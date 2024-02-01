La Botana Nayarit
ALL DAY MENU
Botanitas-Appetizers
Ceviches
- Aguachile Camaron Verde$16.99
Shrimp cured in spicy lime Sauce, Onions, Cucumber. *VERY SPICY*
- Aguachile Camaron Rojo$16.99
Shrimp cured in Chile Piquin Lime Sauce, Onions, Cucumber
- Aguachile Callo De Hacha$16.99
Scallop Ceviche, Cucumber, Onion, Chile Lime Sauce
- Sashmi de Mahi Mahi$16.99
Raw Mahi Mahi, served with aguachile spicy chile lime sause, soy sauce, onion, cucumber
- Ceviche De Camarón$15.99
Shrimp Ceviche, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Chile Lime Sauce
- Ceviche De Pescado (Mahi Mahi)$15.99
Fish Ceviche, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Chile Lime Sauce
- Ceviche Mixto$16.99
Mixed Ceviche, Surimi, Shrimp, Octopus, Cucumber, Onion, Chile Lime Sauce
- Ceviche Vegetariano$9.99
Vegetarian Ceviche, Carrots, Onion, Cucumber, Lime Chile Sauce
Cocteles y Caldos-Cocktails & Soups
Botanas del Mar al Gusto
- 1 LB Shrimp$17.99
Mojo de Ajo(Garlic Butter), A la Diabla(Spicy Garlic Butter), A la Cucaracha(Deeped Fried, extra crunchy), Al Vapor (Steamed, lightly seasoned)
- 1 Fish Fillet$16.99
Mojo de Ajo(Garlic Butter), A la Diabla(Spicy Garlic Butter), A la Cucaracha(Deeped Fried, extra crunchy), Al Vapor (Steamed, lightly seasoned)
- Octopus$17.99
Mojo de Ajo(Garlic Butter), A la Diabla(Spicy Garlic Butter), A la Cucaracha(Deeped Fried, extra crunchy), Al Vapor (Steamed, lightly seasoned)
- Scallops$17.99
Mojo de Ajo(Garlic Butter), A la Diabla(Spicy Garlic Butter), A la Cucaracha(Deeped Fried, extra crunchy), Al Vapor (Steamed, lightly seasoned)
Botanas Fritas
Tacos y Quesadillas
- Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese Quesadilla
- Tacos De Carne Asada$11.99
3 Soft Grilled Beef Tacos, onion, cilantro
- Baja Tacos De Pescado$14.99
Battered Fried Fish Taco, Slaw, Pickled Onion, House Aioli
- Baja Tacos De Camarón$14.99
Battered Fried Shrimp Taco, Slaw, Pickled Onion, House Aioli
- Tacos Dorados$14.99
Fried Tacos, Shrimp, Potatoes, Slaw, Pickled Onions, House Aioli