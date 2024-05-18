La Za' Za' Trattoria
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari with a homemade slightly spicy marinara sauce$18.95
- Calamari Griglia$18.95
- Mussels, Spicy Marinara$16.95
- Mussels GWW
Mussels sauteed with fresh garlic and shallots in a garlic white wine sauce S,G,D$16.95
- Bruschetta Romano$12.95
- Bruschetta Spinaci$14.95
- Carciofo Bianco
Fresh artichoke stuffed with seasoned breadcrumbs baked and topped with a lemon butter sauce$13.95
- 1/2 Dozen Vongole Al Forno
Manila clams lightly breaded, then baked with garlic and olive oil, topped with a lemon butter sauce$9.95
- 1 Dozen Vongole Al Forno
Manila clams lightly breaded, then baked with garlic and olive oil, topped with a lemon butter sauce$18.95
- Melanzane Parmigiano
Thin slices of eggplant breaded and layered with fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with a tomato basil sauce$16.95
- Risotto Paradisio
Arborio rice with crispy prosciutto, wild mushrooms, Spanish onions in a truffle pesto sauce topped with shaved parmesan$15.95
- Scampi Fritti
Breaded and fried shrimp served with a lemon wedge and cocktail sauce GL$16.95
- Meatball App$14.95
- Salsiccia alla ZaZa
Homemade Italian Sausage with sauteed wild mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts and spinach in a balsamic wine sauce and a touch of lemon butter sauce D,G$17.95
- Scampi Asparagini
Shrimp with asparagus, SD tomatoes and mushrooms in a lemon butter sauce S,D,G
Insalate
- Dinner Salad$7.95
- Small ZaZa Salad$9.95
- Insalata Alla Zaza
Romaine lettuce with mixed vegetables and kalamata olives in our house balsamic vinaigrette topped with Danish bleu cheese$12.95
- Small Caesar Salad$8.95
- Large Caesar Salad$12.95
- Insalata Caprese$12.95
- Caprese con Pesto
Oven roasted tomatoes topped with a homemade pesto spread, fresh mozz, and toasted pine nuts finished with EVOO and a balsamic glaze N,D,G$14.95
- Meatball Salad
Romaine lettuce with red onion and tomatoes in a red wine vinaigrette beside a homemade meatball, tomato basil sauce and shaved Parmigiano D,G$13.95
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce with sliced cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon and crumbled blue cheese with our homemade bleu cheese dressing$14.95
- Insalata Rustica
Mixed greens with oranges, port wine infused pears, and caramelized walnuts in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing topped with Danish bleu cheese$13.95
- Soup$5.95+
- Spinach Salad$13.95
Pastas
- Capellini Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta in a crushed plum tomato sauce with roasted garlic and sweet basil, topped with Parmigiano$16.95
- Cap Pom Chicken$23.95
- Cap Pom Meatballs$25.95
- Cap Pom Sausage$25.95
- Cap Pom Shrimp$29.95
- Penne Abruzzese
Penne pasta with homemade crumbled Italian sausage and pancetta in a spicy tomato sauce topped with Parmigiano$24.95
- Tortellini Carniterra$26.95
- Linguini Pescatore$32.95
- Penne Fattoria$19.95
- Rigatoni Oreganato con Pollo$27.95
- Rotolo
Fresh tri-color pin-wheel pasta with ricotta, mozz, spinach, prosciutto cotto and parm. Topped with half 4 cheese, half tomato basil sauce E,D,G$22.95
Entrées
- Pesce Bianco alla Spinaci
Lake superior whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a lemon butter sauce with a side of fire roasted spinach$28.95
- Salmon Vesuvio$34.95
- Pollo Arrosto Erba
Half roasted chicken with fresh rosemary and thyme in a garlic white wine sauce served with a side of roasted potatoes$27.95
- Petto di Pollo Puttanesca$26.95
- Petto di Pollo Milanese$27.95
- Salsiccia alla Sassi$25.95
- 8oz Filet Mignon
Filet mignon grilled to perfection, served with a side of roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables$49.95
- Pork Chops Artigliano$37.95
- Vitello De La Casa$42.95
- Lamb Chops Oreganato
French cut lamb chops with fresh oregano and garlic in a lemon white wine sauce with a side of roasted potatoes and vegetables$49.95
- 16oz Australian Wagyu Ribeye$85.95
- Eggplant Entree$21.95
- Halibut Fantasia$44.95
9" Thin Crust Pizza-great as an Appetizer!
- Any Two
Choose any two toppings: Sausage, olives, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, and onions. Any more than 2 is extra $$18.95
- Il Due
Crumbled homemade Italian sausage and fire roasted spinach$18.95
- Margherita
Marinated crushed roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella$18.95
- OUT OF STOCKArugula (NO SAUCE)
Mozz mix, fresh arugula, prosciutto di parma, and shaved parmesan finished with EVOO and a balsamic glaze GL,DOUT OF STOCK$19.95
- Quattro Formaggio
Four cheese - mozzarella, cream cheese, bleu and Swiss$18.95
- Quattro Stagioni
Prosciutto, artichokes, mushrooms and olives$18.95
- Zaza Trio
Homemade crumbled Italian sausage, mushroom and red onion$18.95
- Mozzarella Only$16.95
- Sausage & Cheese$18.95
Sides
- Extra Dressing
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Extra Toast
2 Pieces of Bruschetta Toast$2.00
- Penne with Tomato Basil$7.95
- Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Potatoes with lemon butter sauce finished with parmigiano and parsley$7.95
- Sausage Link
1 Homemade sausage link with tomato basil sauce$6.95
- Sautéed Broccoli
Broccoli sauteed with garlic and olive oil$7.95
- Sautéed Wild Mushrooms
Portabella and crimini mushrooms sauteed with garlic and olive oil$7.95
- Side Anchovies$3.00
- Side Asparagus
Grilled Asparagus$8.95
- Side Bleu Cheese$3.00
- Side Chicken Breast$7.00
- Side Goat Cheese$3.95
- Side House Linguini
Linguini with diced tomatoes and crushed spinach in garlic and olive oil$7.95
- Side Meatball
1 Homemade Meatball$4.00
- Side Mozzarella$3.00
- Side Shrimp$3.00
- Side Spinach
Fire Roasted Spinach$7.95
- Side Vegetables$7.95
Desserts
- Homemade Cream Cheese Coffeecake
Homemade cake with a cream cheese center and a pecan crumble finished with a homemade caramel sauce, served warm. Always suggested with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.$9.50
- Carrot Cake$12.00
- Tiramisu$9.00
- Chocolate Ganache Cake$9.00
- Cannoli$8.00
- NY Style Cheesecake$9.00
- Tartufo$8.00
- Lemon Sorbet$8.00
- Peach Sorbet$8.00
- Coconut Sorbet$8.00
- Tortoni$5.00
- Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$3.95
L Pastas (Copy)
- L Capellini Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta in a crushed plum tomato sauce with roasted garlic and sweet basil, topped with Parmigiano$13.95
- L Cap Pom Chicken$17.95
- L Cap Pom Shrimp$21.95
- L Cap Pom Meatballs$18.95
- L Cap Pom Sausage$18.95
- L Penne Abruzzese
Penne pasta with homemade crumbled Italian sausage and pancetta in a spicy tomato sauce topped with Parmigiano$17.95
- L Ling Pescatore$24.95
- L Tortellini Carniterra$22.95
- L Penne Fattoria$16.95
- L Rigatoni Oreganato Pollo$21.95
L Entrées (Copy)
- L Pesce Bianco Alla Spinaci
Lake superior whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a lemon butter sauce with a side of fire roasted spinach$19.95
- L Salmon Vesuvio$25.95
- Pollo Arrosto Erba
Half roasted chicken with fresh rosemary and thyme in a garlic white wine sauce served with a side of roasted potatoes$27.95
- L Petto di Pollo Milanese$18.95
- L Petto di Pollo Puttanesca$16.95
- L Salsiccia alla Sassi$18.95
- 8oz Filet Mignon
Filet mignon grilled to perfection, served with a side of roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables$49.95
- L Pork Chop Artigliano$22.95
- L Vitello De La Casa$30.95
- L Lamb Chops Oreganato
French cut lamb chops with fresh oregano and garlic in a lemon white wine sauce with a side of roasted potatoes and vegetables$34.95
- Eggplant Entree$21.95
- L Halibut$34.95
Beverages
Sodas & Bottled Teas
- Pepsi$3.95
- Diet Pepsi$3.95
- Sierra Mist$3.95
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Pink Lemonade$3.95
- Tonic$3.00
- Soda$2.50
- Limonata San Pellegrino$4.50
- Aranciata Rossa San Pellegrino$4.50
- Ginger Peach (Decaf)$4.25
- OUT OF STOCKPomegranate Green TeaOUT OF STOCK$4.25
- OUT OF STOCKBlackberry SageOUT OF STOCK$4.25
- San Benedetto Sparkling$5.95
- Aqua Panna Natural$4.95
- Fruit Punch$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.95
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.50