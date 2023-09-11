Food

Appetizers

10 Wings Bone in or Boneless

$14.00

Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.

20 Wings Bone in or Boneless

$26.00

Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.

50 Wings Bone in or Boneless

$65.00

Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.

Homemade Bread Sticks

$7.50

Six of our Hand Rolled breadsticks baked to perfection, topped with garlic butter, parmesan Cheese and oregano. Served with a side of our House Marinara

Garlic Parmesan Tater Tots

$5.75

Tater Tots tossed with a sprinkling of garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of ranch dressing.

Fried Veggies

$5.00

Your choice of Breaded Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings, Waffle Season fries, Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers, Served with a side of Ranch Dressing or Marinara.

Pick two Fried Veggies

$9.50

Choose Any Two of Breaded Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings, Waffle Season fries, Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers, Served with a side of Ranch Dressing or Marinara.

Pick Three Fried Veggies

$13.50

Choose Any Three of Breaded Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings, Waffle Season fries, Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers, Served with a side of Ranch Dressing or Marinara.

Poutine tots

$10.50

A spin on an authentic Canadian side dish. Poutine features the wonderful concoction of tater tots topped with a cheddar and chihuahua cheese then covered with a beef style gravy.

Quesadilla

$9.00

A 12" flour tortilla filled with cheddar and chihuahua cheese, tomato and green onion. Served with Sour Cream.

Ranch Side

$1.25

Salad Dressing

$1.25

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.25

Wing Sauces

$1.25

French Fries

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.25

Soup/Chili

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Amazing choices of soup each day, ask for more details

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar salad

$14.00

Our House Caesar Salad with marinated chicken tenders grilled and chopped.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, topped with tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons, with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.25

A mix of Ham, Turkey, Tomatoes, red onions, Carrots, mixed cheese, bacon, and a hard boiled egg on a bed of Romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.25

Fresh lettuce topped with, carrots, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and red onion topped with our House Made Creamy Ranch Dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken or fried boneless chicken.

Antipasto Salad

$12.25

Fresh Lettuce topped with Ham, Salami, Cheddar, chichuachua and parmesan cheeses, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, oregano and Italian Dressing.

Side Salad

$6.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Langel's Famous Italian Beef

$12.25

Slow Roasted in house, sliced thin and piled high. Served with Pepperoncinis. Add Mozzarella or Giardiniera. $1.00ea

Monster Burger

$10.50

A Juicy 1/2 pound burger with our house seasonings, served with Fries and pickle with your choice of condiments.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.25

Our House burger topped with bacon and layers of American cheese, served with fries, pickle and your choice of condiments

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.25

Our house burger with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions served with fries and pickle. with your choice of condiments

Cubano

$11.00

The Cuban sandwich is layered with smoked pit ham, mojo seasoned pork, swiss cheese, pickles and a homemade stone ground mustard. All on a Crusty Ciabatta bun

Triple Play

$11.00

This sandwich has our pulled pork, shaved pit ham, smoked bacon with our homemade cherry BBQ sauce, topped with onions and pickles. Served with fries and pickle.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.25

Our sliced and chopped steak with sautéed onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese on a an italian roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.75

Slow roasted lightly seasoned pork, shredded then grilled with our house BBQ sauce. Served with Fries and pickle.

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$10.75

No one does it better! Grilled polish Ham and mozzarella cheese on an italian bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with Fries and pickle

Hot Ham and Swiss

$10.75

Grilled Shaved pit ham grilled with Mozzarella cheese topped with a french dressing mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served with Fries and pickle

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Marinated chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise. Served with Fries and pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Battered chicken Coated in our Buffalo Sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing on the side. Want it grilled, just ask it would be our pleasure. Served with fries and pickle.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.00

Thinly Sliced Turkey piled high on Texas toast with bacon, lettuce tomato and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with fries and pickle

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Casear Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and shredded parmesan cheese with our house caesar dressing. Served with fries and pickle.

Turkey Bacon club wrap

$11.00

Thin Sliced Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with fries and pickle.

Chicken Bacon Club Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise, Served with fries and pickle

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$11.00

Our hand breaded chicken tossed with our house buffalo sauce, lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and ranch dressing, served with fries and pickle.

Asian Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, carrots, roasted red peppers, green onions, pineapple, and teriyaki sauce all wrapped up in a tortilla shell. Served with a side of our house Asian Samurai sauce.

Pizza

10in Cheese Pizza

$11.95

10in Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

10in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.55

10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.55

10in Veggie Pizza

$16.55

10in Combo Pizza

$16.55

10in Lots-O-Meat Pizza

$16.55

Crustless Pizza

$11.00

12in Cheese Pizza

$14.75

12in Deep Dish Pizza

$18.50

12in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.75

12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.75

12in Veggie Pizza

$19.75

12in Combo Pizza

$19.75

12in Lots-O-Meat Pizza

$19.75

12in Pickle Pizza

$19.75

14in Cheese Pizza

$18.50

14in Deep Dish Pizza

$21.00

14in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.50

14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.50

14in Veggie Pizza

$24.50

14in Combo Pizza

$24.50

14in Lots-O-Meat Pizza

$24.50

16in Cheese Pizza

$23.00

16in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.00

16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.00

16in Veggie Pizza

$28.00

16in Combo Pizza

$28.00

16in Lots-O-Meat Pizza

$28.00

18in Cheese Pizza

$26.00

18in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.50

18in Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.50

18in Veggie Pizza

$32.50

18in Combo Pizza

$32.50

18in Lots-O-Meat Pizza

$32.50

Single Pizza Bread

$7.00

Half Loaf Pizza Bread

$14.75

Full Loaf Pizza Bread

$23.00

Single Tomato Bread

$7.95

Half Loaf Tomato Bread

$16.70

Full Loaf Tomato Bread

$25.95

Single Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Half Loaf Garlic Cheese Bread

$14.75

Full Loaf Garlic Cheese Bread

$23.00

Calzone- Create Your Own

$11.95

Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$1.00+

Diet Pepsi

$1.00+

Dr. Pepper

$1.00+

Sierra Mist

$1.00+

Mountain Dew

$1.00+