NEW Lakeview Restaurant 50 Lake St Coventry
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Arancini Mountains$14.00
two stuffed with beef and peas, topped with vodka sauce
- Baja Fish Tacos$14.00
Fried talapia, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
- BangBang Shrimp$14.00
Fried and tossed in spicy BangBang sauce
- Burrata Appetizer$14.00
prosciutto di parma, olive oil, arugula, balsamic.
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with blue cheese dressing.
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
choice of one wing flavor, blue cheese
- Clams Casino$14.00
roasted red peppers, bacon, seasonal crumbs
- Fried Mozzarella$12.00
Served with marinara sauce.
- Nachos$10.00
jack, cheddar, pico de gallo
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Served with marinara sauce.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Served with lemon.
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
Seafood stuffing, gorgonzola.
- Whole Belly Clams$22.00
Served with tartar sauce.
- Zuppa Di Mussels$14.00
Sauteed in spicy red fra diavolo sauce. Served with garlic bread.
- Potato Skins$12.00
- TAKEOUT ONLY - Wings Traditional$12.00+
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
HAND HELDS
- BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$14.00
Chipotle BBQ, cheddar cheese on rye bread. Served with french fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Warp$14.00
- Cajun Burger$14.00
jack, cheddar, pico do gallo, jalapenos, cajun fries, brioche bun
- Corn Beef Reuben$14.00
Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye bread. Served with french fries.
- Haddock Sandwitch$14.00
Fried cod, tomato, lettuce, tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Maine Lobster Roll$24.00
Served with french fries.
- Messy Burger$14.00
Yellow cheddar, chipotle mayo, bangbang sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Swiss, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.
- Cheeseburger$14.00
- Hamburger$14.00
SALAD + SOUP
- Arugula Salad$12.00
gorgonzola, red onion, cucumber, olives, lemon vinaigrette.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbs, onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing.
- Caprese Salad$12.00
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, pesto oil
- Cesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, croutons, romano, Cesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing.
- Coventry Cobb Salad$14.00
chicken, egg, bacon, onion, tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, blue cheese crumble lettuce, ranch dressing.
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Tomato, feta, kalamata oilives, red onion, romaine, Greek dressing.
- Pasta Fagioli$6.00
- Chicken Rice Soup$6.00
PASTA
MAINS
- Baked Stuffed Sole$24.00
crab meat stuffing, lobster sauce, roasted potatoes, veggie of the day.
- Beer Battered Fish + Chips$22.00
Served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
- Calamari Fra Diavolo$26.00
linguini, spicy fra diavolo sauce
- Captain's Platter$34.00
Guiness battered haddock, shrimp, sea scallops, and whole belly clams served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw. When available.
- Chicken Francese$22.00
egg battered, lemon butter sauce, artichokes, linguini.
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
mushroom and marsala wine sauce with roasted potatoes.
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Mozzarella, basil, marinara, penne alla vodka.
- Chicken Picatta$22.00
garlic, capers, spinach, sun dried tomato, artichokes, wine lemon butter.
- Frutti del Marre$30.00
clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops, haddock, linguini.Choice of lemon white butter wine sauce or a spicy fra diavolo.
- Gorgonzola Rib Eye$30.00
14oz roasted potatoes, vegetable of the day.
- Grille Salmon Dijon$26.00
garlic, honey mustard, capers, cream sauce, roasted potatoes, spinach.
- Lasagna$22.00
chef’s signature meat lasagna
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
zesty vodka sauce, garlic, roasted red peppers.
- Shrimp Scampi$24.00
garlic, capers, linguini, lemon butter white wine sauce.
- Linguini Vongole$26.00
little neck clams sauteed in a plum tomato sauce
SIDES
DRINKS
CREWS COCKTAILS
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Bloody Malena$14.00
- Espress Yourself$14.00
- Good For Yuzu$14.00
- Insomnia Cookie Cappuccino$14.00
- Italian Mule$14.00
- Limonata$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Mudsllide$14.00
- Old Thymer$14.00
- Passionfruit Martini$14.00
- Pina Colada$14.00
- Pistachio Martini$14.00
- Sangria$14.00
- Smokin Berries$14.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$14.00
- Watermelon Fresca$14.00
- Zesty Mango Margarita$14.00
BEER TOGO
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
- Bay Breaze$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blue Hawaiin$12.00
- Cape Cod$12.00
- Cosmo$12.00
- Madris$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Sea Breaze$12.00
- Sobreero$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Vodka Collins$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Dark N Stormy$12.00