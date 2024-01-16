2x points now for loyalty members
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee - Temple 1001 W Berks St, Unit 1A
BEVERAGE
Blended Chills
- Bombo Chill$7.00
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
- Espresso Chill$6.00
- Rwandan Chill$7.00
Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
- Sweet Matcha Chill$6.50
Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.
- Vanilla Chai Chill$6.00
Chai tea blended with dairy base.
Brewed Coffee
- Café au Lait$3.50
Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.
- 12oz Drip Coffee$2.75
- 16oz Drip Coffee$3.50
- Drip Coffee Refill$1.00
- Cold Brew$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
- 12oz Pour-over$4.00
V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.
- Airpot$21.00
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$3.75
Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.
- Cappuccino$4.00
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
- Caramanilla Latte$5.50
- CinnaHoney Latte$5.50
- Cortado$3.75
Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.25
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
- Espresso$3.75
A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.
- Latte$5.00
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
- Macchiato$4.00
A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.
- Manu Latte$5.75
Vanilla and Cinnamon latte
- Mocha Latte$5.75
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
- Chai Ginger Beer$6.00
- Hot Spiced Apple Cider$4.50
Tea
- Chai Latte$6.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
- Sweet Matcha Latte$6.00
- Candied Orange London Fog$5.00
- Lady Earl Grey (Black)$3.75
- Jasmine (Green)$3.75
Caffeine level: Medium
- Sweet Peach (White)$3.75
- Harvest Moon (Herbal)$3.75
Caffeine-free.
- Hibiscus Berry (Herbal)$3.75
Caffeine-free.
- Sunrise Spice (Herbal)$3.75
Caffeine-free.
- Chinese Sencha (Green)$3.75
- Cherry Rose Sencha$4.25
- Earl Grey (Black)$3.75
Non-Coffee Drinks
Italian Sodas
FOOD
Pastries
- Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake$3.50
- Peanut Butter Toffee Bar$3.00
- Cinnamon Rolls$4.00
- Iced Pumpkin Swirl Cake$3.50
Who doesn’t love pumpkin spice? We’ve taken the beloved vanilla cake and swirled in a delicious blend of real pumpkin and pumpkin spice.
- City Cakes Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.50
- Danish$3.25
- 12 Grain$4.00
- Blueberry bagel$4.00
- Cinnamon raisin$4.00
- Everything bagel$4.00
- Plain bagel$4.00
- Almond$4.75
- Chocolate$4.75
- Pistachio$4.75
- Plain Butter$4.75
- Berry danish$4.00
- Cream cheese danish$4.00
- Cinnamon Apple Danishes$4.50
- Banana Nut$3.50
- Blueberry muffin$3.50
- Cranberry Lemon$3.50
- Double Chocolate muffin$3.50
- Cinnamon Apple Muffin$3.75
- Blueberry Scone$3.50
- White Chocolate + Raspberry Scone$3.50
- Apple + Cinnamon Scone$3.50
Desserts
- Chocolate Mousse Cup$7.50
- Coppa Mascarpone Cup$7.50
- Creme Brulee & Berries Cup$7.50
- Espresso Creme Brulee Cup$7.50
- Tiramisu Cup$7.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
- Mini New York Cheesecake$5.00
A small version of our famous New York cheesecake, flavored with a hint of vanilla.
- Fragoline (Wild Strawberry Cheesecake)$6.00
- Mini Key Lime Cheesecake$5.00
- 3 Chocolate Mousse$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Carrot Cake$6.00
- Chocolate Temptation$6.00
- Frutti di Bosco (Mixed Berry Cake)$6.00
- Mini Red Velvet$5.00
- Pistachio & Ricotta$6.00
- Red Velvet$6.00
- Seasonal$6.00
- Selva Nera (Black Forest)$6.00
- Tiramisu$6.00
- Torta di Mele (Apple Cake)$6.00
Crafted Bites
RETAIL
Bagged Coffee
- Buhoro Buhoro Decaf$16.50
Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.
- Do Good Blend$15.50
The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.
- Hazelnut Flavored Coffee$16.50
- Kira Ikawa$15.50
Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.
- Muraho Morning$15.50
A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.
- Nziza Collective Microlot$18.50
Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.
- Rwanda Peaberry$16.50
An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry
- Single Origin Kivu Lake$16.50
Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.
- Single Origin Ruli Mountain$16.50
Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.
- Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee$16.50
- Vooba Vooba Espresso$16.50
So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.
Merchandise
- Africa Sticker$2.00
- Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker$2.00
Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.
- Cold Brew Glass
16oz glasses
- Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug$10.00
- Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler$24.00
Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer.
- Chemex 6 cup Brewer$38.00
- Chemex Filters$9.00
- V60 Pour Over Kit$30.00
- V60 Filters$10.00
- Be You. Do Good. Book$15.00
- Steeped Coffee$7.50
- Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch$6.00
- Retro Bandana$15.00
- Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt$20.00
- Rwanda Sunrise Baseball Shirt$28.00
- Rwanda Sunset Baseball Shirt$28.00
- Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt$28.00
This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.
- Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt$24.00
The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton
- Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt$22.00
- Holiday Spice & Mug Gift Set$25.00
- Coffee Together Gift Set$28.00
- Grateful Together Gift Set$35.00
- Manual Pour Over Coffee Set$36.00
- Coffee and Tumbler Gift Set$38.00