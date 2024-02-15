La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant 202 4147 Concord Pike
Food
Appetizers
- Tolteca Trio$16.00
Stuffed Jalapeños, taquitos mexicanos (chicken), and cheese quesadillas.
- Alitas Half Dozen$9.00
Spicy bone-in wings tossed in a Mango-Habanero sauce. Half-Dozen
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.50
Four chicken hand-rolled tacos, fried, and served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Stuffed Jalapeños$9.25
Battered and fried jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
- Chori-fries$9.50
Crispy french fries covered in our famous queso blanco dip and chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Cooked shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh avocado slices. Marinated in lime juice and served with flour chips.
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Chilled shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño, and fresh avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
- Botana de Camaron$12.25
Six grilled and seasoned unpeeled shrimp served with our homeade rico sauce.
Dips and Chips
- Queso Blanco$4.00+
Our famous creamy melted cheese dip
- Spinach Queso$8.50
Spinach
- Carnitas Dip$9.25
Carnitas and black beans mixed with onions, tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado.
- Guacamole$4.00+
Perfect blend of ripe avocados, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and seasonings.
- Bola Chile$8.99
Ground beef, beans, queso and enchilada sauce.
- Salsa$3.99+
House Made Salsa
- Chips$3.99+
House Made Tortilla Chips
- Chips and Salsa Combo SMALL$6.99
Save with this combo of small chips and salsa
- Chips and Salsa Combo LARGE$15.99
Save with this combo of large chips and salsa
- Hot Salsa$1.50+
Nachos
- Original Nachos$10.00
Refried beans, shredded chicken or ground beef on top of shredded cheese.
- Fajita Nachos$13.00
Cooked with green and red peppers, onion, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomatoes.
- Seafood Nachos$16.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops, fish.
- Supreme Nachos$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, refried beans, sour cream, ground beef and shredded chicken.
Soups/Bowls/Salads
- Sopa de Mariscos$13.50
Seafood soup made fresh to order with scallops, shrimp, mussels, crab, calamari, onions and green peppers. 12oz.
- Tortilla Soup$9.00
Tomato-based soup with crispy tortilla strips and cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl$13.00
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with black beans or rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, cheese, and sour cream.
- L-Fajita Taco Bowl$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of protein, and topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak
- Taco Salad$9.50
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans and topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Carnitas Pueblo Bowl$15.20
Grilled carnitas served with rice, avocado, corn and black beans salad, pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Drizzled with mole sauce.
- Mar Poblano Bowl$15.50
Grilled shrimp served with poblano chile, vegetables, lettuce, and queso.
- Divino Bowl$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of quinoa, vegetables, crispy tortilla strips, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and drizzled with our rico sauce.
- Spicy Chicken Salad$14.50
Grilled chicken tossed in a chipotle-based sauce over a salad that includes onion, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with shredded cheese.
- Tropical Shrimp Salad$14.75
Tropical blend of grilled shrimp and fresh pineapple mixed with lettuce, onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese.
- Mango Chicken Salad$14.50
Fresh mango mixed with spring mix salad, onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips. Topped with grilled chicken.
- Avocado Chicken Salad$14.75
Fresh spring mix salad mixed with onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and fresh avocado slices. Topped with grilled chicken and served on a taco bowl.
- La Casa Salad$9.75
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh avocado sllices, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
- Seaside Pina Salad$18.00
Spring mix salad with fresh piñeapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper, balsamic dressing, and topped with grilled shrimp adobado, grilled octopus and scallops.
Tacos
- Mole Chicken Tacos$13.00
Three corn or flour tortillas (or lettuce wraps), filled with Grilled Chicken topped with our delicious mole sauce (contains nuts) and onions.
- Tacos del Mar$15.00
Fried tilapia, or grilled shrimp, in three corn or flour tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple pico de gallo, and chipotle-mayo sauce.
- Filadelfia Tacos$14.00
Three corn or flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak sauteed with fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Side of pico de gallo.
- Tacos de Asada$14.00
Served in three tortillas (corn or flour or lettuce) with side of pico de gallo. Pick from: Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo, or Al Pastor.
- Original Tacos$12.00
Four crispy corn shells or three soft flour/corn tortillas and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese. Comes with sour cream and rice or beans. No substitutions.
- 4 Amigos$17.00
Torta
Quesadilla
- Hawaiian Quesadilla$15.00
Fresh pineapple, ham, vegetables, and melted cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Supreme Quesadilla$16.00
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
- Reales Quesadilla$15.00
Fajita-style vegetables with cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad. Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak
- Rellena Quesadilla$13.00
Your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beef tips. Cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas, served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
Chalupas
- Chalupas Originales$10.00
Two crispy flat tortillas with beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes.
- Chalupas Texanas$11.00
Two soft flat corn tortillas. One covered with green tomatillo sauce and the other with red sauce. Topped with shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese, and guacamole.
- Chalupas Poblanas$10.49
Two crispy flat tortillas with beans, poblano peppers, and corn bean salad. Topped with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with bell pepper, jalapeno, onions, cheese, black beans, avocado, and wrapped in a flouor tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Add Bacon +2
- Mole Queso Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak, onions, sour cream and beans. Half topped with queso and other half mole.
- Burrito al Pastor$17.00
Pork marinated in our in-house al Pastor sauce, with grilled onions, and pineapple inside a flour tortilla. Topped with queso and pico de gallo. Side of rice and beans.
- Del Mar Burritos$19.00
One burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, scallops, fish, cheese, and covered with our homeamde rico sauce. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad".
- Carnitas Burrito$18.00
One burrito filled with shredded pork chunks and covered with pico de gallo, hot salsa, green tomatillo sauce, and queso blanco. Served with rice and beans.
- Azteca Burrito$16.50
Fajita-style burrito stuffed with seasonal vegetables mixed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, queso, and topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Grande Burrito$14.00
One jumbo hand-held burrito stuffed with rice, black beans, queso blanco, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein. Served with a side of guacamole.
- Burritos Verdes$14.50
Two burritos stuffed with chicken and beans. Topped with green tomatillo suace, melted cheese, and fresh pico de gallo.
- Burrito Deluxe$14.50
Two burritos - one chicken and one ground beef. Filled with beans and topped with our original burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Burrito Mexicano$15.50
Two burritos stuffed with beef tips and beans. Covered with red sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajitas
- Hawaiian Fajitas$19.00
Served in a pineapple with fresh pineapple chunks.
- Fajitas$17.50
Steak
- Texas Fajitas$21.00
Comes with grilled chicken, grilled steak, and shrimp.
- Del Mar Fajitas$22.00
Comes with shrimp and scallops.
- Picante Fajitas$18.00
(Made with Spicy Jalapenos)
- Vegetarian Fajitas$15.00
- Fajita for Two$35.00Out of stock
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.50
Two enchiladas stuffed with carnitas, peppers, and onions. Topped with our homemade salsa ranchera and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Playeras$19.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, scallops, fish, onions, and tomatoes, covered with our homemade sauce. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad".
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$15.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered with our traditional enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.50
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Poblanas$14.50
Three chicken enchiladas covered with mole poblano sauce (contains nuts) and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice.
- Enchiladas Tricolor$14.50
Two chicken and one cheese enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce, mole poblano sauce (contains nuts), and our traditional enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Supreme$16.00
One chicken, one beef, one bean, and one cheese enchilada all covered with our traditional enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Vegetarian
- Trio Vegetarianas$15.00
One cheese enchilada, one bean burrito, and one chalupa.
- Spinach Enchiladas$13.50
Two enchiladas filled with spinach and covered with tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Tecas Enchiladas$13.50
Two enchiladas filled with a mix of poblano pepper slices, onions, and corn. Covered with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Spinach Quesadilla$13.50
Spinach and cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
- Mushrooms Quesadilla$13.50
Mushrooms, cheese, and layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
- Chiles Poblanos$14.00
Two poblano peppers filled with a mix of cheese and mashed potatoes and covered with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Steaks
- Steak and Shrimp$24.00
14oz T-Bone steak topped with shrimp, onions, and mushrooms, covered with alfredo sauce and "La Casa Salad".
- Steak Ranchero$21.00
14oz t-bone steak topped with hot ranchero sauce. Served with Side Salad.
- Steak Tampiqueña$21.00
14oz T-Bone steak and pico de gallo. Served with Side Salad.
- Steak Mexicano$21.00
14oz T-bone steak topped with grilled seasonal vegetables and fresh pico de gallo.
- Carne Asada$19.00
Marinated grilled steak with poblano pepper salad and avocado.
Chicken
- Chori-Pollo$15.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo sauteed in onions. Side of rice and beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas (flour or corn).
- Chicken a la Fiesta$15.50
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green tomatillo sauce, cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with rice and guacamole.
- Pollo al Arriero$16.00
Two pieces of grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh jalapeño, pineapple, and cheese. Served with rice, "La Casa Salad", and three tortillas.
- Pechuga Borracha$18.50
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with our poblano pepper salad mix, laid over seasonal vegetables, covered with red sauce and queso. Topped with fresh avocado slices. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
- Pollo Ranchero$15.50
Grilled chicken breasts covered with hot ranchero sauce. Served with rice, poblano pepper salad, and three tortillas.
- Pollo Asado$15.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breasts served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
Seafood
- Camarones en Chipotle$18.00
Shrimp in a chipotle-creamand queso sauce with a side of rice. Spicy.
- Zarape Camarones$17.50
Five bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimps stuffed with pepperjack cheese and deep-fried. Served with housemade chipotle-mayo sauce and "La Casa Salad".
- Camarones a la Diabla$18.00
Ten large shrimps cooked with spicy La Diabla sauce. Served with rice, "La Casa Salad", and three tortillas.
- Camarones a Mojo de Ajo$18.00
Ten large shrimps seasoned with special spices and garlic. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad" with three tortillas.
- Chile Cancun$19.50
Poblano pepper stuffed with grilled shrimp, fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Covered with green tomatillo sauce and queso. Served with rice.
- Señor Shrimp Rice$18.00
Medium shrimp cooked with seasonal vegetables and rice. Served with "La Casa Salad".
- Pescado Frito$20.00
Whole fried tilapia. Served with rice, "La Casa Salad", and three tortillas.
- Filete de Pescado$19.00
Fish fillet topped with our rico sauce. Served with rice and "La Casa Salad".
- Torre de Mariscos$26.00
A tower of seafood with our house-made salsa negra. Shrimp, mussels, octopus, scallops, calamari, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado. Ingredients
Specialties
- Brocheta Alambre$18.00
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on two skewers and laid over a bed of seasonal vegetables. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
- Puntas al Albañil$16.50
A choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp sauteed with fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and three tortillas.
- Carnitas$17.75
Chunks of pork seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, fresh pico de gallo, and three tortillas.
- Pork ribs a la Mexicana$18.00
A mouthwatering half rack of pork ribs covered with green tomatillo sauce, queso blanco, and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
- Chile Verde or Colorado$16.75
Grilled steak cooked with onions and peppers; your choice of green tomatillo sauce or red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
- Simpatia Especial$15.50
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp combined with a vegetable medley of fresh mango, grilled onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomato mixed with our homemade rico sauce. Served with rice.
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with red sauce, cheese, and chicken. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
- Chimichangas$15.00
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Covered with queso blanco and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with beans.
To Share
- Parrillada$37.50
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and tender pork served on a large sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, poblano pepper salad, sides of salasa verde and fresh pico de gallo, and six tortillas. No substitutions.
- Molcajete$30.00
Grilled strips of chicken, steak, chorizo, nopal (cactus), spring onion, and peppers served in a sizzling lava rock bowl. Topped with queso fresco and fresh avocado. Your choice of green tomatillo sauce or red sauce poured over top. Served with rice, beans, and six tortillas.
Dinner Comination
- Pick Two$12.50
Cheese quesadilla, Chile Relleno, Tamal (chicken or vegetable), Chalupa, Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos)
- Pick Three$15.00
Cheese quesadilla, Chile Relleno, Tamal (chicken or vegetable), Chalupa, Burrito, Enchilada, Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos)
Kids Menu
- Kids Grilled Chicken$7.99
Served with rice or beans
- Kids Steak Strips$7.99
Served with rice or beans
- Kids Burrito and Rice$7.99
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla and Rice$7.99
- Kids Taco, Rice, and Beans$7.99
- Kids Cheeseburger and Fries$7.99
- Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries$7.99
- Kids Taco Salad and Fries$10.00
Kid-sized taco salad, shredded chicken or ground beef. Side of fries (12yr and younger only)
Desserts
- Flan$6.50
A Mexican style custard made with our special caramel suace.
- Churros$6.25
Fried dough pastry covered in cinnamon sugar. Served with two dipping sauces - caramel and chocolate.
- Sopapilla$6.00
Fried flour tortilla covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey and vanilla scoop.
- Xangos$7.50
A rich, creamy banana cheesecake filled pastry, rolled in cinnamon and sugar and topped with ice cream, bananas, walnuts, and drizzled with caramel suace.
- Scoop Ice Cream$3.00
Side Items
- 4oz Guacamole$4.00
Three Ounces
- 4oz Queso$4.00
- Avocado$3.00
Sliced half avocado
- Bean Chalupa-Side$3.00
- Beans-Side$3.00
Refried or Black
- Black Beans-Side$3.00
- Burrito-Side$4.00
- Cheese Quesadilla-Side$3.25
- Chile Relleno-Side$3.50
- Chiles Toreados (3)$3.00
Three grilled and seasoned peppers
- Chipotle Mayo$1.00
- Cilantro$1.00
- Dressing$1.00
- Enchilada-Side$3.00
- Extra Chips$1.00
- Extra Salsa$0.50
- French Fries$4.00
- Grill Shrimp 6$7.99
- Guac Salad$4.00
Lettuce, tomatoe, and cheese.
- Hot Salsa$2.00
Two Ounces
- Jalapeños$1.50
- Lettuce$1.50
- Mango Habanero Sauce$2.00
- Mushrooms$3.00
- Onion$1.00
- Pico de Gallo$1.50
Two Ounces
- Poblano Salad$2.00
- Rice-Side$3.00
- Salsa$1.50
- Shredded Cheese$1.25
- Side Grill Chicken$5.00
- Side Grilled Steak$5.00
- Side Grilled Vegtables$4.00
- Side Salad$3.50
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Taco-Side$3.00
- Tamale-Side$3.50
- Tomato$1.00
- Tortillas$1.50
Thee corn or Flour
- Taco Bowl Shell$3.00
- Limes - Side - Sliced$1.00
- Bottle Habanero Sauce$3.50
- Bottle Tapatio Sauce$3.50
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Scrambled eggs mixed with bell pepper, jalapeno, onions, cheese, black beans, avocado, and wrapped in a flouor tortilla. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Add Bacon +2
- El Rey Lunch$10.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, onions, red and green peppers on top of a slice of smoked ham with beans and corn tortillas.
- L-Fajita Taco Bowl$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of protein, and topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak
- L-Taco Bowl$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of:
- Burrito Especial$10.00
One burrito stuffed with beef tips and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Enchiladas Poblanas$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas covered with mole poblano sauce (contains nuts) and cheese. Served with rice.
- L-Burrito de Carnitas$13.50
One burrito stuffed with shredded pork chunks seasoned to perfection. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, queso blanco, and hot salsa. Topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican sausage and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and three flour or corn tortillas.
- Speedy Gonzalez$10.00
The FAMOUS crispy corn shell beef taco alongside an enchilada with your choice of rice OR beans.
- Huevos del Rancho$10.00
Two eggs cooked sunny side up served over soft corn tortillas; one covered with green tomatillo sauce and the other with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- L-Quesadilla Rellena$10.50
Cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beef tips layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Fajita Express$12.50
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or steak mixed with onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomatoes. Served with beans and guacamole salad.
- L-Quesadilla Vegetariana$10.00
Grilled vegetables and cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Chimichanga Lunch$10.50
One flour tortilla(soft or fried) filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Covered with queso blanco and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and soour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito Tonala$12.50
Fajita style burrito stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, zuchinni, and tomatoes. Covered with queso blanco and green tomatillo suace. Topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Arroz con Pollo$10.00
Lunch Combination
- Pick One$8.00
Shell Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos), Enchilada, Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Chile Relleno
- Pick Two$11.00
Shell Taco (Pick Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, or Cheese for Burrito, Enchilada, and Tacos), Enchilada, Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Chile Relleno
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
- Coke F$2.50
- Diet Coke F$2.50
- Sierra Mist F$2.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade F$2.50
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea F$2.50
- Gold Peak Raspberry F$2.50
- Root Beer F$2.50
caffeine free
- Ginger Ale F$2.50
caffeine free
- Unsweet Ice Tea$2.50
- Cherry Temple$2.50
- Fanta Orange F$2.50
- Cup of Ice$1.50
- Pitcher Soda$10.00
- Fruit Punch F$2.50
- Sprite F$2.50