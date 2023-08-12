Popular Items

COFFEE, TEA, BOTTLED DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Daily Drip

Café Au Lait

$2.50+

Daily Drip with steamed milk

French Press

$4.75+

Clever

$3.50

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Double shot

Americano

$2.25+

Hot water with double shot espresso

Cortado

$2.75

Double shot espresso with four ounces steamed milk... AKA mini latte

Cubano

$2.50

Double shot espresso pulled with raw sugar

Macchiato

$2.75

Traditional. Double shot espresso with foam.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Double shot espresso with frothy milk

Latte

$3.50+

Double espresso with steamed milk, slight foam

Breve

$3.50+

Double shot espresso, similar to a latte, but with steamed half & half.

Mocha

$3.75+

Double shot espresso, house made chocolate syrup, steamed milk

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+

Double shot espresso, house made chocolate syrup, half almond and half coconut milk latte

Flat White

$4.25

Double shot espresso, steamed milk, no foam

Bees Knees Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Spro Cream

$3.75

Hot Guy

$5.00

Cold Brew

One size (16oz) only

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Cold brew coffee concentrate with water and ice.

Iced Mocha

$4.50

BYO Growler fill

$17.00

32 ounce cold brew coffee concentrate. Make your own cold coffee drinks at home!

Iced Breve

$4.50

Hot Shot Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea & Lemonade

One size (16oz) only

Iced Earl Grey

$2.75

16 ounce.

Peach Iced Tea

$2.75

16 ounce.

Hibiscus

$2.75

16 ounce.

Green Iced Tea

$2.75

Traditional Lemonade

$2.75

16 ounce.

Seasonal Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

16 ounce.

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

16 ounce. Half Earl Grey tea & half lemonade

Peachy Palmer

$2.75

16 ounce. Half Hibiscus tea & half lemonade

Hibby Palmer

$2.75

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$2.75

Breakfast Blend

$2.75

Darjeeling

$2.75

Black & Blue

$2.75

China Green

$2.75

Passion & Envy

$2.75

Chamomile

$2.75

Peppermint

$2.75

Strictly Strawberry

$2.75

Marrakech Chai Looseleaf

$3.25

Cha Cha Chai Looseleaf

$3.25

Tea Lattes

Matcha Latte 8oz

$4.00

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte 12 oz

$4.75

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.50

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte 20oz

$6.25

Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Matcha Iced Latte

$4.75

16 ounce. Finely ground green tea powder and steamed milk

Chai Latte 8oz

$3.75

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Latte 20oz

$6.00

Half Chai tea mix, half steamed milk

Chai Iced

$4.50

Half Chai tea mix, half milk

London Fog 12oz

$3.25

Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup

London Fog 16oz

$3.75

Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup

London Fog 20oz

$4.25

Half Earl Grey tea, half steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Iced London Fog

$4.25

Half Earl Grey tea, half milk, vanilla syrup

Golden Milk 8oz

$3.25Out of stock

Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper

Golden Milk 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper

Golden Milk 16oz

$4.75Out of stock

Turmeric and ginger powder, vanilla syrup and honey, steamed milk, dash of black pepper

Cold Bev

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottle Of OJ

$3.00

Apple Juice Box

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Perrier

$2.50

San Pell Orange

$2.50

Ice Water

Steamer/Hot Chocolate

Steamer 8oz

$2.50

Steamed milk + flavor shots

Steamer 12oz

$3.50

Steamed milk + flavor shots

Steamer 16oz

$4.50

Steamed milk + flavor shots

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.75

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$5.75

Chaider 8oz

$3.75

Chaider 12oz

$5.25

Chaider 16oz

$6.75

Chaider 20oz

$8.25

Apple Cider 8oz

$2.75

Apple Cider 12oz

$3.75

Apple Cider 16oz

$4.75

Apple Cider 20oz

$5.75

Iced Cider Apple

$4.00

Beans

12 oz Single Origin

$19.00

12 oz Blend

$16.00

Juice

Grapefruit

$2.00

DINNER

Starters

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Mussels cooked in a white wine, butter & shallots, garlic. Served with crostini. Choice of meuniere, pesto or red thai coconut curry. Can be gluten free without bread. Can be dairy free.

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with blackened shrimp, sriracha aioli, red cabbage, mango salsa & cilantro. Can be dairy free. Gluten free.

Baked Brie

$19.00

Warm baked brie, sour cherry chutney, toasted almonds, garlic crostini. Can be nut free. Can be gluten free. Cannot be dairy free.

Sesame Broccolini

$8.00

Pan roasted broccolini with white miso, sesame oil & toasted almonds. Gluten & dairy free. Contains nuts & sesame.

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$21.00

Chef's selection of three cured meats and three cheeses. Served with house made accouterments, crostini and crackers.

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan, lemon caesar dressing.

Mean Green Salad

$9.00

Watercress salad, citrus vinaigrette, avocado, green apple, cucumber, edamame, scallions, sea salt & cracked pepper. Vegan. Gluten free.

Strawberry Fields

$13.00

Fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, mixed greens with white balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten free.

Salads

Ahi Tuna Soba Bowl

$19.00

avocado, cucumber, mango salsa, edamame, sesame soba noodles, watermelon radish, house mixed greens, ginger soy vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Supreme

$17.00

Grilled chicken, red onion, romaine, cucumber, avocado, sweet & spicy bacon, brioche croutons, lemon parmesan dressing

Entrees

Pork Chop

$28.00

bone-in pork chop, local peach compote, chipotle caramelized onions, black rice, broccolini. Gluten free. Dairy free.

Bouillabaisse

$26.00

Saffron fish fumet with salmon, shrimp, mussels, roasted fennel, red peppers, onions; served with rouille, lemon & crostini Dairy free. Can be gluten free without rouille & crostini.

Miso Mushroom Risotto

$19.00

Watermelon Curry

$17.00

Sautéed watermelon, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, black rice, basil oil & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten free.

Sea Scallops

$42.00

Chipotle Steak

$26.00

6oz hanger steak with garlic roasted broccolini, fingerling potatoes. Topped with a chipotle demi glace & chimichurri.

Cajun Risotto

$19.00

Creamy risotto with roasted dark chicken meat, chicken andouille, shrimp, red peppers & onion, parmesan cheese. Gluten free. Can be dairy free

Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$6.00

Large Soup

$6.00

Small Soup

$3.25

Garlic Roasted Broccoli

$7.00

Bread

Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Garlic Herb Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Fries

$3.50Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Green Beans Almondine

$7.00

Green beans with brown butter and toasted almonds

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan, lemon caesar dressing.

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Specials

Meuniere Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

white wine, butter, garlic, shallot, parsley served with warm baguette

Strawberry Fields Forever

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with blackened shrimp, sriracha aioli, red cabbage, mango salsa & cilantro. Can be dairy free. Gluten free.

Bouillabaisse

$26.00

Saffron fish fumet with salmon, shrimp, mussels, roasted fennel, red peppers, onions; served with rouille, lemon & crostini Dairy free. Can be gluten free without rouille & crostini.

Chipotle Steak

$26.00

6oz hanger steak with garlic roasted broccolini, fingerling potatoes. Topped with a chipotle demi glace & chimichurri.

PASTRIES

Choc Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Croissant

$3.25

Muffin, Blueberry

$4.50Out of stock

Muffin, Lemon Ricotta

$4.50

Cin And Raisin

$4.50

Pretzel Cin

$5.00

Pretzel Everything

$5.00

Plain Pretzel

$5.00

Eves Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Macaron

$3.50

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Wine by the Bottle

Frico Bianco

$30.00

Halozan White

$38.00

Gauchezco Torrontes 2017, white rose petals and honey notes, balanced acidity and freshness

Getränk Gruner

$34.00

Otu Sauv Blanc

$46.00

HH White Bottle

$20.00

Landhaus Mayer Riesling

$38.00

Weather Chard

$54.00

Merlin Cherrier Sancerre

$75.00

Catena Alta Chard

$60.00

Calera Pinot Noir

$54.00

Frico Rosso

$30.00

El Sierra 2018, Spanish red blend, 80% Tempranillo, 20% Cabernet Sauvingnon, clean fruit and jammy aromas

Chave Mon Coeur CDR

$58.00

Vista Flores Malbec

$38.00

HH Red Bottle

$20.00

Harper Oak Cab

$66.00Out of stock

Lo-Fi Cab Franc

$55.00

Early Mountain Young Wine

$54.00

Merkin Shinola

$65.00Out of stock

Izadi Rioja

$45.00

Buehler Cab

$95.00

DuMol Pinot Noir

$185.00

Vineyard 29 Cru Cabernet

$155.00

Tempranillo 2017, lifted acidity, floral aromatics, hints of anise, bramble berries, and chocolate

Paul Buisse Cab Franc

$42.00

House Bubbly

$30.00

Poggio Costa Prosecco Rose Brut

$42.00

Frico Rosato

$30.00

One Stone Rosé

$46.00

HH Bubbly

$20.00

HH Rosé Bottle

$20.00

Ameztoi Rubentis

$58.00

Laurent Perrier Brut

$40.00

Thienot Brut

$85.00

Beer

Anxo District Dry Cider

$9.00

Port City Hazy IPA

$6.50

Tucher Hefe

$6.50

12oz bottle, 5% ABV

Gouden Carolus

$9.00

12oz bottle, 9.5% ABV

Utica Club

$5.00

Brusge Zot

$9.00

Stiegl Radler

$8.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.50

Clausthaler NA

$5.00

Mocktails

Wild G&T

$7.00

MIXED DRINKS TO-GO

BLOODY MARY MIX

$25.00Out of stock

One quart of our home made Bloody Mary mix (alcohol not included). Serves 4.

MIMOSA KIT (ORANGE)

$30.00Out of stock

One bottle of our house sparkling wine and one bottle of orange juice. Serves 6.

MIMOSA KIT (GRAPEFRUIT)

$30.00Out of stock

One bottle of our house sparkling wine and one bottle of grapefruit juice. Serves 6.

Domaine D'Eole Cuvee Lea *SALE*

$65.00Out of stock

Soft tannins and acidity, subtle vanilla notes and cherry

Retail Closeout Wine

Church Creek Chard

$25.00

Weather Pinot Noir

$25.00

Zenato Ripasso

$30.00

Teutonic Riesling

$15.00

Avinyo Cava

$26.00

Frico Frizzante

$14.00

Frico Lambrusco

$14.00

Gordys Bloody Mix

$14.00

Santome Prosecco

$18.00

Riefle Cremant

$26.00

Canard Duchene Rosé

$95.00

Caraccioli Brut

$98.00

RETAIL

Growler

$10.75

Scarpetta Brut Rosé

$18.00

Duckhorn Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Frico Frizzante

$14.00

Orange Marmalade

$4.00

Ketchup

$10.00

Salsa

$8.00

Gordys Bloody Mix

$14.00

Wine Dinners

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$95.00

Meet the wine maker!! 5 course dinner from Chef Meagan paired with Spanish wines from Carlos Serres winery in Rioja, Spain. Please list allergies. Substitutions will try to accommodated, but not guaranteed. 25% cancelation fee.

OktoberFest

OktoberFest Food

Okto Okto Platter

$22.00

Pork schnitzel, spaetzel, German potato salad, caraway braised red cabbage, roasted brussels sprouts with bacon and black garlic

Bratwurst

$13.00

Pretzel roll, braised red cabbage, beer cheese, caramelized onion, served with German potato salad

Oktoberfest Beer

Lost Rhino RhinO’Fest

$6.00

Märzen-style lager, full bodied, malty flavors, and a clean, dry finish