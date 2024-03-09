La Trattoria Pizzeria
Main Menu
Starters
- 5 Pc. Chicken Tenders$7.69
5 Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders.
- 5 Pc. Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders$8.49
5 Deep Fried Corn Meal Dusted GF Chicken Tenders
- 8 Pc. Garlic Knots$6.49
8 Garlic Knots Tossed in Garlic Butter and Parm. Cheese
- 9 Pc. Chicken Nugget$6.19
9 Battered Chicken Nuggets. Served with your choice of dip
- Boneless Wings (13)$14.99
13 Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in sauce of your choice
- Bone-in Wings (10)$14.99
10 Bone-in Wings tossed in sauce of your choice
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.09
Beer Battered Mushrooms & sauce of your choice
- Bread Sticks$8.59
Pizza dough stretched with EVOO, Fresh Garlic, Herbs & Mozz. Cheese
- Crab Cheesy Bread$11.99
Sub Rolls topped with Homemade Crab Sauce, Cherry Tomato & Fresh Basil
- Crab Fries$10.29
Fresh Cut Fries topped with your choice of Cheese, Crab & Old Bay
- Calamari$11.99
*Gluten Sensitive- Tubes & Tentacles deep fried in Corn Starch. Served with Lemon and sauce of your choice
- Fresh Cut Fries$3.29
Fresh Cut Fries (Cut Daily)
- Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
Breaded Dill Pickle Chips Deep Fried. Served with your choice of sauce
- Garlic Bread$4.69
Sub Roll topped with Garlic Butter and baked to perfections
- Garlic Bread W/ Cheese$5.59
Sub Roll topped with Garlic Butter & Mozz. Cheese. Baked to perfection
- Loaded Fries$8.19
Fresh Cut Fries topped with your choice of cheese & Bacon
- Meatballs W/ Marinara Sauce$5.99
Two 3oz Meatballs topped with Marinara Sauce (NO CHEESE)
- Meatballs w/ Sauce & Cheese$6.49
Two 3oz Meatballs topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
- Mini Tacos (10)$7.99
10 Chicken Mini Tacos Served with choice of sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.09
6 Beer Battered Mozz. Sticks. Served with your choice of sauce
- Onion Rings$6.19
Beer Battered Onion Rings fried to perfection
- Philly Eggrolls$8.49
Eggrolls stuffed with Steak, Seasonings and minced Onion
- Potato Chips$2.79
Choice of Plain Lays or BBQ
- Pretzel Bites W/ Beer Cheese$8.09
Pretzel Bites served with side of Beer Cheese Sauce (12)
- Sampler$11.99
Mozz. Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Chicken Tenders & Boneless Wings. Served with Ranch, Marinara & BBQ
- Pull Apart Cheesy Bread$13.99
Dough stuffed with Garlic Butter, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella. Then Topped with more Cheese. Served with Marinara
Pizza by the Slice
Sicilian Pizza
- Sicilian Cheese$15.99
Cheese Only (Add what toppings you like for additional charge.)
- Sicilian Supreme$24.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom & Black Olives
- Sicilian Meat Lovers$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Beef
- Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.99
Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Grilled Chicken
- Sicilian BBQ Chicken$18.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- Sicilian Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- Sicilian White$18.99
Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli & Tomato
- Sicilian Veggie$18.99
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Black Olives & Tomato
- Sicilian Crab$27.99
Homemade Crab Sauce, Cherry Tomato & Fresh Basil
- Sicilian Margherita$17.99
Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- Sicilian Pickle$17.99
Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles & Cheddar Cheese
- Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
Ground Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
- Sicilian Hawaiian$18.99
Ham & Pineapple
- Sicilian Loaded Fry$20.99
Beer Cheese Sauce, Fresh Cut Fries, Bacon and Mozz. Cheese
- Sicilian Pepperoni Loco$23.99
Mozz. Cheese, Shredded Parm. Cheese, Pepperoni & Deep Fried Pepperoni
Small Pizza
- Small Cheese$10.99
Cheese Only (Add what topping you like for additional charge)
- Small Supreme$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion & Black Olives
- Small Meat Lovers$17.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Beef
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Grilled Chicken
- Small BBQ Chicken$16.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- Small Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- Small White$15.99
Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli & Tomato
- Small Veggie$15.99
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Black Olives & Tomato
- Small Crab$22.99
Homemade Crab Sauce, Cherry Tomato & Fresh Basil
- Small Margherita$13.99
Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- Small Pickle$16.99
Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles & Cheddar Cheese
- Small Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
Ground Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
- Small Hawaiian$14.99
Ham & Pineapple
- Small Loaded Fry$18.99
Beer Cheese Sauce, Fresh Cut Fries, Bacon & Mozz. Cheese
- Small Pepperoni Loco$17.99
Mozz. Cheese, Shredded Parm. Cheese, Pepperoni & Deep Fried Pepperoni
Medium Pizza
- Medium Cheese$11.99
Cheese Only (Add any topping you want for additional charge)
- Medium Supreme$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion & Black Olives
- Medium Meat Lovers$18.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Beef
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.99
Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Grilled Chicken
- Medium BBQ Chicken$17.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onions & Grilled Chicken
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Red Onions & Grilled Chicken
- Medium White$16.99
Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli & Tomato
- Medium Veggie$16.99
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Black Olives & Tomato
- Medium Crab$25.99
Homemade Crab Sauce, Cherry Tomato & Fresh Basil
- Medium Margherita$15.99
Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- Medium Pickle$17.99
Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles & Cheddar Cheese
- Medium Bacon Cheeseburger$17.99
Ground Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
- Medium Hawaiian$15.99
Ham & Pineapple
- Medium Loaded Fry$19.99
Beer Cheese Sauce, Fresh Cut Fries, Bacon & Mozz. Cheese
- Medium Pepperoni Loco$18.99
Mozz. Cheese, Shredded Parm. Cheese, Pepperoni & Deep Fried Pepperoni
- Medium White Veggie$17.99
Ricotta Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers & Black Olives
Large Pizza
- Large Cheese$13.99
Cheese Only (Add what topping you like for additional charge)
- Large Supreme$23.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion & Black Olives
- Large Meat Lovers$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Beef
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.99
Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Grilled Chicken
- Large BBQ Chicken$18.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- Large Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- Large White$17.99
Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli & Tomato
- Large Veggie$17.99
Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives & Tomato
- Large Crab$28.99
Homemade Crab Sauce, Cherry Tomato & Fresh Basil
- Large Margherita$17.99
Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- Large Pickle$18.99
Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles & Cheddar Cheese
- Large Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
Ground Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
- Large Hawaiian$17.99
Ham & Pineapple
- Large Loaded Fry$20.99
Beer Cheese Sauce, Fresh Cut Fries, Bacon & Mozz. Cheese
- Large Pepperoni Loco$19.99
Mozz. Cheese, Shredded Parm Cheese, Pepperoni & Deep Fried Pepperoni
- Large White Veggie$18.99
Ricotta Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers & Black Olives
GF Pizza
- GF Cheese$15.99
Cheese Only (add what toppings you want for additional charge
- GF Supreme$25.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom & Black Olives
- GF Meat Lovers$24.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, & Beef
- GF Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.99
Ranch Dressing, Bacon & Grilled Chicken
- GF BBQ Chicken$22.99
BBQ Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- GF Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion & Grilled Chicken
- GF White$20.99
Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli & Tomato
- GF Veggie$21.99
Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives & Tomato
- GF Crab$25.99
Homemade Crab Sauce, Cherry Tomato & Fresh Basil
- GF Margherita$22.99
Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
- GF Pickle$18.99
Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles & Cheddar Cheese
- GF Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
Ground Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
- GF Hawaiian$18.99
Ham & Pineapple
- GF Pepperoni Loco$19.99
Mozz. Cheese, Shredded Parm, Cheese, Pepperoni & Deep Fried Pepperoni
- GF White Veggie$22.99
Ricotta Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers & Black Olives
Stromboli
- Medium Italian Stromboli$14.99
Ham, Sausage & Mozz. Cheese
- Large Italian Stromboli$16.99
Ham, Sausage & Mozz. Cheese
- Medium Chicken Stromboli$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom & Onion
- Large Chicken Stromboli$16.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom & Onion
- Medium Veggie Stromboli$14.99
Broccoli, Onion, Mushroom & Green Peppers
- Large Veggie Stromboli$16.99
Broccoli, Onion, Mushroom & Green Peppers
- Medium Meat Lovers Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Beef
- Large Meat Lovers Stromboli$16.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Beef
- Medium Special Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom & Green Peppers
- Large Special Stromboli$16.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom & Green Peppers
- Medium Custom Stromboli$14.99
3 Toppings Free
- Large Custom Stromboli$16.99
3 Toppings Free
Calzone
- Medium Italian Calzone$14.99
Ham, Sausage & Ricotta
- Large Italian Calzone$16.99
Ham, Sausage & Ricotta
- Medium Chicken Calzone$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onion & Ricotta
- Large Chicken Calzone$16.99
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onion & Ricotta
- Medium Veggie Calzone$14.99
Broccoli, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Ricotta
- Large Veggie Calzone$16.99
Broccoli, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Ricotta
- Medium Meat Lovers Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef & Ricotta
- Large Meat Lovers Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Beef & Ricotta
- Medium Special Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Ricotta
- Large Special Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers & Ricotta
- Medium Custom Calzone$14.99
3 Toppings Free
- Large Custom Calzone$16.99
3 Toppings Free
Subs
- 6in Cheesesteak$6.19
- 6in Cheesesteak Bomb$7.19
- 6in Cheesesteak Special$7.19
- 6in Chicken Cheese Steak$6.19
- 6in Cheeseburger$6.19
- 6in Bacon Cheeseburger$7.19
- 6in Fish$6.19
- 6in Pizza Steak$6.19
- 6in Pizza Burger$6.19
- 6in Grilled Chicken$6.19
- 6in Chicken Parm$6.19
- 6in Sausage Parm$6.19
- 6in Meatball Parm$6.19
- 6in Eggplant Parm$6.19
- 6in Veggie$6.19
- 6in Italian$6.19
- 6in Turkey$6.19
- 6in Ham$6.19
- 6in Tuna$6.19
- 12in Cheesesteak Bomb$11.19
- 12in Cheesesteak$10.19
- 12in Cheesesteak Special$11.19
- 12in Chicken Cheesesteak$10.19
- 12in Cheeseburger Sub$10.19
- 12in Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$11.19
- 12in Fish$10.19
- 12in Pizza Steak$10.19
- 12in Pizza Burger$10.19
- 12in Grilled Chicken$10.19
- 12in Chicken Parm$10.19
- 12in Sausage Parm$10.19
- 12in Meatball Parm$10.19
- 12in Eggplant Parm$10.19
- 12in Veggie$10.19
- 12in Italian$10.19
- 12in Turkey$10.19
- 12in Ham$10.19
- 12in Tuna$10.19
Salads
- Chef Salad$10.99
Turkey, Ham, Mozz. Cheese, Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber & Croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons
- Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Crispy Chicken, Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons
- Steak Salad$11.49
Steak, Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons
- Antipasto Salad$10.99
Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Greens, Onions, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives & Croutons
- Tuna Salad$10.99
Tuna Salad, Greens, Onions, Tomato, Cucumber, Mozzarella Cheese & Croutons
- Garden Salad$6.19
Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber & Croutons
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parm. Cheese & Croutons
- Mediterranean Salad$10.99
Greens, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber, Black Olives, Feta Cheese & Croutons
- Side Caesar$4.19
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parm. Cheese & Croutons
- Side Salad$4.19
Greens, Onions, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons
Dinners
- Baked Ziti$14.99
Penne pasta with meatsauce & Ricotta. Topped with Mozz. Cheese then baked to perfection
- Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
Breaded Chicken on top of Spaghetti topped with Mozz Cheese and baked to perfection
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$16.49
Fettuccine W/ Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
- Chicken Marsala$14.99
Sauteed Chicken and Spaghetti noodles in a Fresh Mushroom Marsala Sauce
- Chicken Carbonara$15.49
Grilled Chicken & Bacon sauteed in a Parmesan Egg Sauce
- Chicken Pizziola$15.99
Grilled Chicken, Pepperoni & Onions in a Red Italian Seasoned Sauce over top Penne Noodles
- Crab Ravioli$15.99
Crab stuffed Ravioli with your choice of Pink Sauce, Alfredo or Marinara Sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$13.99
Breaded Eggplant deep fried and topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozz. Cheese and baked. served with Spaghetti
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Fettuccini W/ Alfredo Sauce