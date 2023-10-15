Lab-Dogz
Food
Double Dog Dare Ya
Wagyu Beef Frankfurter and a Side of Fries, Smotherered in a Concoction of Spicy Cheese Sauce and Spicy Lab Sauce. Finish It and Get Your Picture in the Dog Pound!
Loaded Fries
Side of Fries
Puppy Dog
Beef Frankfurter, Bun, Choice of 2 Toppings
Kidz Meal
For Kids 12 & Under. Includes Puppy Dog, Small Fry, and Small Drink
Atomic Fries
Large order of Fries smothered in Cheese Sauce & Lab Chili
Polish Dog
Bratwurst, Bun, Sauerfraut, and Spicy Mustard
Pizza Dog
Wagyu Beef Frankfurter, Bun, Lab-Made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni & Mozzerella
Breakfast Dog
Wagyu Beef Frankfurter, Bun, Lab-Made Sausage Gravy & Over Easy Egg
Dirk-Inator
Deep Fried & Bacon Wrapped Wagyu Beef Frankfurter, Onions, Tomatoes, Ketchup, & Mustard
Philly Dog Wit or Wit-Out
Wagyu Beef Frankfurter, Bun, Philly Steak Wit (Cheese sauce) - Wat-out (NO Cheese sauce) Grilled Onions and Peppers upon request (No Additional Charge')
Fuego Dog
Wagyu Beef Frankfurter, Bun, crushed Hot Chips, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Crema, Ketchup & Mustard
Chili Dog
Wagyu Beel Frankfurter. Bun. Lab- Made Chili, Onion, Cheese sauce
Chemistry Dog
Wagyu Beef Frankfurter, Bun, Ketchup, Mustard, and choice of 2 toppings