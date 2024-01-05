Online Ordering Available!
La Villita | Arlington, MN
Birria
- Plato De Birria$13.99
Beef stew served with onion, cilantro, and tortillas
- Torta De Birria$12.99
Birria, cheese, and guacamole. Comes with side of Fries.
- Pizzadilla$35.00
Feed up to 4 people. 2-14 inch flour tortilla filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Served with salsa and consome
- Nachos$10.99
Choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese sauce
- Torta$12.50
Meat of choice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled jalapenos,and guacamole. Comes with side of Fries.
- Platillo De Carne Asada$14.99
Grilled marinated beef, side of rice, beans, pico de gallo, chili pepper, and tortillas
- Sopes (3)$10.50
Meat of choice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, onion, and tomato
(507) 241-0399
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM