Lamezze 210 N Stanton Ste 4
BREAKFAST MENU (MON-FRI)
Eggs Benedict
Carnitas Eggs Benedict
Carnitas, date jam, arugula, poached eggs, hollandaise on sourdough
Salmon Belly Eggs Benedict
Salmon Belly, piperade, greens, capers, grape toms, poached eggs, herb hollandaise on sourdough
Canadian Bacon Eggs Benedict
Canadian house-made bacon, greens, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise on sourdough
Breakfast House Specials
Surf & Turf Breakfast
Grilled Florentine steak, sambal shrimp, fried eggs, tomatoes, asparagus
Shakshuka
2 poached eggs cooked in green chile + tomato sauce topped with feta cheese, parsley, and avocado slices. Served with pita bread.
Steak & Eggs Breakfast
Fried eggs, marinated sirloin, asparagus, papas toreadas, grape tomatoes, with chile toreados
Green Chilaquiles
Topped with fried eggs, Monterrey cheese, radish, cilantro, queso fresco, crema
Omelette
Greek Omelette
Kalamata olives, Spinach, feta chese, grape tomatoes, arugula, piperade, spicy pesto
California Omelette
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, Monterrey cheese, tomatoes, avocado, spicy tomato sauce
The Duet Omelette
Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, mushroom, peppers, onions, salsa fresca
Scramble
Basic Scramble
Two eggs of your choice, 3 bacon, herb potatoes & toast with house jam
Mediterranean Scramble
Marinated tomatoes, Feta, caramelized onions, peppers, spinach, pita bread & herb potatoes
American Scramble
House-made sausage, bacon, sharp cheddar, grilled onions, grape tomatoes. Served with breakfast potatoes & toast with house jam
Hatch Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with roasted green chile, piperade, house-made chorizo with Monterrey cheese, cilantro, country potatoes & pan pita
Handheld
Fried Egg Toastie Sandwich
Two Fried eggs, cilantro aioli, chipotle mayo, arugula, Bacon, Monterrey cheese, toreados & parmesan fries
Vegetarian Pita
3 eggs omelettes, pesto, spinach, mushrooms, herb tomatos, grilled asparagus, & house salad
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Mustard Maple Sauce, Sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula, bacon, eggs beaten, herb potatoes
Sweets
Blueberry Jubilee French Toast
Citrus Ricotta & Blueberry Basil Jubilee French Toast served with Bacon
Whisky Pecan French Toast
Cinnamon Whisky Pecan French Toast-Candied pecans, house made sausage
Red & White French Toast
French toast topped with sangria poached pears, goat cheese, orange-pistachio streusel
Healthy
Yogurt Bowl
House made yogurt, granola, blueberries, strawberries, hemp, chia, almonds, amaranth
Egg Tartine
Topped with two eggs, feta cheese, spicy onions, arugula, pepitas, marinated grape tomatoes, cilantro aioli
Chickpea Crepe
Hummus, fresh herbs, chile de arbol, avocado, mixed green, tomato, onions, herb vinaigrette
Wheat Pancakes
Topped with berries and compound butter
Sides
Kids Breakfast
LUNCH / DINNER MENU (Mon-Fri)
Appetizers
Falafel
served with garlic dill tahini
Hummus
with pita and seasonal
Whipped Feta
Served with pita
Crispy Goat Cheese
served on balsamic onions and topped with pecans, arugula, sugar mace
Bacon wrapped Dates
topped with pistachios and orange thyme sweet whey
Salmon Chilindrina
prawn crackers topped with capers, pickled carrots, balsamic onions, arugula, queso fresco, and Spicy tomato vinaigrette
Calamari
topped with roasted garlic chile lime and a side of tomato jam
Roasted Cauliflower
topped with pepitas, garlic, herbs and chile pasilla vinaigrette
Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
carrots, roasted corn, tomatoes, monterey cheese, totopos
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
carrots, roasted corn, tomatoes, monterey cheese, totopos
Calabacitas Soup Bowl
squash medley, corn, carrots, tomatoes, chipotle, queso fresco. Served vegan upon request.
Calabacitas Soup Cup
squash medley, corn, carrots, tomatoes, chipotle, queso fresco. Served vegan upon request.
Shawarma
Greek Chicken Shawarma
lemon aioli, feta cheese, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes$
Moroccan Shawarma
pulled lamb, tzatziki, marinated onions, romaine lettuce, tomatoes
Carne Asada Shawarma
avocado, salsa fresca, Monterey cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Grilled Lamb Shawarma
spicy vinaigrette, feta cheese, warm spinach, grilled tomatoes
American Shawarma
chopped steak, grain mustard aioli, cheddar cheese, bacon, house pickles, fresh onions, lettuce, tomatoes
Falafel Shawarma
hummus, dill tahini sauce, cucumber, pickle onions, mixed greens, tomatoes
Kafta Shawarma
tzatziki, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, tomatoes
Lamb Burger
date jam, spinach, mushrooms, feta, caramelized onion, roasted tomato jam
Kids Lunch
Salads
Pecan Crusted Salmon
oranges, onion jam, arugula, grilled squash, zucchini, goat cheese croutons, sweet balsamic
Chicken Caesar Salad
crispy romaine, roasted garlic sourdough, parmesan, caesar dressing
Falafel Salad
mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, feta, marinated onions, all-spice spicy vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
avocado, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, english cucumbers, parmesan, herb vinaigrette
Steak Salad
herb rubbed sirloin, greens, cucumbers, marinated onions, avocado, queso fresco, grape tomatoes, chile ancho macha sauce
Salmon Belly Panzanella Salad
grilled sourdough, field greens, grape tomatoes, feta, grilled asparagus, salted pistachios, oranges, drizzled with orange glaze
Bowls
Picanha Bowl
citrus achiote marinade, herb saffron basmati rice, black bean salad, pita, queso fresco, toreados
Steak & Shrimp Bowl
grilled sirloin, sambal shrimp, basmati, grilled asparagus, garlic tomatoes, spinach, chile de arbol
Chicken Salpicon Bowl
guacamole, pickle onions, radish, celery, mix greens, tostadas
Shrimp Gnocchi Bowl
gnocchi potato pasta, piperade, arugula, mushrooms, toreados, spinach, grape tomatoes, parmesan
Salmon Bowl
Salmon Belly, Basmati Saffron Rice, Grilled Veggies
Kebab
Marinated Grilled Chicken Kebab
peppers, onions, zucchini skewers, tzatziki, basmati saffron rice, pita, greens, mint vinaigrette
Grilled Sirloin Kebab
herb peppers, red onion, zucchini skewers, rice, pita, tzatziki, spicy cilantro sauce
Roasted Cauliflower Kebab
red bell pepper, red onion, zucchini, basmati rice, cilantro, tomato vinaigrette, pita, feta cheese, greek salad