Full Menu

Hommous Appetizers

A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.
Hommous

Hommous

$7.99+

A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.

Spicy Hommous

Spicy Hommous

$7.99+

A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic and spices.

Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer

Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer

$15.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.

Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds Appetizer

Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds Appetizer

$16.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.

Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds Appetizer

Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds Appetizer

$16.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds

Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma Appetizer

Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma Appetizer

$14.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma

Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma Appetizer

Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma Appetizer

$16.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma.

Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts Appetizer

Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts Appetizer

$13.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.

Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables Appetizer

Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables Appetizer

$15.49

A generous mix of fresh vegetables served with our Hommous.

Appetizers

Starter Combo

Starter Combo

$18.99

A Combo Pleasing to Everyone: Hommous, Baba Ghannooj and Tabbouli.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$11.99

All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, special spices and cooked in vegetable oil. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes and pickles.

Baba Ghannooj

Baba Ghannooj

$8.79+

Char-grilled eggplant blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.

Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves

Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves

$13.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions and Mediterranean seasonings.

Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves

Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves

$11.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onion & Mediterranean seasonings.

Sautee - Chicken

Sautee - Chicken

$15.99

Gluten-free. Tender pieces of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.

Sautee - Beef

Sautee - Beef

$16.99

Gluten-free. Tender pieces of beef sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.

Sautee - Lamb

Sautee - Lamb

$16.99

Gluten-free. Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Wings & Drumsticks -- lightly battered and pan sautéed with garlic.

Fool

Fool

$10.99

Fava beans sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and seasonings.

Meat Pies

Meat Pies

$7.99

Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry.

Spinach Pies

Spinach Pies

$7.99

Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry.

Fried Kibbee

Fried Kibbee

$15.49

Football shaped shells of cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned meat and pinenuts.

Kibbee Nayeh (raw)

Kibbee Nayeh (raw)

$15.99

Extra-lean cut of Lamb -- ground fine and mixed with cracked wheat & seasonings.

Tomato Kibbee

Tomato Kibbee

$14.99

A Flavorful mixture of tomatoes, cracked wheat, onions & seasonings

Salads

Fresh, Healthy, Full of Nutrients... and served with our Signature House Dressing. All sizes of house dressing are available for purchase!
Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$8.79+

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.69+

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.79+

Romaine lettuce with beets, olives, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini and feta cheese.

Tabbouli Salad

Tabbouli Salad

$8.79+

A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.79+

Spinach, tomatoes and onions with our house dressing.

Rice Almond Salad

Rice Almond Salad

$10.99

A fresh garden salad with rice pilaf and slivered almonds.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.99

Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic and mint.

Village Salad

Village Salad

$10.99

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and parsley tossed with our famous house dressing.

Soups

Home Made... and Full of Flavor!
Lentil

Lentil

A La Marsa FAVORITE! A perfect combination of lentils, rice, and seasoning. Made fresh daily!

Chicken Vegetable

Chicken Vegetable

Homemade combination of chicken & vegetables with our special light tomato base sauce.

Lamb Chili

Lamb Chili

A perfect combination of minced meat, red beans, flavor, and seasoning!

Entrees - Chicken

Delicious Options to Satisfy any Palate! Most Entrées are Served with 2 Sides: Rice Pilaf, Fries, Grilled Vegetables, Soup, or Salad.
Shish Tawook

Shish Tawook

$22.99

Classic or Lemon Oregano. Marinated and grilled chicken breast kabobs.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$20.99

Marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat.

Deboned Chicken

Deboned Chicken

$21.99+
Chicken Ghallaba

Chicken Ghallaba

$20.99

Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.

Hommous with Chicken

Hommous with Chicken

$21.99

Bite size pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with seasonings and herbs and almonds served on a bed of Hommous.

Hommous with Chicken Shawarma

Hommous with Chicken Shawarma

$20.99

Tender Chicken Shawarma served on a bed of Hommous.

Hommous with Chicken Ghallaba

Hommous with Chicken Ghallaba

$24.99

Classic or Zesty. Assorted sauteed vegetables and tender pieces of chicken with seasonings served on a bed of hommous. Served with 2 sides.

Garlic Almond Chicken Gallaba

$22.99

Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings mixed with rice, almonds, and garlic. Served with 1 side.

Chicken Sautee

Chicken Sautee

$21.99

Tender pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.

Chicken Kafta

Chicken Kafta

$20.99

Quality ground chicken mixed with parsley, onions, and seasonings and grilled.

Chicken Livers

Chicken Livers

$19.99

Chicken Livers sautéed with onions and seasonings.

Quail

Quail

$19.99

Tender Quail -- marinated, grilled, and sautéed with Lemon Oregano sauce.

Entrees - Beef/Lamb

Beef Kabobs

Beef Kabobs

$27.99

2 Skewers of tender Beef Kabobs marinated and grilled.

Lamb Kabobs

Lamb Kabobs

$27.99

2 Skewers of Tender Lamb Kabobs marinated and grilled.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$34.99

Three tender, marinated and grilled Lamb Chops.

Shish Kafta -- Meat

Shish Kafta -- Meat

$21.99

Quality ground meat ( Beef & Lamb) mixed with parsley, onions, and seasonings and grilled.

Meat Shawarma

Meat Shawarma

$27.99

Marinated, slow-roasted combination of beef and lamb shaved off a rotisserie skewer.

Sautee - Beef

Sautee - Beef

$24.99

Tender pieces of beef sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.

Sautee - Lamb

Sautee - Lamb

$24.99

Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.

Ghallaba - Beef

Ghallaba - Beef

$25.99

Assorted vegetables sauteed with garlic, Mediterranean seasonings & bite sized pieces of Beef.

Ghallaba - Lamb

Ghallaba - Lamb

$25.99

Assorted vegetables sauteed with garlic, Mediterranean seasonings & bite sized pieces of Lamb.

Garlic Almond Ghallaba

Garlic Almond Ghallaba

$26.99

Our Ghallaba mixed with rice, almonds & garlic. With Beef or Lamb. Served with 1 side.

Hommous w/ Beef

Hommous w/ Beef

$23.99

Classic or Zesty. A bed of smooth hommous filled with bite sized bieces of beef sauteed with almonds.

Hommous w/ Lamb

Hommous w/ Lamb

$23.99

A bed of smooth hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sauteed with almonds.

Hommous w/ Meat Shawarma

Hommous w/ Meat Shawarma

$24.99

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with our Meat Shawarma

David Basha

David Basha

$20.99

Seasoned meatballs sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & almonds.

Entrees - Traditional

Koshary

Koshary

$17.99

A traditional Egyptian dish of pasta, rice, lentils, garlic, fried onions, and special tomato sauce. Served with mild or spicy sauce. Served with 1 side. (Optional -- Add your Choice of Meat)

Vegetarian Ghallaba

Vegetarian Ghallaba

$19.99

Classic or Zesty. Assorted vegetables sautéed with garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.

Garlic Almond Ghallaba - Vegetarian

Garlic Almond Ghallaba - Vegetarian

$20.99

Assorted sautéed vegetables blended with rice, almonds & garlic. Served with 1 side.

Ghallaba (Vegetarian) With Hommous

Ghallaba (Vegetarian) With Hommous

$23.99

Classic or Zesty. Vegetarian Ghallaba served on a bed of Hommous. Served with 2 sides.

Mjadra

Mjadra

$16.99

Vegetarian. Lentils and cracked wheat cooked with oil and herbs and then topped with fried onions. Served with one side.

Entrees - Vegetarian

Koshary

Koshary

$17.99

A traditional Egyptian dish of pasta, rice, lentils, garlic, fried onions, and special tomato sauce. Served with mild or spicy sauce. Served with 1 side. (Optional -- Add your Choice of Meat)

Vegetarian Ghallaba

Vegetarian Ghallaba

$19.99

Classic or Zesty. Assorted vegetables sautéed with garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.

Garlic Almond Ghallaba - Vegetarian

Garlic Almond Ghallaba - Vegetarian

$20.99

Assorted sautéed vegetables blended with rice, almonds & garlic. Served with 1 side.

Vegetarian Ghallaba With Hommous

Vegetarian Ghallaba With Hommous

$23.99

Classic or Zesty. Vegetarian Ghallaba served on a bed of Hommous. Served with 2 sides.

Mjadra

Mjadra

$16.99

Vegetarian. Lentils and cracked wheat cooked with oil and herbs and then topped with fried onions. Served with one side.

Entrees - Seafood

Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$25.99

Regular or BBQ, 8 Jumbo Shrimp marinated and grilled.

Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$22.99

Marinated and Grilled fillet of Salmon.

Seafood Sautee

Seafood Sautee

$22.99

Tender pieces of Salmon or Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms.

Seafood Ghallaba

Seafood Ghallaba

$23.99

Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of Salmon or Shrimp sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.

Entrees Combos / Party Trays

Vegetarian Combo

Vegetarian Combo

$42.99

Vegan. Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Mjadra, Spinach pies, and vegetables. Served with rice or fries & 2 sides.

Shish Combo

Shish Combo

$28.99

1 Shish Kabob (Lamb), 1 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & 1 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with 2 Sides.

Shish Combo For Two

Shish Combo For Two

$49.99

1 Shish Kabob (Lamb), 2 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & 2 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with Rice or Fries & 2 sides.

Shawarma Combo

Shawarma Combo

$25.99

A combination of both Chicken & Meat Shawarma. Served with 2 sides.

Kafta Combo

Kafta Combo

$25.99

Enjoy both Meat & Chicken Kafta. Served with 2 sides.

Lamb Combo

Lamb Combo

$23.99

Two Pieces of Fried Kibbee, One Kafta Skewer, Four Grape Leaves & Two Meat Pies. Served with 2 Sides

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$59.99

Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves. Shawarma Combo; Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with Rice or Fries and 2 sides.

La Marsa Feast

La Marsa Feast

$189.99

Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Greed Salad, Falafel, Hommous with Lamb. 2 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kabobs (Lamb); 2 Shish Kafta (Meat); Whole Deboned Chicken; Chicken Ghallaba; 4 Lamb Chops. Served with Rice or Fries and 4 Salads or Soups.

Flaming Feast

Flaming Feast

$199.99

Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli & Falafel Plate. Spectacular Combination of Kabobs: 3 Skewers of Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kabobs (Lamb); 2 Shrimp Kabobs; 3 Shish Kafta (Meat); 2 Vegetable Skewers. Served with Rice or Fries and 4 Salads or Soups.

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$6.99
Shish Tawook Sandwich

Shish Tawook Sandwich

$6.99

A Wrap of grilled Chicken Breast pieces with garlic sauce and pickles.

Shish Tawook and Tabouli Sandwich

Shish Tawook and Tabouli Sandwich

$7.49

A Wrap filled with Chicken Breast pieces with Tabbouli Salad.

Meat Shawarma Sandwich

Meat Shawarma Sandwich

$7.49

A Wrap filled with Meat Shawarma with tahini, tomatoes, pickles, and onions.

Shish Kabob Sandwich (Beef or Lamb)

Shish Kabob Sandwich (Beef or Lamb)

$7.49

Choice of Beef or Lamb. A Wrap of grilled choice of meat with tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Meat Kafta Sandwich

Meat Kafta Sandwich

$6.99
Chicken Kafta Sandwich

Chicken Kafta Sandwich

$6.99

A Wrap filled with slow roasted and shaved dark chicken meat with garlic sauce and pickles.

Ghallaba - Chicken Sandwich

Ghallaba - Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

A Wrap filled with your Tender Pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.

Ghallaba - Beef Sandwich

Ghallaba - Beef Sandwich

$7.49

A Wrap filled with your tender pieces of Beef sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.

Ghallaba - Lamb Sandwich

Ghallaba - Lamb Sandwich

$7.49

A Wrap filled with tender pieces of Lamb sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.

Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich

Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich

$6.99

A Wrap of Fried Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onion & ranch dressing.

Hommous and Meat Grapeleaves Sandwich

Hommous and Meat Grapeleaves Sandwich

$6.99

A Wrap filled with Hommous & Meat Grape Leaves with lettuce, tomatoes & onions.

Sandwiches - Vegetarian

Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$6.49

A Wrap of Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Mjadra Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$6.49

A Mjadra (lentils & cracked wheat) filled Wrap with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Hommous and Vegetarian Grape Leaves Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Hommous and Vegetarian Grape Leaves Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$6.49

A Wrap filled with Hommous & Vegetarian Grape Leaves with lettuce, tomato and onions.

Hommous and Salad Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Hommous and Salad Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$6.49

A Wrap filled with Hommous & Salad.

Hommous and Fattoush Sandwich

Hommous and Fattoush Sandwich

$6.49
Hommous and Tabbouli Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Hommous and Tabbouli Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$6.49

A Wrap Sandwich filled with Hommous & Tabbouli.

Hommous and Spinach Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Hommous and Spinach Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$6.49

A Hommous & Spinach Wrap Sandwich with tomatoes & onions.

Sides / Bread

Fresh Pita

Fresh Pita

$3.29+

Pita -- Freshly Baked in our Stone Oven... all day long!

Garlic

Garlic

$2.19+

La Marsa's Signature Garlic Spread. Beware: It is addicting! Available in ALL Sizes!

House Dressing

$2.74+

La Marsa's Signature House Dressing. Flavorful, yet light! Available in Many Sizes.

Lemon Oregano Sauce

$1.64+

La Marsa's Signature Lemon Oregano Sauce Flavored with Garlic. Yet Light!

Flat Bread

$3.29+

Large Round Flat Pita Bread

Rice Pilaf w/ Almonds

Rice Pilaf w/ Almonds

$4.99

A great companion to any meal... freshly made Rice Pilaf topped with almonds.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

A generous portion of crisp, delicious French Fries.

House Fries

$5.99

Fresh potatoes -- sliced into thin rounds and fried -- to golden perfection!

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$5.99

A generous portion of fresh grilled vegetables including Carrots, Onions, Peppers, and Zucchini -- a healthy side to any meal!

Raw Vegetables

$5.99

Fresh Cut variety of misc. vegetables including carrots, celery, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. A healthy companion to any meal.

Pickles & Turnips

Pickles & Turnips

$3.99

A Side of Our Home-Made Pickles & Pickled Turnips

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.99

Sliced white mushrooms sautéed in special seasonings.

Raw Juices, Smoothies & Beverages

Smoothie

Smoothie

$7.69+

Strawberries, banana and honey blended in ice with your choice of mango, orange or carrot

Juices -- Fresh Squeezed

Juices -- Fresh Squeezed

$7.69+

Fresh squeezed juice: carrot, apple, orange or beet -- or your own combination.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$7.69+

Freshly squeezed lemons and orange blended with ice.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$7.69+

Fresh frozen lemonade with iced tea.

Cobra

Cobra

$7.69+

Fresh Squeezed blend of Carrot, Orange, Beet and Apples juices.

Potassium Broth

Potassium Broth

$7.69+

A Fresh Squeezed blend juice of Carrot, Celery, Parsley and Spinach.

Power Mix

Power Mix

$7.69+

An energizing juice of fresh Squeezed Carrot, Celery, Beet & Spinach.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$7.69+

A flavorful slush of Mango, Honey & Ice

Soft Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

A La Carte

Chicken Breast Piece

$6.49

Seasoned and grilled chicken breast

Chicken Thigh Piece

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Thigh

Side Chicken Shawarma

$6.49

A side portion of our marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat.

Side Meat Shawarma

$8.79

A side portion of our marinated and slow-roasted meat shaved off a rotisserie skewer.

Beef Kabob - Skewer

$8.79

Lamb Kabob - Skewer

$8.79

Kafta (Meat) Skewer Piece

$4.29

A grilled skewer of high quality ground meat mixed with parsley, onions & seasonings.

Chicken Kafta Skewer Piece

$4.29

A perfectly seasoned and grilled skewer of ground chicken mixed with parsley, onions and seasonings.

Pc Lamb Chop

$9.49

Seasoned and grilled Lamb Chops.

Salmon Fillet Piece

$8.79

A grilled fillet of salmon

Children's Menu

Children's Grilled Chicken

$6.99

A single perfectly grilled chicken breast served with rice or fries.

Children's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 Tenders with Rice or Fries

Children's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

6 Chicken Nuggets served with Rice or Fries

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.29+
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.99
Oma Ali

Oma Ali

$4.99

A traditional Egyptian dessert -- baked croissant with sour cream and sweetener and topped with pistachios.

Catering Menu

CATERING TRAYS: APPETIZERS, SALADS & DESSERT

Hommous - Tray

$33.99+

Satisfy small or large Groups: Half Trays (12-20 People); Full Trays (25-40 People)

Baba Ghannooj - Tray

$39.99+

Fattoush Salad - Tray

$33.99+

Garden Salad - Tray

$29.99+

Greek Salad - Tray

$44.99+

Tabbouli Salad - Tray

$44.99+

Raw Vegetables - Tray

$39.99+

Stuffed Grape Leaves -- Dozen

$20.00

Falafel - Dozen

$20.00

Spinach Pies - Dozen

$21.00

Meat Pies - Dozen

$21.00

Fried Kibbee - Dozen

$30.00

Chicken Wings - Dozen

$21.00

Baklava - Tray

$29.99+

CATERING TRAYS: SIDES, ENTREES & PROTEINS

Satisfy small or large Groups: Half Trays (12-20 People); Full Trays (25-40 People)

Rice Pilaf w/ Almonds - Tray

$31.99+

Raw Vegetables - Tray

$39.99+

Grilled Vegetables - Tray

$39.99+

Ghallaba - Vegetarian - Tray

$74.99+

Ghallaba - Chicken - Tray

$99.99+

Ghallaba - Beef - Tray

$119.99+

Ghallaba - Lamb - Tray

$119.99+

Ghallaba - Salmon - Tray

$119.99+

Chicken Shawarma - Tray

$99.99+

Meat Shawarma - Tray

$129.99+

Chicken Sautee - Tray

$99.99+

Beef Sautee - Tray

$119.99+

Lamb Sautee - Tray

$119.99+

David Basha - Tray

$109.99+

Koshary - Tray

$79.99+

Mjadra - Tray

$79.99+

Deboned Chicken Breast (10 Pcs)

$60.90

Chicken Thighs (10 Pcs)

$60.90

Shish Tawook (10 Skewers)

$69.90

Beef Kabob (10 Skewers)

$82.90

Lamb Kabob (10 Skewers)

$82.90

Lamb Chops (10 Pcs)

$87.90

Kafta - Meat (10 Skewers)

$37.90

Kafta - Chicken (10 Skewers)

$37.90

Salmon Fillet (10 Pcs)

$82.90

Shrimp Kabob (10 Skewers)

$97.90