Lakeside Oasis 15152 hwy 190 west
Breakfast
Breakfast Items
Breakfast Tacos
Eggs, cheese, sausage or bacon
Breakfast Casserole
Sarah’s signature blend of eggs, cheese, spinach, veggies and sausage
Southern Style Breakfast
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns or grits, toast or biscuit.
Belgian Waffle
Served with bacon or sausage
Honey Butter Chicken Waffle Sliders
A tasty twist on a sweet and savory southern classic.
Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
Two biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Fruit Bowl
- fresh seasonal fruit
Malasadas
Hawaii’s version of a beignet… a house made specialty, served plain, or with seasonal fillings and topped with granular or cinnamon sugar. 3 per order
Omelets
The Aloha
Pineapple, ham, cheese, onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with our Pineapple Salsa
The Meaty Texan
Ham, sausage, bacon, green chilis, jalapenos, peppers, onions and cheese, topped with sour cream, cilantro and served with our Spicy Salsa
The Garden
- Peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheese
The Cheese Flip
-Loaded with Cheese
Breakfast Sides
Lunch & Dinner
Starters
Hawaiian Kebobs- Shrimp
served with pineapple dip
Hawaiian Kebobs- Chicken
served with jalapeno ranch dip
Texas Twinkies
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with a cream cheese mixture and brisket wrapped in bacon, topped with BBQ sauce and smoked
Habanero Mango
) Cream cheese, diced mangos and habanero peppers in a crispy coating
Pita Mozzarella Melt
served with Feta Dressing
Coconut Shrimp-
Hand-dipped and fried in a coconut panko batter.
Texas Toothpicks and Bottlecaps
mix of fried onions and jalapenos
Sliders
Fried Pickle Spears
Served with homemade ranch
The Volcano
A smoking charcuterie board
Sandwiches & Wraps
Club
BLT
Sarah's Secret Chicken Salad w/ Pecans
Pulled Pork
Specialty Smoked Hamburger
hand-pattied and seasoned, then slow smoked by Chef Sarah for the most amazing burger ever!
Smoked Cheeseburger
hand-pattied and seasoned, then slow smoked by Chef Sarah for the most amazing burger ever!
Bacon Cheeseburer
hand-pattied and seasoned, then slow smoked by Chef Sarah for the most amazing burger ever!
Entrees
Homemade Chicken Pot Pie
Flakey, buttery crust with mixed vegetables in a creamy sauce created by Chef Sarah
Shrimp & Grits
Creamy grits drizzled with buttery hot sauce, topped with spicy shrimp
Chicken Spaghetti
A blend of chicken, cheeses, tomatoes, and noodles created by Chef Sarah
Brisket
Tender beef brisket smoked low and slow. (Make it a sandwich for $2.00)
Blackened Shrimp
Coated with an array of spices for a tasty blackened crus
Blackened Chicken
Coated with an array of spices for a tasty blackened crus
Smoked Meatloaf
Chef Sarah’s secret recipe, smoked to perfection
Creamy Shrimp & Sausage Cajun Pasta
Fresh shrimp and Andouille sausage in a creamy Cajun sauce created by Chef Sarah
Sides
Desserts
Sarah's Famous Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Sarah’s Famous Cheesecake
Malasada
Hawaii’s version of a beignet… served plain, or with seasonal fillings and topped with granular or cinnamon sugar created by Chef Sarah
Coconut Cream Pie
Apple Pie Egg Rolls
A la carte or topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle
Ice Cream
Vanilla or Chocolate with topping