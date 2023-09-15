N/A Drinks Menu

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

IBC Rootbeer

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Juice Box

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.99

No Cost Water

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull SugarFree

$3.99

Red Bull Tropical

$3.99

Soda

$2.99

Food Menu

Tidbits

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.99

Fresh jalapeños, hand wrapped w/ bacon & stuffed With Cheese

BAKED BRIE

$12.99

Imported Brie, served warm w/ crostinis, raspberry preserves & sliced granny smith apples

BALLPARK NACHOS

$8.99

Tortilla chips, shredded cheese, house-made salsa, jalapeños, & sour cream (add chili $1.99, grilled chicken $4.99)

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHIPS

$12.99

Hot sauce, bacon, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, melted on fresh kettle chips, topped w/ blue cheese crumbles

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.99

Homemade recipe, served w/ hand-cut tortilla chips & celery

BURRATA CHEESE

$13.99

Outer shell is solid fresh mozzarella, inside mozzarella creaminess served on top of a bed of tomato bruschetta (pine nuts) w/ grilled crostinis, & fresh basil

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

Fresh grilled Chicken and shredded cheese, a flour tortilla with sour cream, pico de gallo.

CHILI CON QUESO

$10.99

CHIPS AND PICO DE GALLO

$5.99

Our house-made pico de gallo served w/ fresh hand-cut corn tortilla chips

GREEK SAMPLER

$11.99

Hummus, tzatziki, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, olive oil & lemon w/ grilled flatbread (add extra flatbread $1.99)

HOT SPINACH QUESO

$8.99

Homemade recipe served w/ fresh hand-cut corn tortilla chips

MINI LOBSTER ROLL

$19.99

Cold water lobster salad (4oz) on a split top bun

POTATO SKINS

$10.99

not fried potato skins stuffed w/ bacon, cheese, served With Sour Cream

SMOKED BBQ CHIPS

$12.99

Smoked pork, bacon, shredded cheese, melted on top of fresh kettle chips w/ homemade ranch

SMOKED FISH DIP

$12.99

Smoked mahi & wahoo, served w/ crostinis, crackers, lemon, red onion, capers & fresh jalapeños

SMOKED WINGS

$14.99

10 Jumbo wings, rubbed in our special seasoning, (toss in Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce for $.49)

STUFFED CHERRY PEPPERS

$11.99

Stuffed w/ capicola, provolone, served w/ crostinis

TOMATO BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

house-made served on grilled crostinis, pine nuts & topped w/ basil.

Combos

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

PICK ANY 1⁄2 SALAD & PAIR W/ A MUG OF SOUP FOR THE PRICE OF THE SALAD

SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO

PICK ANY 1⁄2 SANDWICH & PAIR W/ A MUG OF SOUP FOR THE PRICE OF THE SANDWICH

Soups & Salads

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDA

$5.99+

served w/ oyster crackers

CHILI

$5.99+

w/ shredded cheese & chopped red onion

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.99+

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, & caesar dressing (add anchovies $1.99, add grilled chicken $4.99)

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.99

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, topped w/ fresh basil served w/ crostinis

CHEF SALAD

$14.99

romaine, red onion, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, bacon & cheese w/ your choice of dressing

GREEK SALAD

$13.99

Romaine, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, tomato, pepperoncini, croutons w/ greek dressing (add any deli meat, grilled chicken, or gyro meat $4.99)

LOBSTER SALAD

$39.99

Cold water lobster salad (8oz) on a bed of romaine, tomato, red onion, & cucumbers

NORTH END ANTIPASTA FOR 2

$19.99

Salami, ham, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, tomatoes, rst. red peppers, croutons, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and stuffed cherry peppers on romaine.

THE WEDGE SALAD

$13.99

Iceberg lettuce, chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon & cherry tomatoes

Signature Sandwiches

CHARLES STREET

$14.99

Roast beef, white American cheese, lettuce, red onion, & russian dressing on a sub roll (not pressed)

CHESTNUT HILL

$8.99

Grilled cheese (white American) on challah toast (add turkey or ham $4.99)

COMMONWEALTH AVE

$14.99

Hot corned beef, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing, on marble rye, sauerkraut optional. (pressed)

HANOVER STREET

$14.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers & sub dressing on a sub roll (not pressed)

MASS PIKE

$14.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & spicy deli mustard on a sub roll (not pressed)

MONSTAH

$14.99

Hot pastrami, provolone, spicy deli mustard, mayo, red onions, lettuce & pickles on a sub roll (pressed)

NEWBURY STREET

$14.99

Tuna melt w/ tomato, red onion & swiss cheese on challah bread (pressed)

PIER 4

$39.99

Cold water lobster salad (8oz) on toasted New England style split top bun

REVOLUTION

$14.99

French Dip, roast beef, sautéed onion, melted provolone on a toasted sub roll & served w/ au jus

THE PREGAME

$14.99

Irish Breakfast: 2 eggs on multigrain toast, thick cut bacon, irish banger, baked beans & tomato

YAWKEY WAY

$14.99

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, spicy deli mustard on marble rye, sauerkraut optional. (pressed)

Paninis

BEACON STREET

$14.99

Tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil pesto (pressed)

BOYLSTON STREET

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, roasted red peppers, sautéed onions & goat cheese (pressed)

EL TIANTE

$14.99

Capicola, ham, roast cuban pork, pickles, swiss cheese & yellow mustard on cuban bread (pressed)

HARVARD AVENUE

$14.99

Roast beef, horseradish sauce, tomato, red onion & smoked gouda (pressed)

IPSWICH STREET

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, sliced granny smith apples, brie & raspberry mustard (pressed)

PLYMOUTH ROCK

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, hickory smoked bacon, white American cheese, cranberry mayo, lettuce, tomato on multigrain (pressed)

RED, WHITE & BLUE

$14.99

Roast beef, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers & blue cheese crumbles on flat bread (pressed)

STORROW DRIVE

$14.99

Capicola, salami, swiss cheese & roasted red peppers (pressed)

THE BIG PAPI

$14.99

Roasted cuban pork, roasted red peppers, sautéed onions, cilantro mayo & pepper-jack cheese (pressed)

THE BLT

$14.99

Apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & smoked gouda cheese on challah bread (pressed)

TREMONT STREET

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, guacamole ranch, tomato, swiss cheese on flatbread (pressed)

Create Your Own

Create Your Own Sandwich

$14.99

SERVED W/ A KOSHER PICKLE & YOUR CHOICE OF CAPE COD CHIPS, POTATO SALAD, COLE SLAW, BOSTON BAKED BEANS, SHOESTRING FRIES ADD $.99, SWEET POTATO FRIES ADD $199, SIDE SALAD ADD $299

Fan Favorites

10 OZ CHEESE BURGER

$13.99

10oz before cooking, your choice of cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion. Make it a double burger (ADD $5.99)

10 oz Cheese Burger TO GO

$13.99

1⁄4 LB ALL BEEF HOT DOG

$8.99

All Beef Angus dog, toppings: chili, cheese, red onion, sauerkraut, ketchup, mustard & relish

20 OZ BIG DIG BURGER

$19.99

(HUGE) two 10 oz patties before cooking, american cheese, Lettuce, pickle, onion, 1000 island and bacon

CAPE COD FISH SANDWICH

$14.99

Huge piece of fresh haddock, beer battered to perfection w/ house-made tarter sauce, lettuce & tomato

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET (ADULT)

$12.99

GYRO & GREEK SALAD

$14.99

Our delicious lamb gyro with a greek salad (does not include an additional side item)

LANSDOWNE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, dijonnaise, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted hard roll

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.99

Slowed smoked pork & BBQ sauce served on a toasted hard roll

SOUTHIE SHRIMP BASKET

$14.99

Generous portion of hand-breaded fried shrimp, fries, cole slaw, served w/ cocktail sauce

RIB BASKET

$14.99

TACO BASKET

$13.99Out of stock

EMPANADAS

$12.99Out of stock

FISH & CHIPS

$14.99

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$12.99

DESSERT ICE CREAM CONE

$2.99

Flatbreads

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, cheese, bbq sauce, & drizzled w/ homemade ranch

CHEESY FLATBREAD

$10.99

Pretty simple, mozzarella cheese , & tomato sauce, add pepperoni for $1, and/or add sausage for $1

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$12.99

Fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese, tomato bruschetta, pine nuts & fresh basil

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS FLATBREAD

$12.99

Sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, & tomato sauce

Kids Menu

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

KIDS CHIX TENDERS

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

Grilled Cheese with White American Cheese

KIDS HAM SAND.

$8.99

Cheeseburger

KIDS HOTDOG

$8.99

Hot Dog with Ketchup and mustard

KIDS PB&J

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

KIDS TURKEY SAND.

$8.99

Peanut butter and Jelly

Sides

BASKET FRIES

$4.99

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.99

FRIES SD

$2.99

SWEET POT FRIES SD

$3.99

KETTLE CHIPS SD

$1.99

POT. SALAD SD

$1.99

COLE SLAW SD

$1.99

BAKED BEANS SD

$1.99

TORTILLA CHIPS SD

$1.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

SIDE GREEK

$5.99

SIDE CEASAR

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Burger Patty 10oz

$7.99

FRIED EGG

$1.50

SIDE BACON

$2.99

CELERY

$0.99

CUCUMBERS

$0.99

CROSTINI

$1.99

FLATBREAD

$1.99

JAPS

$0.49

PICO

$0.49

SOUR CREAM

$0.49

RANCH

$0.49

BLUECHEESE

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

BUFFALO

$0.49

HONEY BBQ

$0.49

FRENCH

$0.49

1000 ISLAND

$0.49

GREEK

$0.49

BALSAMIC

$0.49

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.49

COCKTAIL

$0.49

TARTER

$0.49