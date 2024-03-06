Lalla Grill Oceanside
To Start
- Clam Chowder - Cup$10.00
clam, diced potato, carrot, cream
- Clam Chowder - Bowl$15.00
clam, diced potato, carrot, cream
- Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$21.00
clam, diced potato, carrot, cream
- Calamari$19.00
calamari steaks, chili flakes, Italian parsley, garlic, lemon mustard sauce
- Lalla Style Crab Cakes$19.00
roasted corn and poblano sauce, topped with horseradish créme and chives
- Blue Cheese Steak Bites$18.00
bacon-wrapped blue cheese-stuffed hanger steak, honey mustard, balsamic reduction drizzle
- Jumbo Coconut Shrimp$19.00
orange marmalade, honey mustard dressing
- Ahi Poke Ceviche$18.00
ahi tuna, avocado mixed with seaweed, mint, wasabi, sesame seeds. served with wontons
- Seafood Nachos$31.00
lobster, shrimp, crab, calamari, house-made tortilla chips, Mexican rice, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, fresh corn, cilantro, red salsa, salsa verde, ranchero salsa
Greens
- Classic Caesar Dinner Salad$18.00
salinas valley romaine, shaved parmesan, focaccia crouton, tossed with Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salmon Salad$33.00
pistachio-crusted chicken, Salinas valley organic greens, roasted onion, granny smith apple, dried cranberry, crumbled goat cheese, honey mustard dressing
- Pistachio Crusted Chicken Salad$25.00
pistachio crusted chicken, Salinas valley organic greens, roasted onion, granny smith apple, dried cranberry, crumbled goat cheese, honey mustard dressing
- Red Crab Louie$32.00
heirloom tomato, hearts of palm, hard-boiled egg, avocado, asparagus, butter lettuce, iceberg lettuce, Louie dressing
- Red Organic Quinoa Salad$25.00
blackened chicken, dried cranberry, cucumber, bacon, grilled onion, cilantro, apple, toasted walnut, spinach, arugula, feta, raspberry vinaigrette
- Seafood Salad$34.00
seared ahi, organic greens tossed with shrimp, calamari, baby octopus, roasted potatoes, green olives, hearts of palm, cherry tomato, cucumbers, asparagus, raspberry vinaigrette
- Wedge Dinner Salad$18.00
iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, served with blue cheese dressing
Flatbreads
- Chicken Avocado Flatbread$24.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, avocado, bacon, green onion, topped with pecorino
- The Brutus Flatbread$24.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, kalamata olive, oregano, topped with pecorino
- Caprese Flatbread$22.00
fresh mozzarella, arugula, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil, sea salt
- Chicken Pesto Flatbread$23.00
house-made pesto, shitake & white mushrooms, roasted cherry tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, topped with pecorino, red pepper flakes
Tacos
Pasta
- Alfredo W/ Blackened Chicken$27.00
fettuccine, blackened chicken, parmesan, alfredo cream sauce
- Alfredo W/ Blackened Prawns$31.00
fettuccine, blackened prawns, parmesan, alfredo cream sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp$30.00
spinach noodles, pomodoro sauce
- Bolognese$29.00
fettuccine, slow-cooked Italian meat sauce
- Bucatini$28.00
pancetta, san marzano tomato sauce, chili flakes, sautéed onions, aged parmesan, black pepper
- Cavatelli$28.00
sausage, cream, tuscan kale, chili flakes, fennel seed, rosemary, parsley, aged parmesan, black pepper, toasted breadcrumbs
- Diavolo Pasta$31.00
linguini, shrimp, spicy pink sauce, artichoke, bell pepper, shallot, peas, parmesan cheese
- Fettuccine W/ Prawns & Halibut$36.00
prawns, halibut, pancetta, red onion, spinach, mascarpone white sauce
- Linguine & Clams$30.00
white wine clam sauce, garlic, lemon, clams, fresh herb
- Pasta al Limone$26.00
linguini, lemon cream sauce topped with lemon zest, freshly grated aged parmesan, black pepper
- Pasta al Limone w/ Prawns$35.00
linguini, lemon cream sauce topped with lemon zest, freshly grated aged parmesan, black pepper
- Pescatore Pasta$37.00
linguine, red sauce with kalamata olives and capers, salmon, cod, clams, mussels, baby shrimp, baby octopus, calamari rings
- Pesto Pasta with Blackened Prawns$37.00
spinach linguini, house-made pesto with sun-dried tomatoes, prawns
- Shrimp Scampi$31.00
linguine, caper butter sauce, tomato, parsley, aged parmesan cheese
Entrees
- Half Grilled Chicken$30.00
free-range organic half chicken, loaded mashed potatoes, broccolini
- Chicken Cutlet$29.00
breaded pan-fried organic chicken breast, broccoli rabe, loaded mashed potatoes
- Cedar Planked Salmon$33.00
salmon, loaded mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
- Jambalaya$36.00
prawns, mussels, andouille sausage, chorizo, chicken, cajun rice
- Lobster & Shrimp Enchiladas$28.00
shrimp and lobster, creamy tomatillo sauce, house-made corn tortilla, crema, black beans, Mexican rice
- Blackened Mahi Mahi$36.00
sautéed garlic butter sauce, topped with lemon zest & parsley, loaded mashed potatoes, asparagus
- Cod Fish & Chips$25.00
beer battered, apple slaw, house-cut fries, Alaskan cod
- Halibut Fish & Chips$36.00
beer battered, apple slaw, house-cut fries, halibut
- Crab Stuffed Salmon$37.00
lemon caper sauce, loaded mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
- Local Sandabs$29.00
lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes, broccolini
- Cioppino - Dinner$46.00
shrimp, mussels, clams, crab, fresh fish, roasted tomato broth
- Seafood Risotto W/ Scallops$36.00
shrimp, crab, calamari, seared scallops, asparagus
- Macadamia Crusted Halibut$36.00
loaded mashed potatoes, broccolini, beurre blanc
Steaks
- 10oz NY Steak Prime & Bacon Wrapped Prawns$61.00
10oz prime steak, loaded mashed potatoes, broccolini
- Argentine Steak$49.00
10oz skirt steak, chimichurri, loaded mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts
- Filet Mignon$66.00
8oz steak, asparagus, roasted potatoes, herb butter
- Steak Frites$51.00
10oz prime steak, rosemary garlic fries, citrus aioli
Sides
- 1 - Bacon Wrap Prawn$6.00
- 3 - Bacon Wrap Prawn$16.00
- Side Asparagus$8.00
- Side Avocado$5.00
- Side Blackened Chicken$9.00
- Side Broccolini$8.00
- Side Chimichurri$4.00
- Side Firecracker Fries$9.00
- Side Fries$7.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$9.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Side Onion Rings$8.00
- Side Pistachio Chicken$12.00
- Side Rosemary Garlic Fires & Citrus Aioli$11.00
- Side Salmon$17.00
- Side Sauteed Mushrooms$5.00
- Side Sauteed Shrimp$13.00
- Side Scallop - Each$6.00
- Side Seared Ahi Tuna$15.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Kids
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
A big, flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Breaded white meat chicken breast strips; with French fries
- Kids Cup O' Clam Chowder$6.00
clam, diced potato, carrot, cream
- Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
American cheese on a light sourdough bread, with French fries
- Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
Chopped bite-sized and served with french fries & steamed veggies
- Kids Grilled Salmon$12.00
Steamed and served with French fries
- Kids Jr. Steak$10.00
A 4-ounce steak grilled and cut to bite-size; with french fries & steamed veggies
- Kids Burger$9.00
Served with a side of fries
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Macaroni noodles in a thick cheese sauce
- Kids Pasta Alfredo$8.00
Fettuccine noodles in a creamy sauce
- Kids Pepperoni Flat Bread$13.00
- Kids Sweet Sea Treat$4.99
Chocolate pudding topped with vanilla cake crumble, and a buttercream sea creature
- Kids Lemonade$4.25
- Kids Soda$4.25
Desserts
NA Beverage
- Acqua Panna$8.00
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
- Iced Tea$6.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- San Pellegrino$9.00
- Soft Drinks$5.00
- Maui Fizz$8.00
strawberry, pineapple, lemon, lime, soda water
- Pineapple Mule$12.00
seedlip spice, pineapple gomme syrup, fever tree ginger beer, lime juice
- The Nojito$8.00
lime, mint, agave, soda water
- Coco Melon Fizz$8.00
watermelon, limeade, cream of coconut