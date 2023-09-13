La Marsa - Coral Springs
Hommous Appetizers
Hommous
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.
Spicy Hommous
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic and spices.
Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.
Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds Appetizer
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.
Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds Appetizer
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds
Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma Appetizer
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma
Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma Appetizer
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma.
Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts Appetizer
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.
Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables Appetizer
A generous mix of fresh vegetables served with our Hommous.
Appetizers
Starter Combo
A Combo Pleasing to Everyone: Hommous, Baba Ghannooj and Tabbouli.
Falafel Plate
All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, special spices and cooked in vegetable oil. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes and pickles.
Baba Ghannooj
Char-grilled eggplant blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.
Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves
Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions and Mediterranean seasonings.
Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves
Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onion & Mediterranean seasonings.
Sautee - Chicken
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
Sautee - Beef
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of beef sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
Sautee - Lamb
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
Chicken Wings
Wings & Drumsticks -- lightly battered and pan sautéed with garlic.
Fool
Fava beans sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and seasonings.
Meat Pies
Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry.
Spinach Pies
Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry.
Fried Kibbee
Football shaped shells of cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned meat and pinenuts.
Kibbee Nayeh (raw)
Extra-lean cut of Lamb -- ground fine and mixed with cracked wheat & seasonings.
Tomato Kibbee
A Flavorful mixture of tomatoes, cracked wheat, onions & seasonings
Salads
Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with beets, olives, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini and feta cheese.
Tabbouli Salad
A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, tomatoes and onions with our house dressing.
Rice Almond Salad
A fresh garden salad with rice pilaf and slivered almonds.
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic and mint.
Village Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and parsley tossed with our famous house dressing.
Soups
Entrees - Chicken
Shish Tawook
Classic or Lemon Oregano. Marinated and grilled chicken breast kabobs.
Chicken Shawarma
Marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat.
Deboned Chicken
Chicken Ghallaba
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.
Hommous with Chicken
Bite size pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with seasonings and herbs and almonds served on a bed of Hommous.
Hommous with Chicken Shawarma
Tender Chicken Shawarma served on a bed of Hommous.
Hommous with Chicken Ghallaba
Classic or Zesty. Assorted sauteed vegetables and tender pieces of chicken with seasonings served on a bed of hommous. Served with 2 sides.
Garlic Almond Chicken Gallaba
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings mixed with rice, almonds, and garlic. Served with 1 side.
Chicken Sautee
Tender pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.
Chicken Kafta
Quality ground chicken mixed with parsley, onions, and seasonings and grilled.
Chicken Livers
Chicken Livers sautéed with onions and seasonings.
Quail
Tender Quail -- marinated, grilled, and sautéed with Lemon Oregano sauce.
Entrees - Beef/Lamb
Beef Kabobs
2 Skewers of tender Beef Kabobs marinated and grilled.
Lamb Kabobs
2 Skewers of Tender Lamb Kabobs marinated and grilled.
Lamb Chops
Three tender, marinated and grilled Lamb Chops.
Shish Kafta -- Meat
Quality ground meat ( Beef & Lamb) mixed with parsley, onions, and seasonings and grilled.
Meat Shawarma
Marinated, slow-roasted combination of beef and lamb shaved off a rotisserie skewer.
Sautee - Beef
Tender pieces of beef sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.
Sautee - Lamb
Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.
Ghallaba - Beef
Assorted vegetables sauteed with garlic, Mediterranean seasonings & bite sized pieces of Beef.
Ghallaba - Lamb
Assorted vegetables sauteed with garlic, Mediterranean seasonings & bite sized pieces of Lamb.
Garlic Almond Ghallaba
Our Ghallaba mixed with rice, almonds & garlic. With Beef or Lamb. Served with 1 side.
Hommous w/ Beef
Classic or Zesty. A bed of smooth hommous filled with bite sized bieces of beef sauteed with almonds.
Hommous w/ Lamb
A bed of smooth hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sauteed with almonds.
Hommous w/ Meat Shawarma
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with our Meat Shawarma
David Basha
Seasoned meatballs sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & almonds.
Entrees - Traditional
Entrees - Vegetarian
Entrees - Seafood
Shrimp Kabob
Regular or BBQ, 8 Jumbo Shrimp marinated and grilled.
Salmon Fillet
Marinated and Grilled fillet of Salmon.
Seafood Sautee
Tender pieces of Salmon or Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms.
Seafood Ghallaba
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of Salmon or Shrimp sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.
Entrees Combos / Party Trays
Vegetarian Combo
Vegan. Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Mjadra, Spinach pies, and vegetables. Served with rice or fries & 2 sides.
Shish Combo
1 Shish Kabob (Lamb), 1 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & 1 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with 2 Sides.
Shish Combo For Two
1 Shish Kabob (Lamb), 2 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & 2 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with Rice or Fries & 2 sides.
Shawarma Combo
A combination of both Chicken & Meat Shawarma. Served with 2 sides.
Kafta Combo
Enjoy both Meat & Chicken Kafta. Served with 2 sides.
Lamb Combo
Two Pieces of Fried Kibbee, One Kafta Skewer, Four Grape Leaves & Two Meat Pies. Served with 2 Sides
Sampler Platter
Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves. Shawarma Combo; Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with Rice or Fries and 2 sides.
La Marsa Feast
Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Greed Salad, Falafel, Hommous with Lamb. 2 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kabobs (Lamb); 2 Shish Kafta (Meat); Whole Deboned Chicken; Chicken Ghallaba; 4 Lamb Chops. Served with Rice or Fries and 4 Salads or Soups.
Flaming Feast
Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli & Falafel Plate. Spectacular Combination of Kabobs: 3 Skewers of Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kabobs (Lamb); 2 Shrimp Kabobs; 3 Shish Kafta (Meat); 2 Vegetable Skewers. Served with Rice or Fries and 4 Salads or Soups.
Sandwiches
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Shish Tawook Sandwich
A Wrap of grilled Chicken Breast pieces with garlic sauce and pickles.
Shish Tawook and Tabouli Sandwich
A Wrap filled with Chicken Breast pieces with Tabbouli Salad.
Meat Shawarma Sandwich
A Wrap filled with Meat Shawarma with tahini, tomatoes, pickles, and onions.
Shish Kabob Sandwich (Beef or Lamb)
Choice of Beef or Lamb. A Wrap of grilled choice of meat with tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Meat Kafta Sandwich
Chicken Kafta Sandwich
A Wrap filled with slow roasted and shaved dark chicken meat with garlic sauce and pickles.
Ghallaba - Chicken Sandwich
A Wrap filled with your Tender Pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.
Ghallaba - Beef Sandwich
A Wrap filled with your tender pieces of Beef sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.
Ghallaba - Lamb Sandwich
A Wrap filled with tender pieces of Lamb sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.
Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich
A Wrap of Fried Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onion & ranch dressing.
Hommous and Meat Grapeleaves Sandwich
A Wrap filled with Hommous & Meat Grape Leaves with lettuce, tomatoes & onions.
Sandwiches - Vegetarian
Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)
A Wrap of Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Mjadra Sandwich (Vegetarian)
A Mjadra (lentils & cracked wheat) filled Wrap with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Hommous and Vegetarian Grape Leaves Sandwich (Vegetarian)
A Wrap filled with Hommous & Vegetarian Grape Leaves with lettuce, tomato and onions.
Hommous and Salad Sandwich (Vegetarian)
A Wrap filled with Hommous & Salad.
Hommous and Fattoush Sandwich
Hommous and Tabbouli Sandwich (Vegetarian)
A Wrap Sandwich filled with Hommous & Tabbouli.
Hommous and Spinach Sandwich (Vegetarian)
A Hommous & Spinach Wrap Sandwich with tomatoes & onions.
Sides / Bread
Fresh Pita
Pita -- Freshly Baked in our Stone Oven... all day long!
Garlic
La Marsa's Signature Garlic Spread. Beware: It is addicting! Available in ALL Sizes!
House Dressing
La Marsa's Signature House Dressing. Flavorful, yet light! Available in Many Sizes.
Lemon Oregano Sauce
La Marsa's Signature Lemon Oregano Sauce Flavored with Garlic. Yet Light!
Flat Bread
Large Round Flat Pita Bread
Rice Pilaf w/ Almonds
A great companion to any meal... freshly made Rice Pilaf topped with almonds.
French Fries
A generous portion of crisp, delicious French Fries.
House Fries
Fresh potatoes -- sliced into thin rounds and fried -- to golden perfection!
Grilled Vegetables
A generous portion of fresh grilled vegetables including Carrots, Onions, Peppers, and Zucchini -- a healthy side to any meal!
Raw Vegetables
Fresh Cut variety of misc. vegetables including carrots, celery, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. A healthy companion to any meal.
Pickles & Turnips
A Side of Our Home-Made Pickles & Pickled Turnips
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sliced white mushrooms sautéed in special seasonings.
Raw Juices, Smoothies & Beverages
Smoothie
Strawberries, banana and honey blended in ice with your choice of mango, orange or carrot
Juices -- Fresh Squeezed
Fresh squeezed juice: carrot, apple, orange or beet -- or your own combination.
Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemons and orange blended with ice.
Arnold Palmer
Fresh frozen lemonade with iced tea.
Cobra
Fresh Squeezed blend of Carrot, Orange, Beet and Apples juices.
Potassium Broth
A Fresh Squeezed blend juice of Carrot, Celery, Parsley and Spinach.
Power Mix
An energizing juice of fresh Squeezed Carrot, Celery, Beet & Spinach.
Mango Slush
A flavorful slush of Mango, Honey & Ice
Soft Drink
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
A La Carte
Chicken Breast Piece
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast
Chicken Thigh Piece
Grilled Chicken Thigh
Side Chicken Shawarma
A side portion of our marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat.
Side Meat Shawarma
A side portion of our marinated and slow-roasted meat shaved off a rotisserie skewer.
Beef Kabob - Skewer
Lamb Kabob - Skewer
Kafta (Meat) Skewer Piece
A grilled skewer of high quality ground meat mixed with parsley, onions & seasonings.
Chicken Kafta Skewer Piece
A perfectly seasoned and grilled skewer of ground chicken mixed with parsley, onions and seasonings.
Pc Lamb Chop
Seasoned and grilled Lamb Chops.
Salmon Fillet Piece
A grilled fillet of salmon
Children's Menu
Desserts
Catering Menu
CATERING TRAYS: APPETIZERS, SALADS & DESSERT
Hommous - Tray
Satisfy small or large Groups: Half Trays (12-20 People); Full Trays (25-40 People)