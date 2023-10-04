Lake Rock Cocktail bar & Kitchen 780 S Lapeer Rd
FOOD
STARTERS
CHICKEN TENDERS
(6 pieces ) Dipping sauce: Buffalo Mild, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Spicy BBQ. Served with ranch dressing carrots and celery.
ROCK NACHOS
Bed chips topped with marinated chicken or ground beef, beans, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, black olives, tomatoes, fresh Jalapeños.
CHICKEN WINGS
Whole chicken wing. Sauce options : Buffalo Mild, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Spicy BBQ. Served with house dressing carrots and celery.
CALAMARI FRITTI
Fried calamari with house-made Lemon sauce and pepper, tomatoes, capers on the top.
SAMPLER PLATTER
Four Chicken flour flautas, 4 buffalo or BBQ chicken tender, onion Beer rings, chicken quesadilla. Served with cilantro dressing and ranch.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
10’ flour tortilla with cheese, marinated chicken, corn & black bean. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
SKILLET FUNDIDO
Melted cheese with chorizo served with tortillas.
NACHO SANTA FE
Bed chips topped with grilled chicken, steak, beans, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes.
GUACAMOLE
Guacamole served with fresh chips.
SKIN POTATOS
4 Potato skins topped with a melted blend of mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, and bacon. Baked to perfection and served with a side of seasoned sour cream.
SOUPS & SALADS
CHICKEN BBQ SALAD
Ice berg lettuce with grilled chicken, mix corn black bean salad , tortilla strips, avocado, bbq sauce and chipotle ranch.
STRAWBERRY SALAD
Spring mix, strawberries,clementine oranges, dried cranberries ,pistachios,and strawberry dressing.
TOMATO BURRATA SALAD
Fresh burrata, thick-sliced ripe tomatoes,cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
Spring lettuce mix, green apple, glazed nuts, dried cranberries, bacon, blue cheese, and balsamic dressing.
BLACKED SALMON SALAD
Blacken Grilled salmon, spring mix, dried apricot ,raisin, avocado, pickled red onions, feta cheese, pumpkin seed, and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
LAKE ROCK SALAD
Baby field greens, green apple, sliced beet, sun-dried cherries, pistachios, , feta cheese, and honey mustard dressing.
SOUP OF THE DAY
French Onion
Side Salad
BURGERS
CHEESE BURGER
Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with fries, potato chips, or sweet potato fries.
BBQ BACON BURGER
Beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings, and barbeque sauce.
AM BURGER
Beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings, and barbeque sauce. Served with fries, potato chips, or sweet potato fries.
NACHO BURGER
Beef patty, Pepper jack cheese, tabasco onions, grilled jalapenos, tortilla strip, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with fries, potato chips, or sweet potato fries.
SUSHI
SPICY TUNA
8 piece, rice, cream cheese,spicy tuna, avocado.
VEGAS SHRIMP
8 piece, rice, fresh jalapeno,avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayonnesa.
LAKE ROCK SUSHI
24 piece 3 Any roll
VEGAS SUSHI SALMON
CALIFORNIA SUSHI
8 piece , Rice, cucumber, crab meat imitation salad, and avocado.
SUSHI COMBO
PIZZA
MARGARITA PIZZA
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and topped with fresh basil.
HAWAHIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
DE MAIALE PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, and chorizo.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Grill chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, parmesan cheese, and ranch dressing.
TOSCANA PIZZA
Truff sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone, and mix mushrooms.
LAKEROCK PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, prosciutto, arugula, pickled artichokes.
SANDWICHES
CHICKEN SANDWICH
grill chicken, house cilantro dressing, Swiss and manchego cheese, lettuce, cherry tomatoes.
CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey ham , monterey jack and cheddar, lettuce,tomato,bacon, multi-grain bread.
CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
Ciabatta bread, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, pesto, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, arugula.
FRENCH DIP SANDWICH
Hoagie roll, sliced roast beef, melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Pulled pork on a bun, topped with BBQ sauce, and Tabasco onions. Served with a side of coleslaw.
PASTA
ALFREDO
House alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese.Serverd with bread.
LAKEROCK PASTA
Pesto, Cream, spinach, cherry tomatoes. Served with bread.
ROSE PENNE PASTA
Marine sauce, creamy sauce, bacon, red onions,mushrooms, parmesan cheese, and basil, Served with bread.
CHEESE RABIOLI
Creamy pesto sauce, bacon, parmesan cheese, and basil. Served with bread.
ENTREE
TACO DINNER
BURRITO GUADALAJARA
Extra-large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, shredded chicken, and beef. Topped with cheese sauce, chorizo, shrimp, and pineapple.
FAJITAS
Sizzling grilled green pepper and onion. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas
BBQ RIBS
grilled rib with house barbecue sauce served with cowsla and grilled whole corn.
BOURBON SALMON
Salmon grilled in a bourbon glaze. served with mash potatoes asparagus and steamed broccoli.
BOURBON SHRIMP CHICKEN
Grill chicken and shrimp cooked in bourbon sauce, mushrooms and grill onion served with mash potatoes and asparagus.
TERIAYAKI STIR FRY
rice, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, teriyaki sauce.
TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS
Beef tenderloin with mushrooms, and grilled onions, finished with a cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and cocorice.
FISH TACOS
Three fish tacos fried breaded mango salad in the top with cilantro dresing
RIBEYE
12oz Ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with mashed potatoe and steamed broccoli or sparrugus.