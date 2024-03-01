Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
La Tovara 1032 N Pacific Hwy
La Tovara
APPETIZERS
- Shrimp Ceviche$17.99
Shrimp seasoned with lime and salt, pepper, green pepper,onion, cucumber and tomato
- Mixed Seafood Tostada$11.99
- Shrimp Tostada$9.99
- Oyster 6pz$9.99
- Oyster 12 pz$12.99
- Melted Cheese$12.99
- Choriqueso$14.99
Melted mozzarela cheese with pork chorizo, topped with corn chips.
- Super Nachos 1/2 order$13.99
- 4 Corn Quesadillas$9.99
- Guacamole$9.99
- Empanada de camaron 3pz$6.99
SEAFOOD
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.99
Seasoned shrimp with bell peppers,onions,mushrooms, served with rice beans, salad and homemade corn tortillas.
- Camarones a la plancha$21.99
Grilled shrimp served with salad, rice, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Filete a la plancha$19.99
Fried fillet served with rice, beans, salad and homemade corn tortillas.
- Mojarra dorada$19.99
Fried fish severd with rice, beans, salad and homemade corn tortillas.
- Camarones a la diabla$19.99
Cooked shrimp with spicy sauce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, served with rice, beans, salad and homemade corn tortillas
- Breaded Shrimp$19.99
Served with rice, salad and homemade corn tortillas.
- Camarones a la crema$19.99
Cooked shrimp with cream, onions and mushrooms, served with rice, beans, salad and homemade corn tortillas.
- Parrillada$24.99
Carne asada, chicken and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, covered in melted cheese served with rice, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Camarones al veneno$29.99
Served with rice, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Aguachile$29.99
- Ceviche de pescado$18.99
- Taco de camaron$4.99
fish taco topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, crema
- Ceviche de camaron$19.99
- Ceviche mixto$20.99
- Mojarra empapelada$23.99
Served with rice, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Pasta Marinera$19.99
- Mejillones$27.99
- Langustino$31.99
- Camarones Huichol$29.99
Served with rice, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Mejillones y Langustino mix$32.99
- Chicharron de Pescado$20.99
Served with rice, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Molcajete Tovara$35.99
- Botana Tovarena$42.99
- Jefe de Jefes$99.99
- Pina Tovarena$25.99
- Caldo 7 mares$21.99
Brooth with shrimp, fish, crab, octopus and clam scallops cooked with tomatoes onions and tomato sauce, served with homemade corn tortillas.
- Caldo de camaron$18.99
Shrimp brooth, served with homemade corn tortillas.
- Aguachile mixto$31.99
Shrimp, octopus and scallops.
- Burrito Playero$18.99
Stuffed with shrimp, octopus, scallops and rice, served with side salad and dressing
- Levanta muertos$25.99
Shrimp cocktail, octopus, shrimp brooth, ketchup, Onions, Cilantro, tomatoes, avocado on the side, 5 half shell oysters with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and lime
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$19.99
Shrimp seasoned with garlic, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, served with rice, beans, salad and homemade corn tortillas.
- Campechana$20.99
Shrimp,octopus in shrimp brooth, ketchup, onions, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes and avocado.
- Fish Tacos$4.99
Breaded fillet, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- PESCADO A LA VERACRUZANA$19.99
- Coctel de camarones$16.99
- Coctel de camarón con pulpo$17.99
- Tostada de ceviche pescado$9.99
- Camarones al chile$19.99
MEXICAN DISHES
- Enchiladas$13.99
covered in tomatillo sauce, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Poblanas$13.99
covered in mole sauce, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.
- Sopes$5.99
Fried corn tortillas with beans, choice of meat, onion, lettuce, tomato sauce and sour cream.
- Chile Relleno$16.99
Stuffed papilla pepper with cheese covered with tomato sauce and sour cream, served with rice, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Carne asada$21.99
Served with rice, beans, salad and homemade corn tortillas.
- Super Huarache$12.99
Fried beans stuffed tortilla, covered in tomatillo salsa, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream
- Burrito Banado$14.99
Covered with salsa and melted cheese, filled with choice of meat, rice and beans.
- Super Burrito$16.99
Covered in guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Super quesadilla$16.99
Flour tortilla filled with american cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with salad.
- Tacos$4.00
choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions.
- Burrito$10.99
Filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro and onions.
- Milanesa Torta$11.99
Breaded beef steak, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions.
- Cuban Torta$15.99
Breaded beef steak, ham, mexicans sausage and melted cheese
- 3 Tacos order$13.99
choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice and beans.
- Tortas$9.99
Choice of meat, every torta comes with beans, mayonnaise, onions,cilantro, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, or guacamole.
- ENSALADA DE POLLO$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, cucumber, chicken, dressing.
- Tortillas extra$3.99
- Arroz side$4.99
- Frijoles side$4.99
- Quesadilla$9.99
- Flautas de pollo$13.99
Kids
KIDS MENU
- CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS$7.99
3 Breaded shrimp served with french fries.
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.99
6 chicken nuggets served with french fries.
- SALCHIPAPAS$7.99
Sliced sausage with french fries.
- UN TACO COMBO$7.99
one taco, choice of meat served with rice and beans.
- 2 FLAUTAS COMBO$7.99
2 chicken rolled tacos, served with rice and beans.
- ENCHILADAS COMBO$7.99
one enchilada, choice of meat served with rice and beans
- PAYASITO$7.99
Rolled chicken taquitos served with salad.
- MARIPOSA$7.99
2 flour quesadillas,1 sausage,2 french fries
Breakfast
- Jamon con huevo$12.99
Served with potatoes, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Chorizo con huevo$12.99
Served with potatoes, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Chilaquiles$16.99
Served with 2 eggs,potatoes, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Salchicha con huevo$12.99
Served with potatoes, beans and homemade corn tortillas.
- Machaca con huevo$12.99
Served with potatoes, beans and homemade corn tortillas.