Lady Dahlia 127 W Prospect Ave
Dips + Ceviches
- Chips + Salsa$4.00
Charred roasted pepper salsa with house made tortilla chips
- Guacamole$11.00
Choice of Traditional, Mango Habanero or Pomegranate. Served with house made tortilla chips.
- Guacamole Trio$13.00
Try all 3 of our house made guacamoles. Traditional, Mango Habanero & Pomegranate. Served with house made tortilla chips.
- Tropical Mango$14.00
Shrimp, mango, orange, tomato, cilantro, onion, lemon juice
- Tulum$13.00
Tilapia, cabbage, serrano pepper, corn, tomato, onion
Shareables
- Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Adobo glazed chicken, cotija, chipotle aioli, crema
- Ground Beef Empanadas$9.00
Mexican ground beef, cheeto dust, cotija, crema, chipotle aioli
- Chicken Empanadas$9.00
Adobo glazed chicken, cotija, crema, tomatillo salsa
- Sopes de Carne$11.00
Mexican ground beef, refried black beans, pickled onion, cheddar, cotija, crema, salsa de arbol
- Chorizo Meatballs$11.00
Beef and chorizo meatballs, poblano polenta, crema poblano
- Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Panko crusted shrimp, mango habanero salsa, roasted corn slaw
Oaxacan Pizzas
Tacos (2 per order)
- Steak$11.00
char-grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, chimichurri, onion, avocado
- Beef Birria$10.00
Shredded beef, chihuahua cheese, pickled onion, serrano aioli
- Al Pastor$10.00
Ancho marinated pork, caramelized pineapple, caramelized onion
- Mexican Ground Beef$10.00
Mexican ground beef, poblano, lettuce, chihuahua cheese, crema
- Adobo Chicken$10.00
Adobo glazed chicken, house slaw, chihuahua cheese
- Pescado$10.00
Crispy baja-style tilapia, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle aioli
- Shrimp$10.00
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, chipotle butter, serrano aioli
- Grilled Plantain$9.00
Grilled plantain, refried black beans, pickled onion, corn salsa, tomatillo salsa
- Steak Manchego$11.00
Char-grilled steak, chorizo, crispy manchego cheese, avocado, cilantro, onion
Salads
- Salmon + Spinach$18.00
Blackened salmon, quinoa, spinach, tomato, fennel, provence vinaigrette
- Sweet Corn + Avocado Caesar$14.00
Grilled chicken, purple kale, romaine, avocado, sweet corn, cotija, tortilla, avocado, caesar dressing
- Blackened Shrimp$15.00
Creole seasoned shrimp, arugula, fennel, avocado, tomato, cotija, raspberry vinaigrette
- Taco Salad$14.00
Mexican ground beef, refried black beans, tomato, avocado, cotija, sharp cheddar, guacamole, multi-grain tortilla, crema, cilantro ranch
Plates
- Fajitas
Sautéed bell peppers & onions, ancho adobo tequila glaze. Served with refried black beans, grilled plantains & mexican white rice
- Enchiladas$16.00
Hand pressed corn tortillas, cotija, queso fresco, pickled onion. Served with refried black beans, grilled plantains & mexican white rice
- Ancho + Honey Glazed Salmon$23.00
Ancho rubbed salmon, black bean reduction, fingerling potatoes, asparagus
- Chimichurri Steak$27.00
Char-grilled tenderloin, chimichurri, fingerling potatoes, tomato
- Chili Chicken Poblano$20.00
Ancho marinated chicken quarters, poblano polenta, fingerling potatoes, sweet corn, bell peppers, crema poblano