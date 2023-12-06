LAN Noodle 1428 South Azusa Avenue Suite B
FOOD
SOUP NOODLE汤面
- LAN NOODLE兰州牛肉面$14.99
Signature Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, comes with sliced beef, small beef chunks, clear beef bone broth, daikon, cilantro, garlic greens, and hand pulled noodles of your choice
- BRAISED BEEF红烧牛肉面$15.99
Braised Beef, beef bone broth, cilantro, garlic green, spinach and hand pulled noodles.
- SPICY BEEF麻辣牛肉面$15.99
Mala spicy. Choice of Mild, Spicy or Extra Spicy. Comes with sliced beef, beef chunks, daikon, cilantro, garlic green, spinach, hand pulled noodles
- MUSTARD GREEN BEEF酸菜牛肉面$15.99
- VEGGIE SOUP NOODLE素三鲜汤面$14.99
- STREET兰州小面$14.99
- LAMB羊肉烩面$16.99
Lamb, spinach, glass noodle, housemate lamb bone broth, cilantro, garlic green
DRY NOODLE干面
- DRY MIX干拌面$15.99
- CHOW MEIN炒面$15.99
- VEGGIE CHOW MEIN素炒$15.99
- DAN DAN担担面$14.99
Minced pork, sesame-peanut sauce, shredded mustard, chili oil, cilantro, peanut crumbles, bok chou
- OIL SPLASH油泼面$13.99
- ZHA JIANG炸酱$13.99
- SESAME麻酱凉面$12.99
- SCALLION OIL葱油$13.99
- TOMATO EGG番蛋$13.99
- LIANGPI凉皮$10.99
- BRAISED CHICKEN鸡肉蘑菇面$15.99
- BIG PLATE CHICKEN大盘鸡$22.99
Braised chicken with potatoes, onions and green pepper. Served with hand pulled wide flat noodles. Serves Two.
- Shredded Chicken Cold Noodle鸡丝凉面$13.99
APPETIZER小菜
(909) 736-0999
Open now • Closes at 9PM