Lan Ramen- NEW
Appetizer
- A1 Original Cucumber$8.00
Entire cucumber sliced, packed in house-made sesame dressing.
- A2 Rock Shrimp$14.00
Shrimp tempura served with Japanese mayo
- A4 Mini Buns$9.00
Your choice of beef or tempura shrimp
- A5 Perfect Crispy Potstickers
Crispy golden potstickers, home-made skins. Tender and juicy!
- A7 Eggplant Fries$10.00
A stack of insanely delicious eggplant fries served with a slightly sweet dipping sauce.
- A8 Pork Belly Cucumber Roll$14.00
Insanely thin slices of pork belly, wrapped with paper thin cucumber topped with our spicy garlic sesame sauce
- A9 Lotus Root Salad$14.00
Thinly sliced, mixed w/ an inviting hint of our own ginger paste. Topped with roasted sesame seeds.
- A10 Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$14.00
OUR very popular popcorn chicken, crisp and juicy, Served w/ deep fried basil leaves & sea salt
- A11 Dan Dan Noodle (peanuts cannot be omitted)$13.00
Thin noodles served in a savory & spicy mixture, topped with minced pork & coarsely ground peanut. Peanuts cannot be omitted.
- A12 Spicy Beef Tripe Salad$13.00
Traditional Szechuan cuisine. Beef, Beef Tripe thinly sliced in super hot chili oil mix. It is chewy, has a nice texture and quite spicy and tangy.
- A14 Shrimp Wonton Soup$15.00
The amazing shrimp wonton using Rui's secret recipe. Our wonton is made with pieces of shrimp and bits of ground pork. Served in a hearty bowl of beef broth, topped with shanghai tips.
- A15 Shrimp Wonton In Spicy Peanuts$14.00
Handpulled Ramen
- N0 The Ultimate Lanzhou Beef Noodles$16.00
(Spicy dish) Our Most Authentic Representation of the Lanzhou Beef Noodle. Thin slices of beef in clear broth, dunked with a spoonful a Lanzhou Chili Oil, a splash of black vinegar, topped with abundant baby leek, cilantro. No modification for this version. We dare you try it. (gf*)
- N1 Lanzhou Beef Noodles$15.00
Hand pulled noodles in clear broth. Slow simmered hearty beef thinly sliced. Topped with slices of daikon, cilantro and baby leek.
- N2 Lanzhou Braised Beef Noodles$16.00
Hand pulled noodles in soup and beef cubes in dark sauce. Our braised beef melts in your mouth. Topped with cilantro and baby spinach. 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐘 𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐁𝐄 𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐇!!!
- N4 Monster Spicy Beef Noodles$16.00
Hand pulled noodles with thin slices of beef. Topped with our peppercorn spicy chili oil and baby spinach. Spice level ***
- N5 Beijing Zha Jiang Mian$16.00
Hand pulled noodles mixed with soybean paste and braised pork meat. Topped with shredded cucumbers, carrots, sprouts and chickpeas. Does not contain broth. CAN NOT BE MADE AS GLUTEN FREE, THE GROUND PORK CONTAINS SOY SAUCE.
- N6 Tomato and Egg Noodles$16.00
Hand pulled noodles served in a simple tomato and egg broth. Topped with scallions and baby napa.
- N7 Scallion And Ginger Noodles$15.00
Hand pulled noodles, served without broth. Noodles are served in a scallion ginger sauce and topped with baby napa. Does not contain broth.
- N8 Lanzhou Home-Style Noodles$15.00
Hand pulled noodles, served in beef broth with a hint of Lanzhou sesame butter and peanut butter. Topped with cilantro and baby spinach. (Warning: this dish contains peanuts! Cannot be omitted.)
- N9 Home-style Stir-Fried Beef Noodles$18.00
Hand pulled stir-fried noodles with beef, tomatoes, red onions and green peppers.
- XN Plain Noodles without broth$6.00
- NN Plain Noodles with broth$11.00
- Side Of Beef Broth$6.00
- NS1 Carrot And Radish Pickled Salad$4.00
Entrees
- B1 Nomad Mongolian Beef$19.00
"Famous for its robust flavor, slightly spicy and sweet. Deep tones with baby leek. Spice level *
- B3 Triple Pepper Beef$19.00
The perfect balance between long horn pepper and slices of beef, addicting and spicy
- B4 Beef in Hot Chili Bowl$22.00
"Slices of Beef dipped in Red Hot Chili Bowl along with a stack of bean sprouts and baby nappa, topped with finely grounded peppercorn Spice level ***"
- B5 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot (Beef)$20.00
"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies with Beef. Spice level ***"
- B6 Shabu Shabu Beef$22.00
"Shabu fatty beef, baby mushrooms, volcano peppers, beansprouts. Very Spicy with tons of volcano peppers. Spicy level ***"
- B7 Shabu Beef with Glass Noodles in Pickled Broth$23.00
Naturally Pickled And Sour, Mushrooms, Shabu Shabu Beef, with Glass Moodles. Spicy level ***"
- B8 Sizzling Griddle Pot Beef$23.00
Sizzling Beef with baby bamboo, red pepper, jalapeño peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. Warning: This dish contains sesame seeds. Cannot be omitted or modified.
- C1 Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
Slightly sweet, spicy chicken cubes sautéed with green and red peppers. Topped with peanuts
- C2 Crispy Spicy Chicken$17.00
"Fiercely spicy. Dark meat chicken sauteed with dry pepper and Szechuan peppercorn. Spice level ** "
- C3 Sesame Chicken$16.00
"Chicken cubes sauteed with our savory sweet sauce (Warning: this dish contains toasted sesame seeds! Cannot be omitted.)"
- C4 Big Plate Chicken$19.00
" Dark meat chicken sauteed with red onion and bell pepper. Stewed with potatoes and tomatoes, cooked in its own juice and mildly spicy gravy. Spice level * "
- C5 Griddle Spicy Pot (Chicken)$19.00
"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with ithe heat of chilies with Chicken Spice level ***"
- C6 Chicken Curry$17.00
"Cooked with carrots and potatoes. Topped with basil. Very flavorful. Spice level *"
- C7 Triple Pepper Egg$15.00
Triple pepper sauteed with scramble eggs.
- C8 Spicy Sizzling Chicken Griddle$18.00
Sizzling Chicken with bamboo, red pepper, Jalapeño peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. (gf) warning: this dish contains sesame seeds. Cannot be omitted.
- L1 Cumin Lamb$21.00
"Lamb shoulder cooked with crushed cumin seeds, scallion, dried red peppers and tossed with cilantro. Very tender. Spice level **"
- L2 Baby Lamb Chop$26.00
"Dry rubbed and sauteed with Sichuan peppercorn, cumin seeds, sprinkled with fresh black pepper. Spice level **"
- L3 Triple Pepper Lamb$21.00
"thin slices of tender lamb, along with Colorful chilies Spice level ***"
- L4 Fiery Lamb Stew of Lanzhou$21.00
"The most famous lamb dish of Lanzhou made with the finest meats. This stew pairs perfectly with Hand Pulled Wide Noodle. Enjoy tender and spicy lamb, rich, with an authentic flair. Spice level ***"
- P1 Baby Back Ribs (Pork)$21.00
Braised baby back ribs. Incredibly tender, Slow cooked in a sweet dark sauce.
- P2 Taiwanese Style Pork Chop$17.00
The very famous Taiwanese style pork chop fried and served with steamed broccoli.
- P3 Lou Minced Pork Belly Over Rice$17.00
Carefully grounded pork belly meat, slowed cooked in our Own Lou along with an egg and White Rice. Topped with steamed baby nappa
- P4 Shredded Pork with Bamboo Shoots$18.00
Slightly sweet, vaguely spicy, thin slices of shredded pork, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom, a hint of sweet vinaigrette
- P5 The Farmer's Wife Pork Belly$19.00
Thin slices of pork belly, baby leek, along with fermented small black beans, enticing and spicy.
- P6 Fire Fried Pork Belly$19.00
"Super thin slices of pork belly, cooked along chili, baby leek, red pepper. Spice level **"
- P7 Caramelized Pork with Steam Mini Buns$21.00
"A fun dish! Caramelized pork, shredded cucumbers, scallions, volcano pepper and toasted sesame. Place inside steamed buns for a super treat. Spice level **"
- P9 The Ultimate Meat Ball with Wild Mushroom bowl$19.00
Deliciously made Mini Meatballs (pork) made right @Lan Ramen, cooked with black woodear mushrooms, wild mushrooms and topped with Pea Shoots!
- S1 Kung Pao Shrimp$21.00
"Cooked in the same stylings as our Kung Pao Chicken, using fresh shrimp. (Warning: this dish contains cashews! Cannot be omitted.) Spice level *"
- S2 Seafood Tofu$26.00
A delicious combo of calamari, baby shrimp, fish fillet, black wood ear mushrooms, topped with baby napa.
- S3 Jumbo Ginger Tomato Shrimp$23.00
Jumbo Shrimp, together with tomato and baby scallion. Slightly sweet.
- S4 Spicy Fish Fillet in Chili Bowl$24.00
"A bowl of Fish fillet, along with stacks of bean sprouts and baby leek, dipped in red hot Chili Bowl. Numbing with Sichuan peppercorn Spice level ***"
- S5 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot (Fish)$23.00
"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies. Spice level ***"
- S6 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot (Seafood)$26.00
"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies with shrimp, calamari, fish fillet. Spice level ***"
- S8 Spicy Sizzling Fish Griddle$26.00
Spicy Sizzling Fish Fillet with baby bamboo, red pepper, jalapeño peppers, red chili dry peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. Warning: this dish contains sesame seeds. Cannot be omitted or modified.
- S9 Spicy Sizzling Seafood Griddle$26.00
Spicy Sizzling Seafood: calamari, shrimp, and fish fillet with baby bamboo, red pepper and jalapeño peppers. You simply cannot get enough of it. Warning: This dish contains sesame seeds. It cannot be omitted or modified.
Rice & Sides
Vegetables
- V1 Shanghai Bok Choy$16.00
Shanghai Baby Napa sauteed with garlic, sake, and a dash of sea salt
- V2 Baby Lily Bulb$18.00Out of stock
- V3 Pan Fried Potatoes$16.00
"These delicious potato slices are pan fried with simple ingredients: garlic, scallion and dash of sea salt. Spice level *"
- V4 Sugar Snap Peas$18.00
Fresh sugar snap peas cooked with sake and seasonal vegetables.
- V5 Bean Tops$20.00
Refreshing greens sauteed with garlic and ginger. A vegetarian favorite.
- V6 Celtuce$16.00
Light green celtuce stem, sauteed lightly with baby black wood ear mushroom.
- V7 Water Spinach$19.00
This amazing vegetable is subtly sweet. Has an abundant source of vitamin A, C, and minerals! Loaded with antioxidants. Sauteed with garlic, white wine, and a dash of seasalt
- V8 Ma Po Tofu (Non-GMO)$15.00
Non-GMO soft tofu. Spicy and aromatic. Tongue numbing! Contains fresh scallion.
- V9 Flash Fried String Beans$18.00
Flash Fried shallots and string beans, burnt garlic
- V10 Griddle Cooked Spicy Pot Vegetable$20.00
"Griddle cooked pot, zing of Sichuan peppercorn along with the heat of chilies with assorted vegetables. Spice level ***"
- V11 Spicy Sizzling Vegetable Griddle$21.00
- V12 The Three Sisters Vegetables$18.00
"Potatoes, eggplants, bell peppers cooked perfectly, then combined together in our house made gravy. Perfect for veggie lover.
Desserts & Drinks
- D1 Black Sesame Munchkin$8.00
Super delicious. Topped with Peanuts and walnuts
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Pepsi$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Sunkist$2.25
- A&w Root Beer$2.25
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Seltzer$3.00
- All Out Extra Dark (Non-Alcoholic Brew）$4.50
All Out is our bold and daring stout-inspired brew. It’s light but rich, smooth yet complex, and has a brazen flavor that never quits. It leads with notes of roasted nuts and dark coffee, and finishes with a hint of semi-sweet chocolate. Velvety, nuanced, and meticulously crafted, it’s an adventure all its own just waiting to be enjoyed.
- Run Wild IPA (Non-Alcoholic Brew)$4.50
(Non-Alcoholic Brew) Run Wild IPA is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories
- Upside Dawn Golden(Non-Alcoholic Brew)$4.50
Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops. Crafted to be gluten removed .