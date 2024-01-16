Online Ordering Coming Soon! Preview our Menu Now! More
Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails Mills 50
Food
Hot Plates
- Bread$7.00
Sesame Crust, Smoked Sea salt & Furikake Butter
- Dumplings$12.00
Purple Sweet Potatoes, Pecans, Pepitas, Soy Miso Butter, Local Greens
- Spicy Noodles$15.00
Korean glass noodle, Gochujang, Togarashi Peanuts, Enoki Mushrooms, Spinach, Scallion Salad, Sesame Seeds
- Crispy Tofu$12.00
Spicy Chimichurri Aioli, Lotus Chips
- LA Short Ribs$25.00
LA-cut Short Ribs, Suntory Glaze, Celery Root Puree, Leeks
Cold Plates
- Beet Salad$16.00
Frisee Salad, Shiso Goat Cheese, Wasabi Peas, Pepitas, Quinoa, Yuzu Vinaigrette
- Burrata Cheese$17.00
Yuzu Jam, Charred Tomatoes, Blackberries, Local Greens, Grilled Bread
- Caesar Salad Bites$12.00
Caesar Salad On Toasted Brioche, Bonita Flakes
- Jack's Crispy Rice$13.00
Spicy Jackfruit, Avocado, Lotus Chip, Szechuan Glaze
- Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Rock Shrimp, Bibb Lettuce, Diakon, Cabbage, Togarashi Peanuts, Cashew Sauce, Micro Cilantro
- Tomato & Tofu$14.00
Balsamic Heirloom Tomato, Marinated Tofu, Nori, Sesame Seeds
- Beers for the Kitchen$6.00
For the Table
Desserts
Sauces
- Crunchy Chili Bomb$2.00
- Side Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Side Furikake Butter$1.00
- Side Gochujang Glaze$1.00
- Side Green Coconut Curry$1.00
- Side Herb Aioli$1.00
- Side Kobachi Sauce$1.00
- Side Orange-Yuzu Crudo Dressing$1.00
- Side Prosecco Mignonette$1.00
- Side Sesame Soy Glaze$1.00
- Side Shiso Chimichurri$1.00
- Side Smoked Tomato Tamarind$1.00
- Side Soy Miso Butter$1.00
- Side Spicy Cashew Sauce$1.00
- Side Chimichurri Aioli$1.00
- Side Suntory Glaze$1.00
- Side Tako Sake Glaze$1.00
- Side Yellow Pepper Aioli$1.00
- Side Yuzu Jam$1.00
- Side Yuzu Vinaigrette$1.00
Boiler Makers
Merch
Glassware
