La Latina Midtown Miami
Regular Menu (Online Ordering)
Special Promos
Bites (Regular Menu)
Empanadas (Regular Menu)
Pastelitos (Regular Menu)
- Pastelito de Queso$5.50
Venezuelan fried pastry filled with cheese
- Pastelito de Jamón & Queso$5.50
Venezuelan fried pastry filled with ham & cheese
- Pastelito de Carne Molida$5.50
Venezuelan fried pastry filled with ground beef
- Pastelito de Carne Mechada$5.50
Venezuelan fried pastry filled with shredded beef
- Pastelito de Pollo Mechado$5.50
Venezuelan fried pastry filled with shredded chicken
Arepas (Regular Menu)
- Asado Negro & Cheese Arepa$13.00
- Asado Negro Arepa$10.75
- Avocado Arepa$10.00
- Black Beans & Avocado Arepa$9.75
- Black Beans & Sweet Plantains Arepa$8.75
- Capresa Arepa$9.50
De Mano Cheese, Tomato & Basil
- Catira Arepa$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
- Cheese & Avocado Arepa$9.75
- Cheese & Sweet Plantains Arepa$8.88
- Cheese Arepa$8.50
- Chistorra & Avocado Arepa$10.50
- Chistorra Arepa$9.75
- Domino Arepa$9.25
Black Beans & Cheese
- Ham & Cheese Arepa$8.50
- La Carajita Arepa$10.25
White Shredded Cheese, Avocado & Sweet Plantains
- La Latina Arepa$10.00
Gouda Cheese, Avocado and Bacon
- Pelua Arepa$10.25
Shredded Beef & Cheese
- Perico Arepa$9.50
Scrambled Eggs & Veggies
- Periquera Arepa$13.50
Arepa filled with cheese & perico (scrambled eggs, tomato & onion)
- Pernil Arepa$9.75
- Playera Arepa$10.50
Cazón & Avocado
- Reina Pepiada Arepa$10.25
Avocado Chicken Salad
- Rumbera Arepa$10.00
Pork & Cheese
- Shredded Beef Arepa$10.25
- Beef Pabellón Arepa$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
- Shredded Chicken & Avocado Arepa$10.50
- Shredded Chicken Arepa$9.75
- Chicken Pabellón Arepa$10.25
Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
- Sifrina Arepa$10.25
- The Hungry Post Arepa$10.75
White Shredded Cheese, Cazón & Sweet Plantains
- Arepa Viuda$3.75
Platters (Regular Menu)
- Cachapa$10.98
Corn pancake & De Mano Cheese
- Traditional Pabellón Platter$12.62Out of stock
Shredded beef served with rice, sweet plantains, black beans & cheese
- Asado Negro Platter$12.62Out of stock
Marinated sweet beef roast served with rice & sweet plantains
- Chicken Pabellon Platter$12.62Out of stock
Shredded chicken served with rice, sweet plantains, black beans & cheese
- Pernil Platter$12.62Out of stock
Oven roasted pork, rice & sweet plantains
- Healthy Beef Pabellon Platter$12.85
Shredded beef, quinoa, avocado, black beans & cheese
- Healthy Chicken Pabellon Platter$12.85
Shredded chicken, quinoa, avocado, black beans & cheese
Sides (Regular Menu)
Desserts (Regular Menu)
- 4 Leches$5.50
- Churros with Dulce de Leche$7.45
- Savoy Chocolate de Leche$2.50
- Toronto$1.40
- Ovomaltina$4.00
- Nucita$2.50
- Samba de Fresa$3.00
- Pirulin Lata$15.42
- Delicia Maria Chocolate$2.10
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Matcha Green Tea$5.00
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Mixed Berries$5.00
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Amaranth$5.00
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Vanilla Coffee$5.00
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Turmeric & Spices$5.00
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Coconut$5.00
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Cranberry$5.00
- Kalan: Healthy Obleas Activated Charcoal$5.00
- 5pack Palmeritas$8.00
Beverages (Regular Menu)
- Maltin Polar$4.00
- Cocacola$2.35
- Cocacola Light$2.35
- Cocacola Zero$2.35
- Fresskolita$2.35
- Fresskolita Zero$2.35Out of stock
- Sprite$2.35
- Sprite Zero$2.35Out of stock
- Perrier$5.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Blackberry Juice$5.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$5.00
- Papelón con Limón$5.50
- Radiate Kombucha Piña Caliente$9.50
Radiate Kombucha, Organic Pineapple Juice, Organic Turmeric, Organic Cayenne
- Radiate Kombucha Green Apple$9.50
Radiate Kombucha, Organic Apple Juice, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Spirulina, Chlorophyll
- Radiate Kombucha Mermaid Majik$9.50
Radiate Kombucha, Organic Fresh Ginger*, Blue Majik, Algae
- Radiate Kombucha Flower Power$9.50
Radiate Kombucha, Hibiscus Flower, Lemongrass, Organic Lemon Juice