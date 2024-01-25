Lamaii 4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD
FOOD
SMALL PLATES
- Garlic Green Beans$12.00
Stirred fried green beans in garlic sauce
- Basil Eggplants$12.00
Eggplants stirred fried with fresh basil in garlic sauce
- Som Tum$14.00
Shredded green papaya salad dressed with Thai chili, lime juice, and fish sauce
- Taro Crispy Roll$8.00
Golden fried taro roll with sweet plum sauce
- Hed Sarm Yang$12.00
Stirred fried shimeji, shiitake, and king oyster mushroom
- Loui Suan$12.00
Saute ground pork, green leaf, Thai herbs wrapped in fresh rice paper
- Moo Tod Nam Pla$14.00
Marinated deep fried pork belly with Northern style dipping sauce
- Wing Zaap$14.00
Spicy fried chicken wings with lime and chili dry rub
- *Salmon Noir$18.00
Premium grade king salmon with Thai seafood dressing, truffle oil and topped with crispy garlic
- Satay Salad$18.00
Grilled marinated chicken satay on bed of greens with crispy noodles in peanut dressing
- Goong Ceviche$15.00
Chopped shrimp, jicama, shallot dressed with spicy lime sauce
- Moo Ma Now$16.00
Grilled pork jowl with fresh lime red radish in spicy sauce
- Shrimp Cakes$16.00
Shrimp cake serve with creamy plum and blueberry sauce
- *Fresh Oyster$22.00
Half dozen fresh oysters drizzled in spicy chili lime sauce topped with fried shallots
- *Steak Tartare$25.00
6 oz Tenderloin fillet mignon diced with chili lime dressing
- Louis Suan Shrimp$15.00
SOUPS
MAINS
- Gang Rawaeng$20.00
Ancient Tumeric curry with slow cooked braised beef
- Panang Crispy Duck$28.00
Deep fried crispy duck breast with panang curry sauce
- Panang Crispy Prawns$26.00
Deep fried crisipy prawns with panang curry sauce
- Gang Pu$18.00
Spicy Crab curry served with vermicelli noodles
- Kao Soi$22.00
Thin egg noodles with braised beef in Northern curry
- *Yum Nuer$24.00
Grilled Ribeye steak salad with chili and lime dressing
- Pla Crispy Beef$18.00
Deep fried crispy steak with toasted rice powder in spicy lime sauce
- Lobster Yum Takrai$24.00
Poached lobster tail in butter herbs dressed with spicy lemongrass sauce
- *Sua Rong Hai$32.00
Grilled 12oz Angus Ribeye steak served with North Eastern style dipping sauce
- Garlic Herb Cripsy Prawn$26.00
Deep Fried golden crispy prawn in fresh herbs and garlic sauce
- Kua Gling$15.00
Ground pork stirred fried with spicy southern curry paste and young peppercorn
- Gai Him$15.00
Crispy chicken cubes stirred fried with roasted cashew nuts, onions, and peppers
- Ga Prow Moo Grob$18.00
Spicy Crispy pork belly stirred fried with basil leaves
- Pra Dook Pad Ped$17.00
Stirred fried crispy catfish with spicy curry paste and peppers
- Tom Yum Hang$18.00
Grilled salmon with saute bok choy and tom yum sauce
- Pad Sen Lobster$26.00
Stirred fried soba noodles in garlic sauce topped with crispy lobster
- Drunken Noodles Steak$26.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with basil leaves and peppers
- Drunken Noodles Crispy Duck$28.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with basil leaves and peppers
- Pad See Aew Chicken$16.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli
- Pad See Aew Shrimp$18.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli
- Pad See Aew Steak$26.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli
- Duck Basil Fried Rice$28.00
Spicy fried rice stirred fried with roasted duck, fresh basil leaves, and peppers
- Mun Pu Fried Rice$19.00
Fried rice stirred fried in crab fat with crab meat lumps
- Mango Crispyt Catfish$19.00
Crispy fillet catfish with chopped mango salad in chili lime dressing
- Drunken Noodles Chicken$16.00
- Drunken Noodles shrimp$20.00
- Panang Chicken$18.00
- Branzino Tod Nam Pla$40.00
- Kao Soi Steak$26.00
- Panang Vegetable$18.00
- Chicken Basil Fried Rice$22.00
- Gang Raweng Steak$28.00
- Ga Prow Minced Pork$16.00
- Ga Prow Steak$24.00
- Drunken Noodles Pork$16.00
- Pad See Awe Pork$16.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
SIDES
DESSERTS
- Classic Honey Toast$14.00
Toast brioche bread drizzled in honey topped with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh fruits
- Egg Yolk Ice Cream$8.00
Coconut ice cream with creamy egg yolk served with caramelized banana
- Parath Puff$14.00
Fresh banana in a crispy roti puff top with nutella, cashew nut and house made fresh cream
- Mango Lamaii$15.00
DRINKS
ETC
- LONDON FOG ICED TEA$5.00+
- THAI ICED COFFEE$6.00
- THAI ICED TEA$6.00
- BAEL FRUIT JUICE$5.00
- FRESH COCONUT$7.00
- GINGER BEER$6.00
- HOUSE BREW COFFEE$4.00
- SAN PELLEGRINO$4.00+
- ACQUA PANNA$3.00+
- ORANGE JUICE$6.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$6.00
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$6.00
- Evian$7.00
- Vellamo sparkling$7.00
- Fresh Lemonade$7.00
- Corkage Fee$25.00