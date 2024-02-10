AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE
La Tonalteca Hockessin
Dips
- Queso Blanco$4.99
A white, creamy, melted cheese dip
- Guacamole$4.99
The perfect blend of ripe avocados, onions, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh seasoning
- Anafre$10.99
Pork belly and whole black beans mixed with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Topped with fresh avocado and chihuahua cheese. Served with our homemade corn chips
- Puebla$9.99
Melted cheese with Chile poblano pepper and potato. Mixed with red sauce and cilantro
- Choriqueso$9.99
White, creamy melted cheese with chorizo
- Bola Chile$9.99
A cup filled with ground beef, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and enchilada sauce
- Chile Con Queso$9.99
Two crispy corn tortillas smothered with cheese and topped with ground beef
- 1/2 Guacamole Live$7.99
- Guacamole Live$14.99
Soups
- Sopa De Mariscos$10.99+
Mexican seafood soup made fresh to order with potatoes, bell peppers, and seafood mix
- Sopa De Pollo$8.99
The original Mexican chicken soup. 12 oz
- Sopa De Res$8.99
Beef stew with vegetables. 12 oz
- Tortilla Soup$8.99
A tomato-based soup with crispy tortilla strips and cheese, topped with fresh avocado and sour cream. 12 oz
Salads
- La Casa$11.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips
- Shrimp Rice Salad$13.99
White rice with shrimp and green salad on top with cilantro lime dressing
- Mango Chicken$13.99
Fresh mango mixed with lettuce, onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips, topped with grilled chicken
- Tropical Shrimp$13.99
Tropical blend of grilled shrimp and fresh pineapple mixed with lettuce, onions, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and crispy tortilla strips
- Taco Salad Bowl$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
Nachos
- Señor Nachos$12.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips with your choice of shredded cheese, refried beans, chicken or ground beef
- Seafood Nachos$14.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips covered with grilled shrimp, fish, melted cheese, and cilantro
- Supreme Nachos$14.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips with assorted toppings of ground beef, chicken, and refried beans, covered with melted cheese and served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Maravilla Nachos
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with fajita style seasonal vegetables, a choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with melted cheese and fresh pico de gallo
- Poblano Nachos$11.99
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
- Chile Poblano Nachos$12.99
Chile poblano and corn beans mix salad
Appetizers
- Grande Sampler$15.99
Chile relleno, enchilada, crispy corn shell taco, vegetarian tamal and burrito
- Mexican Tapas$13.49
A sampler of chicken quesadillas, pork taquitos, beef chimichangas, and stuffed jalapeños. Served with our rico sauce
- Chori-Fries$10.49
Crispy french fries covered in our famous queso blanco dip and chorizo (Mexican sausage), topped with pico de gallo and cilantro
- Chiles Toreados$5.99
Sautéed jalapeño peppers (4) with garlic and salt
- Tropi-Yuca$9.99
Yuca and pork belly, served with cabbage, tomatoes, onions and rico sauce
- Stuffed Jalapeños$8.99
Batter fried jalapeños stuffed with Cheddar cheese
- Shrimp Ceviche$13.99
Cooked shrimp mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh avocado, marinated in lime juice and served with our homemade corn tortilla chips
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
Chilled shrimp served in a tomato-juice cocktail with onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, and fresh avocado. Served with saltine crackers
- Botana De Camaron$12.99
Grilled seasoned, unpeeled shrimp served with our homemade rico sauce
- Sweet Corn Tamales Tamalitos$9.99
Corn dough wrapped in fresh corn husk. Served with sour cream. 3 pieces
- Chicken Wings$8.00+
Bone-in chicken wings tossed in choice of barbecue sauce or hot sauce glazed with blue cheese and ranch. Served with lettuce, and sour cream
Bowls
- Burrito Bowl
Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served in a bowl with a choice of black beans or rice, pico de gallo, salsa, cheese, and sour cream
- Mexican Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp and seasonal vegetables. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Mi Pueblo Bowl$14.99
Grilled pork belly served in a bowl with rice, corn and black beans salad, cilantro, pico de gallo, tortilla strips drizzled with mole sauce
- Poblano Bowl$14.99
Grilled shrimp served with poblano chile, corn, vegetables, lettuce and cheese dip
- Divino Bowl$14.99
Grilled chicken served in a bowl with quinoa, vegetables, corn tortillas, cilantro, cheese and lettuce drizzled with our rico sauce
Tamales
Chalupas
- Originales Chalupas$9.99
Two crispy flat tortillas with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro and cheese
- Texanas Chalupas$10.99
Two flat corn tortillas, one covered with green tomatillo sauce and the other with red sauce, topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese
- Poblanas Chalupas$10.99
Two crispy flat tortillas with beans, poblano peppers and corn bean salad. Topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Beef Tostadas$12.99
Two crispy flat tortillas with ground beef. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and chipotle sauce
Tacos
- Original Tacos$12.99
Your choice of 4 crispy corn shell or 3 soft flour tortillas, and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and a side of pico de gallo. Served with rice or beans
- Fish Tacos$15.49
Grilled tilapia fillet in three corn tortillas with sides of shredded cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and cilantro sauce. Served with rice
- Tacos Al Pastor$14.99
Pork marinated in our house-made al pastor sauce with grilled onions and pineapple inside. Served in three corn tortillas with rice and beans
- Tacos De Asada
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, carnitas or shrimp. Served in three flour or corn tortillas with sides of beans, hot salsa, and fresh pico de gallo
- Cuatro Amigos Tacos$17.49
Four grilled tacos (steak, chicken, chorizo, and carnitas) served in soft corn tortillas, and topped with fresh cilantro
Enchiladas
- Mexicanas Enchilada$14.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered with our traditional enchilada sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Tricolor Enchilada$14.99
Two chicken and one cheese enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce, mole poblano sauce, and our traditional enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans (contains nuts)
- Verdes Enchilada$14.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Supreme Enchilada$14.99
Served with rice and beans
- Poblanas Enchilada$15.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered with mole poblano sauce (contains nuts) and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
- Playeras Enchilada$16.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, fish, onions, and tomatoes, covered with our homemade rico sauce. Served with rice and "La Casa" salad
Vegetarian
- De La Casa$13.99
One cheese quesadilla, one bean burrito, and one vegetarian tamal
- Chiles Poblanos$13.99
Two poblano peppers (medium hot) filled with a mix of cheese and mashed potatoes, covered with red sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Spinach Enchiladas$13.99
Two enchiladas filled with spinach and cheese, covered with cheese and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Al Trio$13.99
One cheese enchilada, one bean burrito, and one chalupa
- Tecas Enchiladas$13.99
Two enchiladas filled with a mix of poblano pepper slices, onions, and corn, covered with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.99
Spinach or mushrooms with cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream and salad
Fajitas
Burritos
- Grande Burrito
One jumbo wrapped burrito stuffed with a choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, black beans, cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with ranchera sauce
- Azteca Burrito
Fajita style burrito stuffed with seasonal vegetables mixed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, and topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito De Carnitas$15.99
One big burrito stuffed with shredded pork chunks and pico de gallo, covered with hot salsa, green tomatillo sauce and queso blanco. Served with rice and beans
- Mexicanos Burrito$15.49
Two burritos stuffed with beef tips and beans, covered with red sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
- Deluxe Burrito$14.49
Two burritos, one chicken and one ground beef, filled with beans and topped with our original burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Del Mar Burrito$18.49
One jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, fish, and cheese, covered with our homemade rico sauce. Served with rice and La Casa salad
- Verdes Burrito$14.49
Two burritos stuffed with chicken and beans. Covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, topped with fresh pico de gallo
- Burrito Al Pastor$15.49
Grilled wrapped burrito with pineapple marinated pork, onions, cilantro and guacamole. Served with rice and tomatillo sauce on the side
Quesadillas
- Casera Quesadilla$11.99
Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Fiesta Quesadilla$12.99
Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Hawaiian Quesadilla
Choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. With fresh pineapple, ham, vegetables and melted chihuahua cheese between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and salad
- Rellena Quesadilla$14.99
Choice of shredded chicken, beef tips or ground beef. Cheese and beans layered between two grilled flour tortillas, served with rice, sour cream, and salad
- Supreme Quesadilla$14.99
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and cheese layered between two grilled flour tortillas. Served with rice, sour cream, and salad
- Reales Quesadilla
Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cheese and beans layered between two grilled flour tortillas, served with rice, sour cream and salad
- Quesadillas Asadas$15.25
Steaks
Chicken
- Pollo Al Arriero$16.49
Two pieces of grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, fresh jalapeño, pineapple, and cheese. Served with rice, 'La Casa' salad, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Pepito$13.99
One shredded chicken burrito and one chicken tamal topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice
- Pechuga Borracha$19.99
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with our poblano pepper salad mix, laid over seasonal vegetables, covered with red sauce, cilantro and cheese, and topped with fresh avocado. Served with rice, beans, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Chicken a La Fiesta$15.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green tomatillo sauce, cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with rice
- Pollo Asado$15.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breasts served with rice, beans, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Pollo Ranchero$15.99
Grilled chicken breasts covered with hot ranchero sauce. Served with rice, poblano pepper salad, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Milanesa Poblana$15.99
Seafood
- Chile Cancun$17.49
Poblano pepper stuffed with grilled shrimp, fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and chihuahua cheese, covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice
- Camarones a La Diabla$19.99
Ten large shrimp cooked with spicy 'La diabla sauce. Served with rice, 'La Casa' salad and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$19.99
Ten large shrimp seasoned with special spices and garlic. Served with rice and 'La Casa' salad with (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Señor Shrimp Rice$19.99
Medium shrimp cooked with seasonal vegetables, served with rice and 'La Casa' salad
- Filete De Pescado$16.99
Fish fillet topped with our rico sauce. Served with rice and 'La Casa' salad
- Pescado Frito$22.99
Whole fried fish, served with rice, cilantro, 'La Casa' salad and (3) flour or corn tortillas. May contain small bones
- Shrimp Tostones in Garlic$17.99
Combination Dinners
Specialties
- Carnitas$17.99
Chunks of pork seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, fresh pico de gallo, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, covered with queso blanco and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with beans
- Simpatia Especial
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp combined with a vegetable medley of fresh mango, grilled onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and tomato mixed with our homemade rico sauce. Served with rice
- Brocheta/Alambre$16.99
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on (2) skewers and laid over a bed of seasonal vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Chilaquiles$14.99
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with red sauce, cheese, and chicken. Served with rice and lettuce
- Puntas Al Albañil$17.99
A choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with fresh jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Carne Asada #236$17.49
Marinated grilled steak with poblano pepper salad, beans, rice and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Chile Verde$16.49
Beef tips cooked with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Chile Colorado$16.49
Beef tips cooked with red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and (3) flour or corn tortillas
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.99
Two beef and two chicken hand rolled tacos fried and topped with sour cream and salad
- Ropa Vieja$16.49
Shredded beef brisket stewed with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions. Served with maduros and white rice
- Bandeja Tipica$23.99
Steak, rice, yuca, tostones, beef chalupas, sweet tamalitos, whole beans, maduros, stuffed jalapeños and sour cream
- Parrillada$38.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and tender pork served on a large sizzling skillet. Served and (6) flour or corn tortillas
- Molcajete$36.99
Grilled strips of chicken, steak, chorizo, nopal (cactus), cambray onions, red and green peppers, and, topped with chihuahua cheese with your choice of green tomatillo sauce or red sauce, and poured in a sizzling lava-rock bowl. Served with rice, beans, an
- Molcajete Seafood Only$43.99
Kids Menu
Sides
- Large Bag of Chips$8.99
- Medium Bag of Chips$4.99
- Additional Basket of Chips$1.50
- Additional Salsa for Chips$0.99
- 16 Oz Large Salsa for Chips$5.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Mushrooms$2.25
- Beans$3.49
- Rice$3.49
- Three Corn Tortillas$1.49
- Three Flour Tortillas$1.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Pico De Gallo$2.49
- Hot Salsa$1.49
- Jalapeños$1.49
- Additional Tomatoes$0.99
- Additional Onions$0.99
- Additional Shredded Cheese$1.49
- Small Bag Chips & Salsa (4oz)$1.99
- 16oz Large Cheese Dip$15.00
- 16oz Large Guacamole$17.00
- 16oz Large Pico de Gallo$8.00
- 16oz Large Hot Salsa$8.00
- 1 Chile Relleno$3.25
- Tostones$2.99
- 1 Grill Taco$3.50
- Lettuce$0.99
- Sliced Avocado$1.50
- Protien Side
- 1 Taco$2.50
- 1 Tamal$3.50
- 1 Quesadilla$3.25
- 1 Enchilada$2.75
- 1 Burrito$1.49