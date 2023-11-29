Lakemoor Diner
Breakfast
- Early Bird ALL DAY$9.99
- Texas French Toast$11.99
3 slices Texas French Toast, served with your choice bacon or sausage
- Buttermilk Pancakes$11.99
3 Buttermilk Pancakes, serverd with your choice of bacon or sausage / Full $1.00 more 4 slices
- Cheese Omelette$9.99
3 Eggs, Choice of Cheese, Potatoe & Toast
- Denver Omelette$10.99
3 eggs, Ham, onions, green peppers, and choice of cheese, potatoe, toast
- Veggie Omelette$10.99
3 eggs, tomato, onion, green peppers, brocoli, mushrooms, choice of cheese, potatoe & toast
- Meat Lovers Omelette$11.99
3 eggs, ham, bacon, sauage, your choice of cheese, potatoe & toast
- Biscuits n' Gravy$5.99+
2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Full order / $5.99 for half (1 biscuit)
- Steak & Eggs$18.99
2 eggs, Skirt Steak, Choice of Potatoe & Toast
- Bombers$10.99
French Roll choice of meat & cheese, mayo, onions, tomatoes, green peppers. Choice of potatoe.
- Eggs Over My Hammy$7.99
Crossisant, 2 scrambled eggs, ham, american cheese, choice of potatoe
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.99
- Tacos$2.50
- Cheese Quesadillas$6.99
Skillets
- Cornbeef Hash Skillet$11.99
2 eggs, cheese, cornbeef hash, green peppers, onion, tomato
- Mexican Skillet$11.99
- Meat Lovers Skillet$11.99
3 eggs, ham, bacon, sauage, your choice of cheese
- Denver Skillet$10.99
2 eggs, ham, onions, green peppers, hash browns, toast, choice of cheese
- Veggie Skillet$10.99
2 eggs, tomato, onion, green peppers, spianch, mushrooms, over hasbrowns, choice of cheese
Sides & Extras
- Side of French Toast$8.99
- Egg$1.25
1 egg
- Sausage Gravy$2.49
Sasuage gravy (pork)
- Side of Cornbeef Hash
- Side of Meat$4.25
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Bacon
- Side of Pancakes(2)$4.99
- Side of Potatoes$3.49
Hashbrows, American Fries, French Fries
- Raisin Toast$2.95
Raisin Toast
- Bagel$3.25
Bagel & Cream Cheese
- Side of Fruit$2.99
- Extra Cheese$1.25
- White Toast(2)$0.99
- Wheat Toast(2)$0.99
- Rye Toast(2)$0.99
- English Muffin$1.99
Kids Breakfast
Lunch
Salads
Sandwiches
- Monte Cristo$10.49
Grilled White bread, ham, cheese, mayo, mustard
- Patty Melt$11.49
1/4 lb ground beef, Rye bread, onion, cheddar cheese
- Disaster Sandwich$12.99
Beef, Mayo, swiss, sliced pickle, French Roll
- Classic Burger$10.49
1/4 lb ground beef Lettuce, Tomato, onion
- BLT$7.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
Fried 4 oz Cod Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Kids Lunch
Soups
Beverages
- Coffee$1.99
Regular, Decaf
- Decaf Coffee$1.99
- Milk$1.99
2%, Whole Milk, 1%, Almond
- Hot Cocoa$1.99
With Whipped Cream, Without Whipped Cream
- Sweetened Iced Tea$2.25
Sweetened, Unsweetened
- Apple Juice
Orange, Lemondae
- Orange Juice
- Coke$2.49
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Lemonade
- Diet Coke$2.49
- Sprite$2.49
- Fanta Orange$2.49
- Root Beer$2.49
- Raseberry Tea$2.49
- Soda Water$2.49
- Lemonade$2.49
- Water
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99