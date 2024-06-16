OUR PIZZA SIZE IS 14" (L)
Lake Life Pizza Located in the newly revised Social District (fun center) Squilax Anglemont Rd. 250.318.7017
WHEEL RECIPES
- THE YETI -No Yetis Were Harmed In The Making of This Pizza
Signature Cheese Mix/Salami/Pepperoni/ Ham/Bacon/Mushrooms/Red Onion/Green Peppers/Black Olives **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes$33.00
- THE MEAT SWEATS-Sweat Bands Not Included
EXTRA PORTIONS OF YOUR FAVORITE MEATS! Signature Cheese Mix/Pepperoni/Salami/Ham/ Italian Sausage/Bacon **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes$33.00
- DARREN'S TROPIC THUNDER
Signature Cheese Mix/Ham/Pineapple/Banana Peppers/Bacon **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes$29.95
- IT'S ALL GREEK TO ME
Signature Cheese Mix/ Feta/Red Onions/ Black Olives/ Green Peppers/Cherry Tomatoes, Squirt Of Balsamic Reduction & Pickle Trunk's Secret Greek Seasoning **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes$29.95
- PERFECTLY POPPIN' PEPPERONI -Say That 5 Times Fast!
Signature Cheese Mix/ Poppin' Pepperoni /Mushrooms/Green Peppers **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes$28.00
- CLUCKIN' BBQ CHICKEN-A cluckin' good time!
Signature Cheese mix / BBQ Sauce/ chicken / green peppers / red onions/ Ranch drizzle/ BBQ Drizzle **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes$29.95
- SHERI'S VEGETARIAN-Make friends with veggies
Signature Cheese Mix + Smidge More Mozza/Red Onions/Black Olives/Green & Bell Peppers/Cherry Tomatoes/Pineapple/Banana Peppers/mushrooms/sprinkling Of Fennel Seeds on the sauce **Please note: We don’t offer (1/2 & 1/2 or substitutions) of our pizza recipes$28.95
- SIMPLY CHEESE
Savoury sauce / signature Cheese Mix$25.00
- U BUILD-Includes 2 add on toppings
Start with Pizza Sauce & Cheese Mix & 2 toppings included-The Rest Is Up To You!$29.50