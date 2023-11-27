Lakewood Social 1920 Chapel Hill Road at the Lakewood Shopping Center
FOOD
STARTERS
- French Fries$5.50
French fries with herbs, lemon-herb aioli and ketchup. Fried in gluten-free fryer
- Whipped Ricotta$9.00
Creamy ricotta, honey, fig, rosemary and olive oil served with grilled bread
- Marinated Olives$5.00
Spanish olive mix marinated in olive oil, citrus and spices
- French Onion Dip$9.50
Caramelized onion and herb dip served with potato chips
- Chicken Tenders$10.50
Buttermilk fried chicken tenders with a choice of sauces
- Fried Oyster Mushrooms$12.00
Cornmeal-fried oyster mushrooms with green garlic ranch and hot sauce
- Charcuterie and Cheese Board$18.00Out of stock
cured meats, cheeses, pickled veggies, jam and mustard served with grilled bread
SANDWICHES
- Mortadella$11.00
Mortadella, lemon ricotta, pistachio gremolata and arugula on focaccia bread
- Salami$11.50
Hot soppressata, salami classico, mozzarella, roasted peppers, giardiniera and arugula on focaccia bread
- Tuna$11.00
Tuna, fennel, celery, Castelvetrano olives, pickled red onions, arugula, preserved lemon vinaigrette on focaccia bread
- Turkey Rachel$9.50
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, comeback sauce, and slaw on toasted sourdough
- Grilled Veggie (Vegan)$10.00Out of stock
Grilled eggplant, peppers, tomato, italian salsa verde, Vegan garlic herb aioli, arugula and mozzarella on focaccia bread
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$8.50
Fontina, gruyere and gouda cheeses on Union Special buttered sourdough bread
- Broccoli Cheddar Melt$9.50
Three cheese blend, charred broccoli, caramelized onions, pickled green garlic on Union Special buttered sourdough
- Kimchi Melt$9.50
Three cheese blend, vegan kimchi and scallions on Union Special sourdough bread
- Smashburger$10.50
Two smashed patties with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, shredded lettuce and special sauce on a toasted Union Special brioche bun **ALL burgers are cooked well done**
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy chicken thigh, green garlic ranch, butter lettuce and celery on a toasted Union Special brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Doner Kebab$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, garlic white sauce, chili sauce, and pickled veggies on grilled flatbread
SALADS
NA BEVERAGE
NA BEVERAGES
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
- Fountain Sodas$2.00
- N/A Pink Peppercorn Paloma$5.50
Grapefruit, lime, pink peppercorn and coriander syrup, bubbles
- N/A Sparkling Ginger Apple Cider$5.00
Sparkling apple cider with fresh ginger juice
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.00
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$3.00
- Boylans Black Cherry$3.00
- Boylans Root Beer$3.00
- Liquid Death Mountain Water$3.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$3.00
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$3.00
- Athletic Brewing Free Wave N/A Hazy IPA$4.00
- Athletic Brewing Upside Down N/A Golden$4.00
- Athletic Brewing Run Wild N/A IPA$4.00
- Jelly King Dry Hopped N/A Sour$5.00
- Marz Elixir Flower Power CBD Seltzer$7.00
- Milk$1.50
- Chocolate Milk$1.50
DRAFT BEER
DRAFT LIST
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Pernicious IPA$7.00
- Lonerider Sweet Josie$6.50
- Sycamore Mountain Candy$7.00
- Stem Pear Apple Cider$7.50
- Ponysaurus Bier de Garde$6.50
- Fullsteam Coffee is for Closers$6.00
- Morts Trophy Lager$6.00
- Pisgah Pale Ale$6.50
- Burial Billows dry-hopped kolsch$6.00
- Pisgah Nitro Stout$8.00
- Blackberry Farm Saison$8.00
- Wicked Weed Medora Wild Ale 8oz. pour$10.00
- Burlington BC Wizzard$9.00
- Bell's Oberon Eclipse$6.00
- Edmunds Oast Sour Pear$8.00
- Heist Brewery Citraquench'l$7.00
WINES GLASS
WINES BY THE GLASS
- Prosecco - Fuso - Italy$8.50
- Sauvignon Blanc - Otto's Constant Dream - New Zealand$9.50
- Albrino Blend - Zebedeo - Spain$8.50
- Chardonnay - Stillman Street - Sonoma California$11.00
- Dolcetto - Cantine Povero - Puglia Italy$8.50
- Pinot Noir - Pinot Project California$10.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Educated Guess - California$10.50
FEATURED COCKTAILS
- Sparkling Ginger Apple Cider$9.50
Sparkling NC apple cider with fresh ginger juice. Add bourbon, rum or cognac
- Pink Peppercorn Paloma$9.50
Grapefruit, lime, pink peppercorn and coriander syrup, add tequila, mezcal, gin, vodka (they're all good)
- Kingston Negroni$12.00
Jamaican Rum, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
- Toasted Rye Old Fashioned$10.00
Toasted Red Tail Grains wheat/rye berry syrup, Angostura, Rittenhouse Rye whiskey, orange peel
- Blood Orange Margarita$11.00
Blood orange juice, lime, orange liqueur, Lunazul reposado tequila, ancho salt
- Bonal Rob Roy$11.00
Famous Grouse blended scotch, Bonal aperatif, Angostura, lemon peel
SPIRITS
Whiskey
- Evan Williams Bonded$7.50
- Four Roses Small Batch$13.50
- Rittenhouse Rye$9.00
- High West Bourbon$13.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Lonerider Sherry Cask$12.00
- Jameson$9.50
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Famous Grouse Blended Scotch$9.00
- Aberlour 12$19.50
- Monkey Shoulder$13.00
- Glendronach 12$21.00
- Laphroiag Quarter Cask$24.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch$15.00