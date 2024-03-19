2x points now for loyalty members
Land & Lake Kitchen
Breakfast
Midwestern Breakfast
- American Breakfast$17.00
two eggs any style, choice of bacon, pork sausage or chicken sausage, house made biscuit
- Steak & Eggs$25.00
grilled steak, fried eggs, house made steak sauce, house made biscuit
- Croissant Sandwich$18.00
scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, bacon, dijonaise
- Breakfast Mac & Cheese$16.00
smoked cheddar mornay, sunny side up egg, bacon, served with a house made biscuit
- Midwestern Biscuits & Gravy$17.00
house made buttermilk biscuits, Makowski sausage gravy, green onions, sunny side up eggs
- Breakfast Chili$16.00
three bean midwestern chili with turkey and hominy topped with two sunny side up eggs, cheddar, green onions, pickled chiles and sour cream, served with a house made biscuit
Toasted
- Avocado & Goat Cheese$17.00
goat cheese, avocado, sunny side up eggs, sourdough bread, served with breakfast potatoes (veg)
- Classic Pepper & Eggs$15.00
scrambled eggs, roasted peppers and onions, swiss, sourdough bread, served with breakfast potatoes (veg)
- Burger$17.00
American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, thousand island dressing, potato bun, fresh cut fries
Benedicts
Scrambles
Omelets
Sweet Tooth
- House-Made Pastry Basket$14.00
croissant and chocolate croissant, berries and banana fruit cup (veg)
- Oatmeal$10.00
banana, dark chocolate (veg)
- Housemade Everything Granola$10.00
yogurt, fresh fruit (veg)
- French Toast$15.00
salted caramel, banana, whipped cream (veg)
- Buttermilk Pancakes$15.00
salted caramel, banana, whipped cream (veg)