean pork sauteed in our homemade green salsa. Served with your choice of tortillas.
2nd Street Tacos
Three Street tacos on mini corn tortillas - with Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, or a
Toro Burrito
13" flour tortilla covered with our homemade sauce and cheese. stuffed inside with beans, rice & your
Flautas
Three crispy corn taquitos rolled and filled with your choice of Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, or Carnitas. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two corn tortillas wrapped & filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken or Carnitas. Covered in
Fajitas
Grilled onion, red & green bell pepper, zucchini and your choice of one of the options below. Served
Carne Asada
Tender, marinated skirt steak - grilled & topped with grilled green onion. Served with guacamole, sour
Carnitas
Our famous, lean, tender citrus pork full of flavor. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & your choice of tortillas.
Seafood
Shrimp Stuffed Chile Rellenos
Our house favorite - Two, freshly roasted poblano peppers non-battered and stuffed with melted
Chipoitle Shrimp
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
chipotle aioli sauce. Served with your choice of Black or Refried Beans & spanish rice.
Shrimp Tacos
Three mini corn tortillas loaded with grilled tiger shrimp, freshly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo &
