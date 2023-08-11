Popular Items

BREAKFAST MENU (MON-FRI)

Eggs Benedict

Carnitas Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Carnitas, date jam, arugula, poached eggs, hollandaise on sourdough

Salmon Belly Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Salmon Belly, piperade, greens, capers, grape toms, poached eggs, herb hollandaise on sourdough

Canadian Bacon Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Canadian house-made bacon, greens, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise on sourdough

Breakfast House Specials

Surf & Turf Breakfast

$16.00

Grilled Florentine steak, sambal shrimp, fried eggs, tomatoes, asparagus

Shakshuka

$13.00

2 poached eggs cooked in green chile + tomato sauce topped with feta cheese, parsley, and avocado slices. Served with pita bread.

Steak & Eggs Breakfast

$14.00

Fried eggs, marinated sirloin, asparagus, papas toreadas, grape tomatoes, with chile toreados

Green Chilaquiles

$9.00

Topped with fried eggs, Monterrey cheese, radish, cilantro, queso fresco, crema

Omelette

Greek Omelette

$9.00

Kalamata olives, Spinach, feta chese, grape tomatoes, arugula, piperade, spicy pesto

California Omelette

$9.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, Monterrey cheese, tomatoes, avocado, spicy tomato sauce

The Duet Omelette

$10.00

Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, mushroom, peppers, onions, salsa fresca

Scramble

Basic Scramble

$8.00

Two eggs of your choice, 3 bacon, herb potatoes & toast with house jam

Mediterranean Scramble

$10.00

Marinated tomatoes, Feta, caramelized onions, peppers, spinach, pita bread & herb potatoes

American Scramble

$10.00

House-made sausage, bacon, sharp cheddar, grilled onions, grape tomatoes. Served with breakfast potatoes & toast with house jam

Hatch Scramble

$10.00

Three scrambled eggs with roasted green chile, piperade, house-made chorizo with Monterrey cheese, cilantro, country potatoes & pan pita

Handheld

Fried Egg Toastie Sandwich

$10.00

Two Fried eggs, cilantro aioli, chipotle mayo, arugula, Bacon, Monterrey cheese, toreados & parmesan fries

Vegetarian Pita

$9.00

3 eggs omelettes, pesto, spinach, mushrooms, herb tomatos, grilled asparagus, & house salad

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Mustard Maple Sauce, Sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula, bacon, eggs beaten, herb potatoes

Sweets

Blueberry Jubilee French Toast

$10.00

Citrus Ricotta & Blueberry Basil Jubilee French Toast served with Bacon

Whisky Pecan French Toast

$11.00

Cinnamon Whisky Pecan French Toast-Candied pecans, house made sausage

Red & White French Toast

$11.00

French toast topped with sangria poached pears, goat cheese, orange-pistachio streusel

Healthy

Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

House made yogurt, granola, blueberries, strawberries, hemp, chia, almonds, amaranth

Egg Tartine

$9.00

Topped with two eggs, feta cheese, spicy onions, arugula, pepitas, marinated grape tomatoes, cilantro aioli

Chickpea Crepe

$9.00

Hummus, fresh herbs, chile de arbol, avocado, mixed green, tomato, onions, herb vinaigrette

Wheat Pancakes

$9.00

Topped with berries and compound butter

Bircher Oats

$8.00

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Chia seed, almond milk, agave, apples, raisins, peanut butter

Country Potatoes

$2.50

Toast w/ Lemon Thyme Jam

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Wheat Pancakes

$4.00

French Toast

$3.50

1 egg side

$1.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids French Toast

$7.00

with Bacon & Fruit

Kids Breakfast Plate

$7.00

2 eggs, bacon, country potatoes or french fries

Pastry Basket

Freshly-Baked Pastry Basket

$14.00

3 Freshly-Baked Pastries- Croissant, Danish, Choux.

LUNCH / DINNER MENU (Mon-Fri)

Appetizers

Falafel

$8.00

served with garlic dill tahini

Hummus

$8.00

with pita and seasonal

Whipped Feta

$9.00

Served with pita

Crispy Goat Cheese

$9.00

served on balsamic onions and topped with pecans, arugula, sugar mace

Bacon wrapped Dates

$8.00

topped with pistachios and orange thyme sweet whey

Salmon Chilindrina

$13.00

prawn crackers topped with capers, pickled carrots, balsamic onions, arugula, queso fresco, and Spicy tomato vinaigrette

Calamari

$14.00

topped with roasted garlic chile lime and a side of tomato jam

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

topped with pepitas, garlic, herbs and chile pasilla vinaigrette

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$10.00

carrots, roasted corn, tomatoes, monterey cheese, totopos

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.00

carrots, roasted corn, tomatoes, monterey cheese, totopos

Calabacitas Soup Bowl

$10.00

squash medley, corn, carrots, tomatoes, chipotle, queso fresco. Served vegan upon request.

Calabacitas Soup Cup

$4.50

squash medley, corn, carrots, tomatoes, chipotle, queso fresco. Served vegan upon request.

Shawarma

Greek Chicken Shawarma

$10.00

lemon aioli, feta cheese, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes$

Moroccan Shawarma

$13.00

pulled lamb, tzatziki, marinated onions, romaine lettuce, tomatoes

Carne Asada Shawarma

$12.00

avocado, salsa fresca, Monterey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Grilled Lamb Shawarma

$13.00

spicy vinaigrette, feta cheese, warm spinach, grilled tomatoes

American Shawarma

$12.00

chopped steak, grain mustard aioli, cheddar cheese, bacon, house pickles, fresh onions, lettuce, tomatoes

Falafel Shawarma

$11.00

hummus, dill tahini sauce, cucumber, pickle onions, mixed greens, tomatoes

Kafta Shawarma

$11.00

tzatziki, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, tomatoes

Lamb Burger

$14.00

date jam, spinach, mushrooms, feta, caramelized onion, roasted tomato jam

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & fries

Kids Chicken Kebab

$7.00

Chicken Kebab rice or fries

Kids Patty Toast

$7.00

Patty Toast & fries

Salads

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$17.00

oranges, onion jam, arugula, grilled squash, zucchini, goat cheese croutons, sweet balsamic

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

crispy romaine, roasted garlic sourdough, parmesan, caesar dressing

Falafel Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, feta, marinated onions, all-spice spicy vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

avocado, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, english cucumbers, parmesan, herb vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$16.00

herb rubbed sirloin, greens, cucumbers, marinated onions, avocado, queso fresco, grape tomatoes, chile ancho macha sauce

Salmon Belly Panzanella Salad

$14.00

grilled sourdough, field greens, grape tomatoes, feta, grilled asparagus, salted pistachios, oranges, drizzled with orange glaze

Bowls

Picanha Bowl

$16.00

citrus achiote marinade, herb saffron basmati rice, black bean salad, pita, queso fresco, toreados

Steak & Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

grilled sirloin, sambal shrimp, basmati, grilled asparagus, garlic tomatoes, spinach, chile de arbol

Chicken Salpicon Bowl

$12.00

guacamole, pickle onions, radish, celery, mix greens, tostadas

Shrimp Gnocchi Bowl

$16.00

gnocchi potato pasta, piperade, arugula, mushrooms, toreados, spinach, grape tomatoes, parmesan

Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Salmon Belly, Basmati Saffron Rice, Grilled Veggies

Kebab

Marinated Grilled Chicken Kebab

$14.00

peppers, onions, zucchini skewers, tzatziki, basmati saffron rice, pita, greens, mint vinaigrette

Grilled Sirloin Kebab

$16.00

herb peppers, red onion, zucchini skewers, rice, pita, tzatziki, spicy cilantro sauce

Roasted Cauliflower Kebab

$10.00

red bell pepper, red onion, zucchini, basmati rice, cilantro, tomato vinaigrette, pita, feta cheese, greek salad

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Devil's Food Cake with ice cream

$8.00

Berry Chantilly Cake

$8.00

Bread

Pastry Basket

$12.50

choice or 3 freshly baked pastries: Danish, Croissants, Tart, Concha, and Choux

Sides

Fries side

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.00

1 Pita side

$1.50

Tzatziki side

$1.00

1 Chile Toreado

$0.75

Side of Rice

$3.50

Grilled Onion Side

$1.00

Grilled Veggies Side

$4.00

Salmon Side

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.00

Marinated Onions Side

$1.50

CATERING MENU

Appetizers

Shwarma

$25.00

DRINKS

Water

Water Glass

Water Bottle

$3.75

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lavender Shaken Tea

$4.00

Guava Shaken Tea

$4.00

Pomegranate Shaken Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Refreshers

Grapefruit Refresher

$3.50

Blueberry Mint Refresher

$3.50

Topo Chico

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.75

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25