Langel’s Pizza - Crown Point (New) 1198 E. Summit Street
Food
Appetizers
10 Wings Bone in or Boneless
Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.
20 Wings Bone in or Boneless
Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.
50 Wings Bone in or Boneless
Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.
Homemade Bread Sticks
Six of our Hand Rolled breadsticks baked to perfection, topped with garlic butter, parmesan Cheese and oregano. Served with a side of our House Marinara
Garlic Parmesan Tater Tots
Tater Tots tossed with a sprinkling of garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of ranch dressing.
Fried Veggies
Your choice of Breaded Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings, Waffle Season fries, Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers, Served with a side of Ranch Dressing or Marinara.
Pick two Fried Veggies
Choose Any Two of Breaded Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings, Waffle Season fries, Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers, Served with a side of Ranch Dressing or Marinara.
Pick Three Fried Veggies
Choose Any Three of Breaded Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings, Waffle Season fries, Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers, Served with a side of Ranch Dressing or Marinara.
Poutine tots
A spin on an authentic Canadian side dish. Poutine features the wonderful concoction of tater tots topped with a cheddar and chihuahua cheese then covered with a beef style gravy.
Quesadilla
A 12" flour tortilla filled with cheddar and chihuahua cheese, tomato and green onion. Served with Sour Cream.
Ranch Side
Salad Dressing
Salsa
Sour Cream
Extra Marinara
Wing Sauces
French Fries
Nacho Cheese
Pizza Sauce
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar salad
Our House Caesar Salad with marinated chicken tenders grilled and chopped.
Garden Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, topped with tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons, with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
A mix of Ham, Turkey, Tomatoes, red onions, Carrots, mixed cheese, bacon, and a hard boiled egg on a bed of Romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with, carrots, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and red onion topped with our House Made Creamy Ranch Dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken or fried boneless chicken.
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Lettuce topped with Ham, Salami, Cheddar, chichuachua and parmesan cheeses, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, oregano and Italian Dressing.
Side Salad
Sandwiches & Wraps
Langel's Famous Italian Beef
Slow Roasted in house, sliced thin and piled high. Served with Pepperoncinis. Add Mozzarella or Giardiniera. $1.00ea
Monster Burger
A Juicy 1/2 pound burger with our house seasonings, served with Fries and pickle with your choice of condiments.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our House burger topped with bacon and layers of American cheese, served with fries, pickle and your choice of condiments
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our house burger with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions served with fries and pickle. with your choice of condiments
Cubano
The Cuban sandwich is layered with smoked pit ham, mojo seasoned pork, swiss cheese, pickles and a homemade stone ground mustard. All on a Crusty Ciabatta bun
Triple Play
This sandwich has our pulled pork, shaved pit ham, smoked bacon with our homemade cherry BBQ sauce, topped with onions and pickles. Served with fries and pickle.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Our sliced and chopped steak with sautéed onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese on a an italian roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted lightly seasoned pork, shredded then grilled with our house BBQ sauce. Served with Fries and pickle.
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
No one does it better! Grilled polish Ham and mozzarella cheese on an italian bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with Fries and pickle
Hot Ham and Swiss
Grilled Shaved pit ham grilled with Mozzarella cheese topped with a french dressing mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served with Fries and pickle
Grilled chicken Sandwich
Grilled Marinated chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise. Served with Fries and pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Battered chicken Coated in our Buffalo Sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing on the side. Want it grilled, just ask it would be our pleasure. Served with fries and pickle.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Turkey piled high on Texas toast with bacon, lettuce tomato and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with fries and pickle
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Casear Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and shredded parmesan cheese with our house caesar dressing. Served with fries and pickle.
Turkey Bacon club wrap
Thin Sliced Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with fries and pickle.
Chicken Bacon Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise, Served with fries and pickle
Buffalo Chicken wrap
Our hand breaded chicken tossed with our house buffalo sauce, lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and ranch dressing, served with fries and pickle.
Asian Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, carrots, roasted red peppers, green onions, pineapple, and teriyaki sauce all wrapped up in a tortilla shell. Served with a side of our house Asian Samurai sauce.