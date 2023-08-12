Lake Anne Coffee House
COFFEE, TEA, BOTTLED DRINKS
Coffee
Espresso
Double shot
Americano
Hot water with double shot espresso
Cortado
Double shot espresso with four ounces steamed milk... AKA mini latte
Cubano
Double shot espresso pulled with raw sugar
Macchiato
Traditional. Double shot espresso with foam.
Cappuccino
Double shot espresso with frothy milk
Latte
Double espresso with steamed milk, slight foam
Breve
Double shot espresso, similar to a latte, but with steamed half & half.
Mocha
Double shot espresso, house made chocolate syrup, steamed milk
Almond Joy Latte
Double shot espresso, house made chocolate syrup, half almond and half coconut milk latte
Flat White
Double shot espresso, steamed milk, no foam
Bees Knees Latte
Spro Cream
Hot Guy
Cold Brew
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Iced Earl Grey
16 ounce.
Peach Iced Tea
16 ounce.
Hibiscus
16 ounce.
Green Iced Tea
Traditional Lemonade
16 ounce.
Seasonal Lemonade
16 ounce.
Arnold Palmer
16 ounce. Half Earl Grey tea & half lemonade
Peachy Palmer
16 ounce. Half Hibiscus tea & half lemonade
Hibby Palmer
Hot Tea
Tea Lattes
Matcha Latte 8oz
Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk
Matcha Latte 12 oz
Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk
Matcha Latte 16oz
Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk
Matcha Latte 20oz
Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk
Matcha Iced Latte
16 ounce. Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk
Chai Latte 8oz
Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk
Chai Latte 12oz
Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk
Chai Latte 16oz
Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk
Chai Latte 20oz
Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk
Chai Iced
Half Chai tea mix, half milk
London Fog 12oz
Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup
London Fog 16oz
Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup
London Fog 20oz
Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup
Iced London Fog
Half Earl Grey tea, half milk, vanilla syrup
Golden Milk 8oz
Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper
Golden Milk 12oz
Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper
Golden Milk 16oz
Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper
Cold Bev
Steamer/Hot Chocolate
Steamer 8oz
Steamed milk + flavor shots
Steamer 12oz
Steamed milk + flavor shots
Steamer 16oz
Steamed milk + flavor shots
Hot Chocolate 8oz
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Hot Chocolate 20oz
Chaider 8oz
Chaider 12oz
Chaider 16oz
Chaider 20oz
Apple Cider 8oz
Apple Cider 12oz
Apple Cider 16oz
Apple Cider 20oz
Iced Cider Apple
Juice
DINNER
Starters
PEI Mussels
Mussels cooked in a white wine, butter & shallots, garlic. Served with crostini. Choice of meuniere, pesto or red thai coconut curry. Can be gluten free without bread. Can be dairy free.
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas stuffed with blackened shrimp, sriracha aioli, red cabbage, mango salsa & cilantro. Can be dairy free. Gluten free.
Baked Brie
Warm baked brie, sour cherry chutney, toasted almonds, garlic crostini. Can be nut free. Can be gluten free. Cannot be dairy free.
Sesame Broccolini
Pan roasted broccolini with white miso, sesame oil & toasted almonds. Gluten & dairy free. Contains nuts & sesame.
Charcuterie & Cheese Board
Chef's selection of three cured meats and three cheeses. Served with house made accouterments, crostini and crackers.
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan, lemon caesar dressing.
Mean Green Salad
Watercress salad, citrus vinaigrette, avocado, green apple, cucumber, edamame, scallions, sea salt & cracked pepper. Vegan. Gluten free.
Strawberry Fields
Fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, mixed greens with white balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten free.
Salads
Entrees
Pork Chop
bone-in pork chop, local peach compote, chipotle caramelized onions, black rice, broccolini. Gluten free. Dairy free.
Bouillabaisse
Saffron fish fumet with salmon, shrimp, mussels, roasted fennel, red peppers, onions; served with rouille, lemon & crostini Dairy free. Can be gluten free without rouille & crostini.
Miso Mushroom Risotto
Watermelon Curry
Sautéed watermelon, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, black rice, basil oil & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten free.
Sea Scallops
Chipotle Steak
6oz hanger steak with garlic roasted broccolini, fingerling potatoes. Topped with a chipotle demi glace & chimichurri.
Cajun Risotto
Creamy risotto with roasted dark chicken meat, chicken andouille, shrimp, red peppers & onion, parmesan cheese. Gluten free. Can be dairy free
Atlantic Salmon
Sides
Side House Salad
Large Soup
Small Soup
Garlic Roasted Broccoli
Bread
Parmesan Risotto
Garlic Herb Fries
Fries
Potato Salad
Green Beans Almondine
Green beans with brown butter and toasted almonds
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan, lemon caesar dressing.
Mashed Potatoes
Specials
Meuniere Mussels
white wine, butter, garlic, shallot, parsley served with warm baguette
Strawberry Fields Forever
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
Wine by the Bottle
Frico Bianco
Halozan White
Gauchezco Torrontes 2017, white rose petals and honey notes, balanced acidity and freshness
Getränk Gruner
Otu Sauv Blanc
HH White Bottle
Landhaus Mayer Riesling
Weather Chard
Merlin Cherrier Sancerre
Catena Alta Chard
Calera Pinot Noir
Frico Rosso
El Sierra 2018, Spanish red blend, 80% Tempranillo, 20% Cabernet Sauvingnon, clean fruit and jammy aromas
Chave Mon Coeur CDR
Vista Flores Malbec
HH Red Bottle
Harper Oak Cab
Lo-Fi Cab Franc
Early Mountain Young Wine
Merkin Shinola
Izadi Rioja
Buehler Cab
DuMol Pinot Noir
Vineyard 29 Cru Cabernet
Tempranillo 2017, lifted acidity, floral aromatics, hints of anise, bramble berries, and chocolate
Paul Buisse Cab Franc
House Bubbly
Poggio Costa Prosecco Rose Brut
Frico Rosato
One Stone Rosé
HH Bubbly
HH Rosé Bottle
Ameztoi Rubentis
Laurent Perrier Brut
Thienot Brut
Beer
Mocktails
MIXED DRINKS TO-GO
BLOODY MARY MIX
One quart of our home made Bloody Mary mix (alcohol not included). Serves 4.
MIMOSA KIT (ORANGE)
One bottle of our house sparkling wine and one bottle of orange juice. Serves 6.
MIMOSA KIT (GRAPEFRUIT)
One bottle of our house sparkling wine and one bottle of grapefruit juice. Serves 6.
Domaine D'Eole Cuvee Lea *SALE*
Soft tannins and acidity, subtle vanilla notes and cherry