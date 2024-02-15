La Tingeria - Spotsylvania
Tacos
- Taco De Lengua$4.00Out of stock
Soft Tortilla with beef tongue, topped with cilantro and pickled onions, and side of lime
- Taco De Birria Goat$3.50
Soft Tortilla with braised lamb, topped with cilantro and onions, and side lime
- Taco De Birria Beef$3.50
Soft tortilla with braised beef brisket, topped with cilantro and onions, and side lime
- Taco Tinga Chicken$3.50
Sort tortilla with shredded chicken in chipotle garlic sauce, topped with cilantro and onions, and side of lime
- Taco Tinga Beef$3.50
Soft tortilla with shredded brisket in chipotle garlic sauce, topped with cilantro onions, and side of lime
- Taco Chorizo chicken$3.50
Sort tortilla with ground spicy chicken, topped with cilantro and onions, and side of lime
- Taco Hal Pastor Chicken$3.50
Soft tortilla with smoked chicken, topped with cilantro and onions, and side of lime
- Taco Carne Asada$4.00
Soft tortilla with steak, topped with cilantro and onions, and side of lime
- Taco fish$5.00
Tostadas
- Tostada Tinga chicken$4.00
Crispy open face tortilla with Shredded chicken in chipotle garlic sauce, topped with cilantro and onions, and side of lime
- Tostada Tinga Beef$4.00
Crispy open face tortilla with Shredded brisket in chipotle garlic sauce, topped with cilantro and onions, and side of lime
- Tostada shrimp$5.00
Crispy open face tortilla with fresh shrimp in spicy Valentina sauce, topped with mango pico de Gallo
- Tostada veggie$3.50
Crispy open face tortilla smothered in refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crema, and queso fresco
- Tostada chorizo chicken$4.00
Crispy open face tortilla with ground spicy chicken, topped with lettuce, crema, and queso fresco
- Tostada Carne asada$4.50
Crispy open face tortilla with steak, topped with lettuce, crema, and queso fresco
- Tostada Hal Pastor$4.00
Crispy open face tortilla with smoked chicken, topped with lettuce, crema, y queso fresco
- Tostada Birria Beef$4.00
Crispy open face tortilla with braised brisket topped with lettuce, crema, y queso fresco
- Tostada birria goat$4.00
Crispy open face tortilla with braised lamb topped with lettuce, crema, y queso fresco
Sopes
- Sope Birria Goat$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, braised lamb, lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Birria Beef$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, braised beef brisket, lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Chorizo Chicken$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, ground spicy chicken, lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Hal Pastor$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, smoked chicken, lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Tinga Chicken$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, shredded chicken in chipotle garlic sauce , lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Tinga Beef$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, shredded beef brisket in chipotle garlic sauce, lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Lengua$6.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, beef tongue, lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Carne Asada$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, steak, lettuce, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
- Sope Vegetarian$5.00
Handmade fried open face tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cilantro, onions, crema y queso fresco
Torta
- Torta La Chingona$15.00
Mexican pambazo bread brushed with creamy mayo, lightly griddled and stuffed with chilaquiles rojo, fried egg, carne asada, bean spread, mozzarella, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato and avocado
- Torta chorizo Chicken$13.00
Mexican pambazo bread brushed with creamy mayo, lightly griddled and stuffed with ground spicy chicken, bean spread, mozzarella, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato and avocado
- Torta Hal Pastor$13.00
Mexican pambazo bread brushed with creamy mayo, lightly griddled and stuffed with smoked chicken, bean spread, mozzarella, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato and avocado
- Torta Carne Asada$13.00
Mexican pambazo bread brushed with creamy mayo, lightly griddled and stuffed with carne asada, bean spread, mozzarella, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato and avocado
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Birria Goat$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with braised lamb, mozzarella, cilantro and onions
- Quesadilla Birria Beef$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with braised beef brisket, mozzarella, cilantro and onions
- Quesadilla Chorizo Chicken$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with ground spicy chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Hal Pastor$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with smoked chicken, mozzarella, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Tinga Chicken$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken in a chipotle garlic sauce, mozzarella, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Tinga Beef$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef brisket in a chipotle garlic sauce, mozzarella, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Lengua$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with beef tongue, mozzarella, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Only Chesse$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with mozzarella, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Carne Asada$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with steak, mozzarella, cilantro, and onions
Sides
- Consomme$2.50
Beef and lamb brisket broth
- Elote$4.00
Whole corn smothered in creamy mayo and topped with queso fresco and tajin (chili powder)
- Chorizo Fried Rice$3.00
Rice mixed with Chorizo chicken and vegetable
- Frijoles Charro (Beans)$3.00
Stewed Black bean with chorizo, onions and tomatoes
- RiceBean Mix$3.00
Chorizo fried rice mixed with frijoles charro
- Rice Bean Combo$5.00
Chorizo fried rice and frijoles charro separated into two sides
- Chips & Queso$6.00
Fried tortilla chips and spicy queso dip
- Loaded Fries$12.00
- Carne Asada Fries$15.00
- Crema$0.50
Beverages
- Can Sprite$2.00
- Can Coke$2.00
- Can Diet Coke$2.00
- Coke Glass Bottle$3.00
- Jarrito Mandarin$3.00
- Jarrito Pineapple$3.00
- Jarrito Guava$3.00
- Jarrito Lime$3.00
- Jarrito Mango$3.00
- Jarrito Grapefruit$3.00
- Jarrito Tamarind$3.00
- Jarrito Strawberry$3.00
- Jarrito Mineragua$3.00
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Sangria Senorial$3.00
- Redbull$3.00
- Coconut Juice$3.00
- Can Coke Zero$2.00
- Fanta Glass Bottle$3.00