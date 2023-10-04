FOOD

STARTERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

(6 pieces ) Dipping sauce: Buffalo Mild, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Spicy BBQ. Served with ranch dressing carrots and celery.

ROCK NACHOS

$16.00

Bed chips topped with marinated chicken or ground beef, beans, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, black olives, tomatoes, fresh Jalapeños.

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00+

Whole chicken wing. Sauce options : Buffalo Mild, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Spicy BBQ. Served with house dressing carrots and celery.

CALAMARI FRITTI

$13.00

Fried calamari with house-made Lemon sauce and pepper, tomatoes, capers on the top.

SAMPLER PLATTER

$22.00

Four Chicken flour flautas, 4 buffalo or BBQ chicken tender, onion Beer rings, chicken quesadilla. Served with cilantro dressing and ranch.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00

10’ flour tortilla with cheese, marinated chicken, corn &amp; black bean. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

SKILLET FUNDIDO

$10.00

Melted cheese with chorizo served with tortillas.

NACHO SANTA FE

$16.00

Bed chips topped with grilled chicken, steak, beans, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes.

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

Guacamole served with fresh chips.

SKIN POTATOS

$12.00

4 Potato skins topped with a melted blend of mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, and bacon. Baked to perfection and served with a side of seasoned sour cream.

SOUPS & SALADS

CHICKEN BBQ SALAD

$16.00

Ice berg lettuce with grilled chicken, mix corn black bean salad , tortilla strips, avocado, bbq sauce and chipotle ranch.

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$13.00

Spring mix, strawberries,clementine oranges, dried cranberries ,pistachios,and strawberry dressing.

TOMATO BURRATA SALAD

$15.00

Fresh burrata, thick-sliced ripe tomatoes,cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

Spring lettuce mix, green apple, glazed nuts, dried cranberries, bacon, blue cheese, and balsamic dressing.

BLACKED SALMON SALAD

$19.00

Blacken Grilled salmon, spring mix, dried apricot ,raisin, avocado, pickled red onions, feta cheese, pumpkin seed, and lemon vinaigrette dressing.

LAKE ROCK SALAD

$13.00

Baby field greens, green apple, sliced beet, sun-dried cherries, pistachios, , feta cheese, and honey mustard dressing.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

French Onion

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

BURGERS

CHEESE BURGER

$14.00

Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with fries, potato chips, or sweet potato fries.

BBQ BACON BURGER

$16.00

Beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings, and barbeque sauce.

AM BURGER

$15.00

Beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings, and barbeque sauce. Served with fries, potato chips, or sweet potato fries.

NACHO BURGER

$16.00

Beef patty, Pepper jack cheese, tabasco onions, grilled jalapenos, tortilla strip, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with fries, potato chips, or sweet potato fries.

SUSHI

SPICY TUNA

$13.00

8 piece, rice, cream cheese,spicy tuna, avocado.

VEGAS SHRIMP

$14.00

8 piece, rice, fresh jalapeno,avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayonnesa.

LAKE ROCK SUSHI

$35.00

24 piece 3 Any roll

VEGAS SUSHI SALMON

$15.00

CALIFORNIA SUSHI

$11.00

8 piece , Rice, cucumber, crab meat imitation salad, and avocado.

SUSHI COMBO

$35.00

PIZZA

MARGARITA PIZZA

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and topped with fresh basil.

HAWAHIIAN PIZZA

$17.00

Tomato sauce, Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

DE MAIALE PIZZA

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, and chorizo.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$17.00

Grill chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, parmesan cheese, and ranch dressing.

TOSCANA PIZZA

$20.00

Truff sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone, and mix mushrooms.

LAKEROCK PIZZA

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, prosciutto, arugula, pickled artichokes.

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

grill chicken, house cilantro dressing, Swiss and manchego cheese, lettuce, cherry tomatoes.

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.00

Turkey ham , monterey jack and cheddar, lettuce,tomato,bacon, multi-grain bread.

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$12.00

Ciabatta bread, breaded chicken, marinara sauce, pesto, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, arugula.

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH

$12.00

Hoagie roll, sliced roast beef, melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

Pulled pork on a bun, topped with BBQ sauce, and Tabasco onions. Served with a side of coleslaw.

PASTA

ALFREDO

$14.00

House alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese.Serverd with bread.

LAKEROCK PASTA

$15.00

Pesto, Cream, spinach, cherry tomatoes. Served with bread.

ROSE PENNE PASTA

$15.00

Marine sauce, creamy sauce, bacon, red onions,mushrooms, parmesan cheese, and basil, Served with bread.

CHEESE RABIOLI

$15.00

Creamy pesto sauce, bacon, parmesan cheese, and basil. Served with bread.

ENTREE

TACO DINNER

$16.00

BURRITO GUADALAJARA

$18.00

Extra-large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, shredded chicken, and beef. Topped with cheese sauce, chorizo, shrimp, and pineapple.

FAJITAS

$13.00

Sizzling grilled green pepper and onion. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas

BBQ RIBS

$20.00

grilled rib with house barbecue sauce served with cowsla and grilled whole corn.

BOURBON SALMON

$20.00

Salmon grilled in a bourbon glaze. served with mash potatoes asparagus and steamed broccoli.

BOURBON SHRIMP CHICKEN

$18.00

Grill chicken and shrimp cooked in bourbon sauce, mushrooms and grill onion served with mash potatoes and asparagus.

TERIAYAKI STIR FRY

$13.00

rice, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, teriyaki sauce.

TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS

$19.00

Beef tenderloin with mushrooms, and grilled onions, finished with a cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and cocorice.

FISH TACOS

$13.00

Three fish tacos fried breaded mango salad in the top with cilantro dresing

RIBEYE

$30.00

12oz Ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with mashed potatoe and steamed broccoli or sparrugus.

AHI TUNA

$20.00

1/2 SANDWICHES

Half Pulled Pork

$10.00

Half Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Half Club Sandwich

$10.00

Half Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Half French Dip

$10.00

DESSERT

Cakes

Carrot cake

$9.00

Lemon cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

Coffee tiramisu

$9.00

Sides

Xtras

Rice & beans

$4.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Small Guac

$2.50

Sour cream

$1.00

Shredded cheese

$1.00

Small queso

$2.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet fries

$4.00

Waffle fries

$5.00

Potato chips

$4.00

Side of Alfredo sauce

$3.00

Chips n salsa

$5.00

Salsa

$2.00