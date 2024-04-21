Planted by La Tour Cafe Ward Village
planted Sandwiches & More
Sandwiches
- Falafel Banh Mi$14.99
Falafel, Harissa Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
- Mushroom Dip$18.50
Garlic Roasted Ali'i, Button, and Maitake Mushrooms, *Mayo, and Caramelized Onions, on a Toasted Organic Rustic Baguette, with Umami Broth Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich$13.50
Cornmeal crusted green tomatoes, Red Leaf, Red Onion, Jalapenos, and “Pimento *Chz”, on *Shokupan
- artichoke katsu Sando$13.50
a panko breaded artichioke heart, on *Shokupan
- Utensils and Straws by request only
Add to your cart if you require utensils/ straws with your order.
Tartines
Planted Smashburgers
- planted burger$12.50
Impossible Patty, “Planted” Sauce, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on a planted Artisan Bun Served A la Carte.
- planted teri burger$12.50
Impossible Patty, "Planted-Yaki" Sauce, Plant Based Mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on a Vegan Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte.
- Keiki burger$9.99
Impossible Patty, on a Vegan Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte.
Planted Soups
Salads
- Falafel Salad$13.99
Falafel, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Olives, Carrot Strings, Artichoke, Lemon Tahini Dressing
- House Salad$9.99
Leafy Greens, Tomatoes, Carrot Strings, Cucumbers, Planted Swiss, and Sourdough Crisps
Sides
- Pommes Frites$4.99
Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing
- tendies & Fries$12.59
- grilled cheese on shokupan$7.99
Plant Based American, and Provolone Cheeses on Vegan Shokupan. Served A la Carte.
- garlic fries$7.50
Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter
planted Beverages
planted Signature
planted Lemonade
- Classic Lemonade
An All American Classic
- Lychee Lemonade
Housemade Lemonade, Lychee Puree
- Li Hing Mui Lemonade
Housemade Lemonade, Li Hing Mui
- Chee Mui-Ade
1/2 Lychee lemonade 1/2 Li hing mui lemonade
- Half Half
planted Coffee
planted Desserts
planted Macarons
- Macaron 6 Pack planted$21.00
- Plant Based Birthday Cake Macaron$3.50
- Plant Based Chocolate Macaron$3.50
- Plant Based Cinnamon Toast Crunch Macaron$3.50
- Plant Based Coconut Macaron*$3.50
- Plant Based Coffee Macaron*$3.50
- Plant Based Fruity Pebbles Macaron$3.50
- Plant Based Guava Macaron*$3.50
- Plant Based Lilikoi Macaron*$3.50
- Plant Based Mango Macaron$3.50
- Plant Based Matcha Macaron*$3.50
- Plant Based Cookies & Cream Macaron*$3.50
- Plant Based Vanilla Macaron*$3.50
planted Kouign Amanns
planted butter mochi caneles
RETAIL GOODS
Breads
- Baguette Rustic 4 Pack$6.50Out of stock
- Artisan Buns 4 Pack$5.50Out of stock
- White Shokupan 8 Slice Loaf$3.25Out of stock
- Wheat Shokupan 8 Slice Loaf$3.25Out of stock
- Sourdough Boule$6.00
Organic
- Poi Sourdough$7.00
Hawaiian Poi Sourdough made with Taro Brand Sour Poi
- Sprouted Multigrain Loaf$6.00Out of stock