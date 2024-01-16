Lake Dale Ale
- 12 WINGS$14.00
APPS/SOUP/SALAD
APPS
- BYO GARLIC BREAD
Toasted to perfection Italian Bread, topped with our Signature Garlic Seasoning, you can also add your favorite toppings!$7.00
- GREEN BEANS FRIES
Crispy Fried Green Beans, served with Ranch$9.00
- BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Crispy breaded buffalo cauliflower bites, served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese!$9.50
- FRICKLES
Crispy Fried Pickle Chips served with a side of Sriracha Ranch Sauce!$9.00
- PRETZEL
Giant Baked Pub Pretzel, served with a side of homemade Beer Cheese$10.50
- PHILLY STEAK FRIES
Crispy Oven Baked Fries, covered in our House Made Beer Cheese and topped with our Famous Beef, Green Peppers & Onions!$10.00
- PULLED PORK NACHOS$10.00
- FRY BASKET$5.00
- CHEESE FRIES
Crispy Oven Baked Fries, covered in our house made Beer Cheese!$6.00
- CUP OF CHEESE$2.00
SOUP
SALAD/SIDES
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh Chopped Romaine, Grape tomatoes, Cucumber & Onion, Topped with Yuengling Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast, Croutons & Choice of Dressing$11.00
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Fresh Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing topped with marinated, grilled chicken breast$10.75
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
- 6oz VEGGIE SIDE$3.50
- 8oz VEGGIE SIDE$6.00
- 6oz PASTA SALAD$3.00
- 8oz PASTA SALAD
Add a side of Homemade Pasta Salad to any entree!$4.50
- 6oz COLESLAW$3.00
- 8oz COLESLAW$4.50
- 6oz SAUTEED PEPPERS$2.50
- 8oz SAUTEED PEPPERS$4.50
- 6oz SAUTEED MUSHROOMS$2.50
- 8oz SAUTEED MUSHROOM$4.50
- 6oz SAUTEED ONION$2.50
- 8oz SAUTEED ONION$4.50
- 6oz POTATO SALAD$3.00
- 8oz POTATO SALAD$4.50
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
FULL SANDWICHES
- FAMOUS BEEF
Our famous beef sandwich, loaded with melted mozzarella and served with pepperoncinis, side of aujus and a pickle plus choice of chips or homemade pasta salad!$14.00
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Our famous beef, chopped and cooked with sautéed green pepper & onion and topped with our house made beer cheese!! Yummm!$15.00
- PASTRAMI
Thinly sliced pastrami, topped with swiss cheese, dijon mustard on toasted Italian bread, served with aujus.$13.75
- REUBEN
Slow cooked, thinly sliced corned beef, topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on toasted Rye bread. Served with a side of 1000 Island.$13.50
- COD SANDWICH
Oven Baked Cod, served on toasted bun with Coleslaw, Lettuce, Tomato & Tartar Sauce!$12.50
- COD BASKET
3 pieces of Oven Baked Cod, served with Coleslaw & your choice of Side!$13.50
- PUB BURGER$14.00
- BYO BURGER
Build Your Own Burger, 1/2 lb fresh, never frozen angus patty, served on Toasted Bun and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add all your favorite toppings!$11.50
- PATTY MELT
Our 1/2 lb patty, served on Toasted Rye, smothered with Sauteed Onions and topped with Swiss cheese!$13.00
- CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH$14.50
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$10.00
- BLT
Our Classic BLT, Piled high with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo!$10.50
- LOADED GRILLED CHEESE$10.00
- GRILLED CHEESE
A traditional grilled cheese on Texas Toast, make it an Ultimate by adding your favorites toppings like; Tomato, Bacon or Italian Beef.$8.50
- BEEF BOAT
Our famous beef sandwich, without the bread! Loaded with melted mozzarella and served with pepperoncinis, side of aujus and a pickle plus choice of chips or homemade pasta salad!$13.50