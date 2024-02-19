Lamalo Bakery and Cafe Lamalo Bakery and Cafe, Los Angeles
Lamalo Cafe
Breakfast Plates
- Avocado Balagan$15.00
Toasted Sourdough Focaccia, Avocado, Radish, Lime Crema, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Herb Oil.
- Boker Tov Breakfast$24.00
2 eggs, served with feta, Tuna, Marinated olives, Israeli salad, Labneh Za’atar, Fire Roasted Schug, Herb Tahini and Assorted Bread Basket
- Homemade Bread Basket$10.00
Assortment of breads served with Brown Butter & Seasonal Jam
- Shakshuka$18.00
Red/Green Shakshuka Topped with Feta Cheese served with Sourdough Focaccia, Herb Tahini, Roasted schug and Chopped Israeli Salad
- Sunshine B'boker$18.00
Eggs Your Way with a side Sourdough Focaccia, house salad, Roasted Potatoes or hashbrowns. Choose up to 4, tomato, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives, spinach, zucchini, cheddar, feta and mozzarella.
- The Open Faced Bagel$16.00
Everything Bagel, Chive Schmear, House Gravlax, Pickled Shallots & Capers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sprouts
- Croissant Egg n'Cheese$12.00
Velvety eggs with melted cheese, served on a round croissant
Quiche
Pasta and Pizza
- 100 Layer Lasagna$18.00
Homemade Lasagna, Ricotta, Zucchini & Mushroom Duxelle, Marinara, Parmesan.
- Mac n Cheese$21.00
Classic Oven Baked three cheese Mac & Cheese with crispy Parm Topping
- Penne Pasta$19.00
Choice of Marinara, Pesto, or Alfredo Cream Sauce, Topped with Parmesan
- Focaccia Pizza$10.00
Marinara and Mozzarella
Salad
- Nicoise Crunch Salad$22.00
Watercress Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Green Beans, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta, Seasoned Crispy Chickpeas, Tuna, Green Herb Dressing
- Ceasar Salad$16.00
Romain lettuce, Focaccia Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, with a choice of caesar or spicy caesar dressing.
- Greek Chopped Salad$21.00
Heirloom Tomato, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Block, Mixed Marinated Olives, Lemon Oil Dressing.
- Lamalo Salad$18.00
Chopped tomatoes & Cucumbers, Shaved soft boiled egg, Shaved Feta, Toasted Focaccia strips, Kalamata Olives, tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette, Served with Green Tahini
- Sweet Kale Salad$18.00
Chopped Kale, Apple Slaw, Roasted Beets, Craisins, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Sumac Balsamic Dressing
- Miso Crispy Salmon Salad Bowl$22.00
Marinated Crispy Skin Salmon, Served over Sushi rice, with Sesame Cucumbers, Mango, Avocado, Green Onion slaw, Edamame Beans, Nori and toasted sesame, topped with Miso Garlic Aioli
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$16.00
Sourdough Bread, Melted Cheese Blend, side of Onion Jam with a side of tomato soup
- Morning Glory Focaccia$15.00
Sourdough Focaccia, Labneh Tzatziki, Eggs, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Onion Jam, Avocado
- The Quickie Bagel$9.95
Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Red Onion
- The TunaCado$18.00
Sourdough focaccia, Tuna Salad, Sprouts, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, pickled Red onion, Avocado
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Eggs, Crispy Hashbrowns, Avocado, Side of Salsa Verde
- Fish Kabob Arais (3)$21.00
Sea Bream Stuffed Pita, Herb Tahini, Fresh Arugula Salad, Herb oil.
Soup
Sweet Tooth/ Sides
- Sweet Dream Stack$18.00
Three Sourdough Pancakes, Berry Mascarpone, Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Salted Maple Brown Butter
- Vanilla Berry French Toast$18.00
French Toast, Strawberries, Berry Mint Mascarpone, Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Maple Butter
- Side Grilled Salmon$17.00
- Gravlax$12.00
- Eggs$4.00
- Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
- Mensch Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Roasted Potatoes$4.00
- Hashbrown$4.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Tuna$4.00
Just Desserts
- Warm Brown Butter Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie Bliss a la Mode$12.00
Served with a scoop of our homemade ice cream
- Frozen Krembo Dream$12.00
House made cookie, topped with ice cream and italian merangue, covered in rich smooth chocolate
- Mille Crepe Marvel$13.00
Vanilla cream layered crepe cake
- NY Cheesecake Slice$12.00
- Tiramisu Temptation$11.00
Layered sponge cake, espresso & marscapone cream
- Tres Leches Heaven$11.00
- Mensch Cheesecake$7.50
Bakery
Challahs
- Egg Challah$7.50
- Water Challah$7.50
- Multigrain Challah$8.50
- Egg Kiddush\2$6.50
- Water Kidush\2$6.50
- Egg Roll/2$3.50
- Multigrain Kiddush\2$7.50
- Whole Wheat Kiddush\2$6.50
- Pullapart Challah$9.50
- Challah Rolls$1.50
- Multigrain Sourdough$8.50
- White Sourdough$7.50
- Challah Loaf$7.50
- Jalapeno Challah$12.00
- Key Challah$28.00
- Round Challah$7.50
- Whole Wheat Challah$7.50
- Water Roll/2$3.50
- Rainbow Challah$15.00
- 5lbs Challah$50.00
- 3lbs Challah$30.00
- Baby Pullapart$7.50
- Egg Kidush Raisins\2$7.00
- Chocolate Chip Challah$9.50
- Raisin Challah$9.50
Display Pastries
Pastry
- Plain Croissant$4.50
Buttery and Crispy
- Chocolat Croissant$4.75
Buttery and Crispy with Rich chocolate
- Almond Chocolate Croissant$5.25
Buttery and Crispy with rich chocolate & creamy almond cream
- Almond Croissant$5.00
Buttery and Crispy with creamy almond cream
- Babka Muffin$4.95
- Cheese Danish$4.95
- Cinnaroll$4.50
Perfect with a hot coffee
- Mini Almond Croissant$3.25
- Mini Chocolate Almond$3.50
- Mini Croissant$2.75
- Mini Chocolate Croissant$3.25
- Blueberry Custard$4.50
- Muffin$4.25
- Babka Large$15.00
- Cinnamon Tray$15.00
- Custard Brioche$4.25
- Blueberry Custard Danish$4.95
- Chocolate Brioche$4.50
- Strawberry Danish$5.00
- Potato Bureka$3.75
- Cheese Bureka$3.75
- Spinach Bureka$3.75
- Chocolate Custard Babka$15.00
- Cinamon Raisin Babka$15.00
- Crossiant Bread Pudding$5.00
- Pumpkincake$13.00
- Vanilla Sprinkle Donut$3.50
- Chocolate Sprinkle Donut$3.50
- Flourless Chocolate Cake (individual)$8.00
- Chocolate Layer Cake (Individual)$8.00
- Small Tart$8.00
- Custard Babka$15.00
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Artisan Latte$0.75+
creamy espresso with steamed milk.
- Creamy Cappuccino.$4.00+
Creamy espresso with steamed foamed milk.
- Mocha Magic.$5.00
Chocolate infused espresso with steame milk
- Elevated Tea Selection.$4.50
Variety of delicious teas to warm the soul
- Elegant Espresso$3.00+
Strong, creamy, concentrated
- Bold Drip Selection$3.00+
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
- Americano$4.00
- Soft Drinks$3.00
- Frappe$6.50
Cold Drinks
Smoothies
- Berry Blaster$9.00
Coconut Water, blended with berry mix, acai, fresh Mint
- Energy Coffee Smoothie.$9.50
2 shots of espresso, Pea protein powder, Nut Butter, dash of cinnamon, & Banana Blended with choice of milk
- Green Goddess Smoothie.$9.00
Coconut Water blended with celery, cucumber, Lime Juice, Parsley, Mint, apple, Agave
- NB&J Chia$9.00
Coconut water, Banana House nut butter, chia seeds, strawberries, berry coullie, Protein powder
- Post-Gym Shake.$9.00
Choice of Milk/OJ/Coconut Water with house nut butter, banana, Organic Pea Protein powder, Maca powder