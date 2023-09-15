Landsdowne Street-Bonita 24851 South Tamiami Trail
Food Menu
Tidbits
BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS
Fresh jalapeños, hand wrapped w/ bacon & stuffed With Cheese
BAKED BRIE
Imported Brie, served warm w/ crostinis, raspberry preserves & sliced granny smith apples
BALLPARK NACHOS
Tortilla chips, shredded cheese, house-made salsa, jalapeños, & sour cream (add chili $1.99, grilled chicken $4.99)
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHIPS
Hot sauce, bacon, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, melted on fresh kettle chips, topped w/ blue cheese crumbles
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Homemade recipe, served w/ hand-cut tortilla chips & celery
BURRATA CHEESE
Outer shell is solid fresh mozzarella, inside mozzarella creaminess served on top of a bed of tomato bruschetta (pine nuts) w/ grilled crostinis, & fresh basil
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Fresh grilled Chicken and shredded cheese, a flour tortilla with sour cream, pico de gallo.
CHILI CON QUESO
CHIPS AND PICO DE GALLO
Our house-made pico de gallo served w/ fresh hand-cut corn tortilla chips
GREEK SAMPLER
Hummus, tzatziki, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, olive oil & lemon w/ grilled flatbread (add extra flatbread $1.99)
HOT SPINACH QUESO
Homemade recipe served w/ fresh hand-cut corn tortilla chips
MINI LOBSTER ROLL
Cold water lobster salad (4oz) on a split top bun
POTATO SKINS
not fried potato skins stuffed w/ bacon, cheese, served With Sour Cream
SMOKED BBQ CHIPS
Smoked pork, bacon, shredded cheese, melted on top of fresh kettle chips w/ homemade ranch
SMOKED FISH DIP
Smoked mahi & wahoo, served w/ crostinis, crackers, lemon, red onion, capers & fresh jalapeños
SMOKED WINGS
10 Jumbo wings, rubbed in our special seasoning, (toss in Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce for $.49)
STUFFED CHERRY PEPPERS
Stuffed w/ capicola, provolone, served w/ crostinis
TOMATO BRUSCHETTA
house-made served on grilled crostinis, pine nuts & topped w/ basil.
Combos
Soups & Salads
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDA
served w/ oyster crackers
CHILI
w/ shredded cheese & chopped red onion
SOUP OF THE DAY
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, & caesar dressing (add anchovies $1.99, add grilled chicken $4.99)
CAPRESE SALAD
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, topped w/ fresh basil served w/ crostinis
CHEF SALAD
romaine, red onion, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, bacon & cheese w/ your choice of dressing
GREEK SALAD
Romaine, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, tomato, pepperoncini, croutons w/ greek dressing (add any deli meat, grilled chicken, or gyro meat $4.99)
LOBSTER SALAD
Cold water lobster salad (8oz) on a bed of romaine, tomato, red onion, & cucumbers
NORTH END ANTIPASTA FOR 2
Salami, ham, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, tomatoes, rst. red peppers, croutons, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and stuffed cherry peppers on romaine.
THE WEDGE SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon & cherry tomatoes
Signature Sandwiches
CHARLES STREET
Roast beef, white American cheese, lettuce, red onion, & russian dressing on a sub roll (not pressed)
CHESTNUT HILL
Grilled cheese (white American) on challah toast (add turkey or ham $4.99)
COMMONWEALTH AVE
Hot corned beef, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing, on marble rye, sauerkraut optional. (pressed)
HANOVER STREET
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers & sub dressing on a sub roll (not pressed)
MASS PIKE
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & spicy deli mustard on a sub roll (not pressed)
MONSTAH
Hot pastrami, provolone, spicy deli mustard, mayo, red onions, lettuce & pickles on a sub roll (pressed)
NEWBURY STREET
Tuna melt w/ tomato, red onion & swiss cheese on challah bread (pressed)
PIER 4
Cold water lobster salad (8oz) on toasted New England style split top bun
REVOLUTION
French Dip, roast beef, sautéed onion, melted provolone on a toasted sub roll & served w/ au jus
THE PREGAME
Irish Breakfast: 2 eggs on multigrain toast, thick cut bacon, irish banger, baked beans & tomato
YAWKEY WAY
Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, spicy deli mustard on marble rye, sauerkraut optional. (pressed)
Paninis
BEACON STREET
Tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil pesto (pressed)
BOYLSTON STREET
Peppermill turkey, roasted red peppers, sautéed onions & goat cheese (pressed)
EL TIANTE
Capicola, ham, roast cuban pork, pickles, swiss cheese & yellow mustard on cuban bread (pressed)
HARVARD AVENUE
Roast beef, horseradish sauce, tomato, red onion & smoked gouda (pressed)
IPSWICH STREET
Peppermill turkey, sliced granny smith apples, brie & raspberry mustard (pressed)
PLYMOUTH ROCK
Peppermill turkey, hickory smoked bacon, white American cheese, cranberry mayo, lettuce, tomato on multigrain (pressed)
RED, WHITE & BLUE
Roast beef, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers & blue cheese crumbles on flat bread (pressed)
STORROW DRIVE
Capicola, salami, swiss cheese & roasted red peppers (pressed)
THE BIG PAPI
Roasted cuban pork, roasted red peppers, sautéed onions, cilantro mayo & pepper-jack cheese (pressed)
THE BLT
Apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & smoked gouda cheese on challah bread (pressed)
TREMONT STREET
Peppermill turkey, guacamole ranch, tomato, swiss cheese on flatbread (pressed)
Create Your Own
Fan Favorites
10 OZ CHEESE BURGER
10oz before cooking, your choice of cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion. Make it a double burger (ADD $5.99)
10 oz Cheese Burger TO GO
1⁄4 LB ALL BEEF HOT DOG
All Beef Angus dog, toppings: chili, cheese, red onion, sauerkraut, ketchup, mustard & relish
20 OZ BIG DIG BURGER
(HUGE) two 10 oz patties before cooking, american cheese, Lettuce, pickle, onion, 1000 island and bacon
CAPE COD FISH SANDWICH
Huge piece of fresh haddock, beer battered to perfection w/ house-made tarter sauce, lettuce & tomato
CHICKEN FINGER BASKET (ADULT)
GYRO & GREEK SALAD
Our delicious lamb gyro with a greek salad (does not include an additional side item)
LANSDOWNE CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, dijonnaise, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted hard roll
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Slowed smoked pork & BBQ sauce served on a toasted hard roll
SOUTHIE SHRIMP BASKET
Generous portion of hand-breaded fried shrimp, fries, cole slaw, served w/ cocktail sauce
RIB BASKET
TACO BASKET
EMPANADAS
FISH & CHIPS
BREAKFAST SPECIAL
DESSERT ICE CREAM CONE
Flatbreads
BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, cheese, bbq sauce, & drizzled w/ homemade ranch
CHEESY FLATBREAD
Pretty simple, mozzarella cheese , & tomato sauce, add pepperoni for $1, and/or add sausage for $1
MARGARITA FLATBREAD
Fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese, tomato bruschetta, pine nuts & fresh basil
SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS FLATBREAD
Sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, & tomato sauce