Laguna 1980 Hard Rd

Food

Street Food

Street Taco

$2.99

Three Street Tacos

$10.00

Three tacos on double 5"corn tortillas, with grilled onions, cilantro, lime wedge and hot or mild suace.

Burrito

$10.95

12" Flour tortilla wrap with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, corn salsa, cheese and sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

$10.95

A Bowl with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, corn salsa, cheese and sour cream.

Fish Taco

$3.99

A taco on double 5" corn tortillas with fried breaded cod fish with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, and mild homemade suace.

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

A taco on double 5" corn tortillas with fried breaded shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, and mild homemade suace.

Flour Tortilla Tacos

$4.75

Torta

$12.75

Meat-Quesadilla

$10.50

Cheese-Quesadilla

$9.25

Mexican-Pizza

$18.00

Mexican Nachos

$11.75

Nachos

$7.75

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Gorditas

$5.75

Torta Combinada

$13.75

Birria Tacos

$10.00

Carne Asada

$16.99

Lb of Steak

$14.99

Lb of Chicken

$13.99

Lb of Carnitas

$13.99

Sopes

$8.99

Sides

Guacamole

$4.25

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Chips and Queso

$4.75

Xtra sauce

$0.75

Cactus

$2.50

Cheese Dip

$3.99

French Fries

$3.00

Side of cuerito

$4.99

Side of beans

$3.99

Side of rice

$3.99

Tortillas

$1.99

8 oz of guacamole

$5.99

Medium Rice Tray

$30.00

Small Beans Tray

$15.00

Small Rice Tray

$15.00

Large Rice Tray

$60.00

Large beans Tray

$60.00

Medium Beans Tray

$30.00

Appetizers

Churros

$4.75

Elotes

$4.95

Esquites

$4.95

Chicharron Preparado

$8.75

Dorilocos

$7.75

Papas Locas

$8.75

Fruit

Bionico

$7.79

Fresas a la crema

$7.79

Fruit Salad

$6.79

Pepinos Locos

$7.79

Pinas Locas

$12.89

Fruit Trays

$60.00

Banana Split

$9.50

Ice Cream

Lagunadas

$8.75

Small Ice cream

$4.95

Medium Ice cream

$6.25

Large Ice cream

$8.75

XL Ice cream

$12.00

XXL ice cream

$15.00

Cake cone

$3.25

Waffle cone 1

$4.95

Waffle cone 2

$5.95

Kids Menu

Frutta

$2.99

KM Quesadilla

$6.79

kids Shaved Ice

$2.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.79

Cone

$2.99

Shaved Ice

Diablito

$6.75

Mangonada

$6.75

Granizado

$6.75

Pina Colada

$6.75

Coconut

$6.75

Rompope

$6.75

Glaciar

$6.75

Pecan

$6.75

Lime

$5.99

Pinada

$6.75

Strawberry

$5.99

Cherry

$5.99

Blueberry

$5.99

Watermelon

$5.99

Large Shaved Ice

$9.75

Fees

Menu star fee

$3.99

Delivery fee

$50.00

Barcel

Betamex stick

$1.50

Chicarrin

$2.50

HM Potatoes Chips

$4.00

Pumpkin Seeds

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Takis 4oz

$2.99

Takis 9.9 oz

$4.00

Whole Tiramisu

$45.00

Drinks

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.99

Fresh Water

$2.99

Coffee

$2.60

Ice Cofee

$2.95

Kids Juice

$1.50

Large Fresh Water

$4.99

Licuado

$5.25

Smoothies

Angel

$6.75

Berries

$6.75

Delight

$6.75

Fusion

$6.75

Paradise

$6.75

Tropical

$6.75

Winter Menu

1/2 Dozen of Tamales

$12.50

A dozen of Tamales

$25.00

Tamal

$2.50