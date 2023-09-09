Skip to Main content
La Vida fish and chips
Pickup
ASAP
from
5959 Shellmound Street
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
La Vida fish and chips
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
5959 Shellmound Street
APPETIZERS
SALAD
SOUP
SIDES
BURGER & SANDWICHES
KIDS MENU
ENTREES
COLD BEVERAGES
APPETIZERS
Fried Calamari
$14.95
Stuffed Mussels
$9.95
Popcorn Shrimp
$12.95
Fried Zucchini
$6.95
SALAD
House Salad
$7.95
Caesar Salad
$10.95
Nicoise
$13.95
SOUP
New England Clam Chowder
$6.95
Cup 6 OZ
$6.95
Bowl 12 OZ
$9.95
SIDES
Original Crispy Sea Salted Fries
$4.95
Savory Garlic Fries
$5.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.95
Onion Ring
$9.95
Crab patty
$11.95
Branzino grilled fish
$8.95
Grilled salmon
$8.95
1pc cod fish
$5.95
BURGER & SANDWICHES
Crab Burger
$17.95
Grilled Salmon Burger
$15.95
Grilled Fish Sandwich
$16.95
Tuna Melt Sandwich
$11.95
Famous Grilled Cheese
$7.95
KIDS MENU
Fish and Chips
$9.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$5.95
Kids Chicken strips
$7.95
ENTREES
Fish and Chips 2pcs
$14.95
Fish and Chips 3pcs
$18.95
COLD BEVERAGES
Water
$2.00
Sparkling Water
$3.95
Coca Cola
$2.95
Diet Cola
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Snapple
$3.95
Ice Tea
$3.95
Dr Pepper
$2.95
Fanta
$2.95
Canada Dry
$2.95
Rood Beer
$2.95
Coca Zero
$2.95
La Vida fish and chips Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 859-6804
5959 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 10:45AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement