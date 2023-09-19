LA FONTAINE CAFE 12 N Willow St
GOURMET SANDWICHES
SANDWICHES
HOUSE GRILLED CHEESE
Organic Turkish round bread , four cheese
EGG & FOUR CHEESE SANDWICH
Organic Turkish round bread, organic eggs, four cheese
BEEF PEPPERONI SANDWICH
Organic Turkish round bread, (Halal) Turkish pepperonis made of beef, four cheese
ORGANIC CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH
Organic Turkish round bread, organic chicken, black beans, peppers, roasted corn, organic guacamole, tomato sauce, cheese
VEGAN TOFU SANDWICH
Organic Turkish round bread, organic tofu, black beans, peppers, roasted corn, organic guacamole, tomato sauce, vegan cheese
VEGGIE SANDWICH
Organic Turkish round bread, peppers, broccoli, mushroom, spinach, pesto, mozzarella cheese
FALAFEL SANDWICH
Organic Turkish round bread, air-fried falafel, homemade Tzatziki sauce, organic hummus, spring mix greens, tomato , cheese
TURKISH MEATBALL SANDWICH
Organic Turkish round bread, (Halal) Homemade Turkish meatballs made of halal ground beef, Spring mix greens, tomato , cheese
CREPES
SWEET CREPES
SAVORY CREPES
COFFEE
HOT COFFEE
12 OZ-DRIP COFFEE
16 OZ-DRIP COFFEE
12 OZ-AMERICANO
Double shots of espresso and hot water 12 oz
16 OZ-AMERICANO
Double shots of espresso and hot water 16 oz
12 OZ-LATTE
Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-LATTE
Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-CAPPUCCINO
Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 12 oz
4 OZ-ESPRESSO DOUBLE SHOT
Double shots of espresso
8 OZ-CORTADO
Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 8 oz
12 OZ-MOCHA
Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate and milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-MOCHA
Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate and milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-WHITE MOCHA
Double shots of espresso, white chocolate and milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-WHITE MOCHA
Double shots of espresso, white chocolate and milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-POMEGRANATE MOCHA
Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate, pomegranate syrup and milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-POMEGRANATE MOCHA
Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate, pomegranate syrup and milk of choice 16 oz
ICED COFFEE
4 OZ-ESPRESSO OVER ICE
Double shots of espresso , ice in 16 OZ cup
16 OZ- ICED LATTE
Double shots of espresso, ice, milk of choice 16 oz
16 OZ-ICED AMERICANO
Double shots of espresso, ice, milk of choice or water 16 oz
16 OZ-COLD BREW
Homemade 16 OZ
SPECIALTY HOT LATTES
16 OZ-DIRTY CHAI
Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic spice chai 16 OZ
12 OZ-DIRTY CHIA
Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic spice chai 12 OZ
16 OZ P&J LATTE- PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY
Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic peanut butter, strawberry syrup 16 OZ
12 OZ-P&J LATTE - PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY
Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic peanut butter, strawberry syrup 12 OZ
16 OZ-PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
Double shots of espresso, pumpkin spice syrup , milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
Double shots of espresso, pumpkin spice syrup , milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ- ROSE LATTE
Double shots of espresso, rose syrup, milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-ROSE LATTE
Double shots of espresso, rose syrup, milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-NUTELLA LATTE
Double shots of espresso, nutella, milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-NUTELLA LATTE
Double shots of espresso, nutella, milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE LAVENDER LATTE
Double shots of espresso, lavender syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE LAVENDER LATTE
Double shots of espresso, lavender syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE
Double shots of espresso, raspberry syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE
Double shots of espresso, raspberry syrup, white chocholate , milk of choice 12 oz
16 OZ-PISTACHIO LATTE
Double shots of espresso, pistachio syrup, homemade pistachio paste, milk of choice 16 oz
12 OZ-PISTACHIO LATTE
Double shots of espresso, pistachio syrup, homemade pistachio paste, milk of choice 12 oz
SPECIALTY ICED LATTES
16 OZ-OREO ICED LATTE
Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, ice, Oreo biscuits 16 OZ
16 OZ-BISCOFF ICED LATTE
Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, caramel syrup, biscoffs biscuits, ice 16 OZ
NON COFFEE
HOT DRINKS
16 OZ-LONDON FOG LATTE
Early grey tea, lavender syrup , milk of choice 16OZ
12 OZ- LONDON FOG LATTE
Earl grey, lavender syrup , milk of choice 12 OZ
16 OZ-HOT CHOCOLATE
Milk chocolate , milk of choice 16 OZ
12 OZ-HOT CHOCOLATE
Milk chocolate , milk of choice 12 OZ
16 OZ-ORGANIC SPICE CHAI LATTE
Organic spice chia, milk of choice 16 OZ
12 OZ-ORGANIC SPICE CHAI LATTE
Organic spice chia, milk of choice 12 OZ
16 OZ-MATCHA LAVENDER GREEN TEA LATTE
Organic matcha powder, lavender syrup, milk of choice 16 OZ
12 OZ-MATCHA LAVENDER GREEN TEA LATTE
Organic matcha powder, milk of choice, lavender syrup 12 OZ
16 OZ-MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
Organic matcha powder, milk of choice 16 OZ
12 OZ-MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
Organic matcha powder, milk of choice 12 OZ
ICED DRINKS
16 OZ-LA FONTAINE REFRESHER
Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Lemon, Rose Hips, Passion Fruit, Pomegranate, Blueberry 16 OZ
16 OZ-ARNOLD PALMER- HOMEMADE
Lemonade, English Breakfast Tea, Ice
HOT TEAS
ICED TEAS
BAKERY
OTHER BAKERY ITEMS
APPLE COOKIES
TURKISH BAGEL
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
BANANA NUTS MUFFIN
BAKLAVA EACH
PISTANCHIO BAKLAVA
BAKLAVA BOX OF 3
PISTANCHIO BAKLAVA OF 3
MACARON BOX OF 6
BANANA PUDDING
BELGIUM WAFFLE EACH
SPANAKOPITA
Homebaked filo dough with spinach, feta and cumin seeds
LEMONADE
OLD FASHION LEMONADE
FLAVORED LEMONADES
KIDS MENU
BRUNCH
Grilled Cheese
2 slices of white bread and cheese
Scrambled Eggs
Organic eggs, piece of toast
Nutella & Fruit Crepe
Nutella , Strawberry, Banana, Homemade Sweet Crepe Batter
Egg & Cheese Crepe
Organic eggs, homemade savory crepe batter, cheese
Belgium Waffle
Belgium strawberry waffle with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
DRINKS
DESSERTS
OTHER ITEMS
EXTRA CUP
EXTRA CUP TO SHARE DRINKS
EVIL EYES
GLASS AND COLORFUL ORNAMENT HANDMADE FROM TURKEY
DALAN D'OLIVE CREME
Pure Olive Oil Care Cream 20 ml 0.68 oz
DALAN SOAP
170 g 6.0 oz Traditional Natural Olive Oil Soap Natural 100% Handmade
LA FONTAINE COFFEE BEANS by URBAN ROOSTER
A BAG OF COFFEE BEANS 350 gr