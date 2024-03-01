Lands End Tavern 232 South Sea Pines Drive
Setting Sail
- Tavern Pups$10.00
🌎 Famous hushpuppies from our friendly neighbor up the dock. Served with honey butter.
- Tavern Big Pretzel$12.00
A warm bavarian style pretzel served with beer cheese and stone ground honey mustard.
- Tavern Wings$16.00
8 perfectly smoked then fried wings with your choice of signature sauce.
- Pickle Dip$12.00
In honor of our year Christmas Tavern right her at Land’s End, we provide good luck all year long. Creamy blend of dill pickle, secret seasonings and chopped bacon served with tortilla chips and pizza points.
- Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Wild caught All-American shrimp tossed in our signature Red River buffalo sauce. Not too hot, but oh so good. Served with Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
A creamy blend of chopped spinach and quartered artichokes mixed with herbs and spices. Served up hot with pizza points and tortilla chips. Served warm.
- Tavern Fries$12.00
Thick cut crispy fries drizzled with queso dip and finished with chopped bacon and green onion. Served with Ranch dipping sauce.
- Bread Sticks$8.00
Oven fresh breadsticks slathered in garlic butter and served with red sauce.
- Three Amigos$12.00
Fresh salsa, bubbling queso dip and guacamole served with thin and crispy tortilla chips.
Soup And Salad
- Seafaring Shrimp Gumbo Bowl$9.00
We take our time simmering wild caught All-American shrimp with andouille and Cajun spices. Our gumbo will make you say Arghhh.
- Seafaring Shrimp Gumbo Cup$7.00
We take our time simmering wild caught All-American shrimp with andouille and Cajun spices. Our gumbo will make you say Arghhh.
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing and finished with parmesan cheese.
- House Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine topped with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and croutons.
- Greek Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, olives, slices banana peppers and finished with feta cheese. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
- Chicken Club Salad$20.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack blend, chopped bacon, croutons and grilled chilled chicken. Served with ranch.
- Chicken BLT Salad$18.00
Our signature smoked chicken salad on a bed of romaine with tomatoes, onions and chopped bacon. Served with Smoke house ranch.
Jake's Pizza
- 12"BYO$15.00
Your world, your pizza pie!
- 12" Cheese$15.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella. The OG!!
- 12" Pepperoni$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni. A classic.
- 12" DK's Supreme$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers and black olives. Named after local legend DK!!
- 12" Pepperoni Jones$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, double pepperoni, sliced red onions, chopped garlic.
- 12" Meat Lover$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and Canadian ham.
- 12" BBQ Chicken$22.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar/jack cheese blend.
- 12" Bacon Spinach Tomato$22.00
Garlic butter, mozzarella, fresh spinach, plum tomato and chopped bacon.
- 12" Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato and Basil$22.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil, finished with olive oil, and parmesan cheese.
- 12" Deluxe White$22.00
Garlic butter, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, chopped garlic and parmesan.
- 12" Garden Lovers$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, fresh spinach and black olives.
- 12" Islander$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian ham, pineapple and banana peppers.
- 12" Voodoo Chicken$22.00
Spicy voodoo sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, zippy cherry peppers.
- 16" BYO$18.00
Your world, your pizza pie!
- 16" Cheese$18.00
- 16" Pepperoni$21.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni. A classic.
- 16" DK's Supreme$26.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers and black olives. Named after local legend DK!!
- 16" Pepperoni Jones$26.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, double pepperoni, sliced red onions, chopped garlic.
- 16" Meat Lovers$27.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and Canadian ham.
- 16" BBQ Chicken$26.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar/jack cheese blend.
- 16" Bacon Spinach Tomato$26.00
Garlic butter, mozzarella, fresh spinach, plum tomato and chopped bacon.
- 16" Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato and Basil$26.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil, finished with olive oil, and parmesan cheese.
- 16" Deluxe White$26.00
- 16"Garden Lovers$26.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, fresh spinach and black olives.
- 16" Islander$26.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, fresh spinach and black olives.
- 16" Voodoo Chicken$26.00
Spicy voodoo sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, zippy cherry peppers.
Tavern Specialty Sandwiches
- The Squish Burger$20.00
Double quarter pound patties grilled and pressed, caramelized onions, pickle spread, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion on a toasted bun.
- The Treasure Chest$16.00
Pulled pork, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, pimento cheese and BBQ drizzle on a pretzel roll
- Southern Fried Flounder Sandwich$17.00
Simply fried flounder, a couple pickles, shredded lettuce, and tartar on a toasted bun.
- TenderRoni Hoagie$16.00
Chicken tenders, chopped pepperoni, signature red sauce, provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
- Shrimp Po' Boy$17.00
Wild caught all American shrimp fried golden brown, served in a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Served with remoulade sauce.
- Brisket Melt$20.00
House smoked brisket, caramelized onions, swiss on toasted Texas toast. Served with pirate sauce.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, a couple pickles, shredded lettuce, Dukes. Available simply grilled.
- Smoked Chicken BLT$15.00
House smoked chicken salad, bacon, guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato on a croissant roll.
Smoke Shack and Tavern Baskets
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Golden fried flounder and thick cut fries. Served with tartar sauce.
- Half Smoked Chicken Platter$24.00
1/2 smoked chicken served with thick cut fries, coleslaw and a couple pups.
- Smoked Pulled Pork Platter$22.00
House smoked pulled pork served with thick cut fries, coleslaw and a couple pups.
- Smoked Beef Brisket Platter$26.00
Smoked beef brisket served with thick cut fries, coleslaw and a couple pups.
- Fried Shrimp Basket$20.00
Wild Caught American Shrimp fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce.
- Chicken Tender Basket$17.00
Buttermilk hand breaded and the best around.
- Tavern Burger Basket
¼ pound patty, grilled to your liking with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
- Hot Dog Basket$15.00
All Beef Hebrew National grilled and served on a toasted split top bun. Top with chopped onions or add chili
Kids Meal
- Kid Chicken Fingers$10.00
Hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with choice of side.
- Kids Fried Shrimp$10.00
Wild caught all-American shrimp fried golden brown and served with choice of side.
- Kids Hot Dog$8.00
100% all beef Hebrew National dog served with choice of side.
- Jake's Kid Burger$10.00
4oz patty grilled to perfection. Top it with cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of side.
- Kid Grilled Cheese$8.00
An all-American favorite. Just like mom used to make.
- Kid Pasta$7.00
Cavatappi spiral topped with choice of butter or red sauce. Served with choice of side.
- Kid Fish Nuggets$12.00
Fresh fish bites fried to golden perfection. Served with choice of side.
- PB&J$8.00
A tasty classic. Served with your choice of side.