Lake Palestine Resort, llc 8900 Ruby Lane
Breakfast
Eggs & Omelets
Two Egg Plate
$8.00
2 eggs cooked to order. Choice of meat: bacon, sausage, or ham. Choice of Bread: toast, biscuit, or pancake
Ham & Cheese Omelet
$9.00Out of stock
with choice of toast or biscuit
Denver Omelet
$9.00Out of stock
Ham, onions, bell peppers & cheese. Choice of toast or biscuit
Meat Lovers Omelet
$11.00
Ham, Bacon & Sausage Choice of toast or biscuit
Biscuits & More
Specialties
The Fisherman's
$12.00
3 Eggs, 3 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties, 2 pancakes and skillet potatoes
Big Breakfast Burrito
$9.00
Scrambled eggs, cheese, grilled onions & peppers, potatoes wrapped in tortilla. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Breakfast Skillet
$9.00
Scrambled eggs, cheese, grilled onions & peppers on top of potatoes. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham
French Toast
$8.00
2 pieces of toast Choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Sweet Cream Pancake
$7.00
2 Cakes Choice of bacon, sausage or ham
A LA Carte
Lunch & Dinner
Barbeque
Lake Palestine Resort, llc 8900 Ruby Lane Location and Ordering Hours
(903) 876-2253
Closed