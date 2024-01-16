Lanna Thai 2295 Como Avenue
LANNA THAI RESTAURANT
Appetizers
- 101. Lanna Fresh Spring Roll (2)
Hand rolled rice paper wrapper with shredded carrot, mint, sliced cucumber and rice noodles. Choose between roast pork, shrimp, tofu, or vegetable. Served with homemade dipping sauce.$7.50
- 102. Lanna Egg Roll (3)
Hand rolled with carrot, onion, cabbage, glass noodles and then deep fried. Choose between chicken or vegetable. Served with homemade dipping sauce.$8.00
- 103. Lanna Crab Avocado Roll (3)
Hand rolled with crab meat, baby shrimp, avocado, celery, onion and cream cheese. Served with homemade sweet n' sour sauce.$10.50
- 104. Golden Triangle Tofu (8)
Deep fried tofu triangles served with homemade peanut curry sauce.$8.00
- 105. Chicken Satay (6)
Six skewers of delicious, marinated chicken. Served with homemade peanut curry sauce and cucumber vinaigrette.$10.50
- 106. Lanna Chicken Wings (8)
Eight piece chicken wings marinated with family recipe and deep fried. Served with special homemade chili-lime sauce.$13.00
- 107. Lanna Thai Beef Jerky
Slices of beef tenderloin marinated Thai style. Served with a side of sticky rice and special homemade chili-lime sauce.$13.50
- 108. Crispy Cream Cheese Wonton (6)
Handmade cream cheese wonton that is deep fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade sweet n' sour sauce.$8.00
- 109. Lanna Stir-Fry Green Beans
Fresh green beans stir-fried with Thai garlic oil and black pepper.$10.00
Soup and Salad
- 201. Tom Yum Soup
Thai style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal root, lime juice, napa cabbage, cilantro, tomato, onion, carrot, mushroom, and tamarind. Large soups are served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice.$8.00
- 202. Tom Kha Soup
Thai coconut soup with galangal root, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, napa cabbage, cilantro, tomato, onion, carrot, mushroom, and tamarind. Large soups are served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice.$8.00
- 203. Pho
Homemade noodle soup with a side of sweet Thai basil, lime, and bean sprout. Choose between egg noodle or rice noodle. Does not come with rice. Choose your protein option and spice level.$15.00
- 204. Som Tum (Fresh Papaya Salad)
Hand shredded fresh green papaya with tomato, lime juice, shredded carrot, green bean, chili pepper, pickled crab, and peanut.$13.00
- 205. Laab Salad
Fresh mint, cilantro, white onion, shallot, green onion, lime juice, and roasted ground rice mixed with your choice of protein. Very flavorful!$15.00
- 206. Yum Woon Sen
Delicate glass noodle, fresh cilantro, lime juice, pickled garlic, shallot, green onion, and peanut with your choice of protein.$15.00
Curry
- 301. Red Curry
Spicy Thai red curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, eggplant, and sweet Thai basil. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 302. Green Curry
Spicy Thai green curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, green bean, kaffir lime leaves, eggplant, bell pepper, and sweet Thai basil. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 303. Panang Curry
Creamy Thai panang curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, and sweet Thai basil. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 304. Massaman Curry
Thai massaman curry paste simmered in coconut milk with potato, carrot, and peanut. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 305. Pineapple Curry
Sweet pineapple and spicy Thai red curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bell pepper, broccili, carrot, and sweet Thai basil. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 306. Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry paste simmered in coconut milk with potato, carrot, white onion, and pineapple. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
Stir Fry
- 401. Praram Lanna Special
Fresh spinach, broccoli, and carrot with peanut curry sauce. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 402. Sweet n' Sour
Mango, pineapple, tomato, onion, and cashew nut in a sweet n' sour sauce. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 403. Pad Pak Ruom Mid
Mixed seasonal vegetables in a light brown sauce. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 404. Pad Basil
Green bean, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and sweet Thai basil in a delicious brown sauce. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 405. Pad Katiem Prik Thai
Stir-fried garlic and black pepper with chopped green and white onion. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 406. Pad Khing (Ginger Stir-Fry)
Fresh ginger stir-fried with carrot, green and white onion, mushroom, and celery. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 407. Pad Prik Khing
Red curry paste stir-fried with green bean, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, white onion, and sweet Thai basil. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 408. Pad Cashew Nut
Stir-fried cashew nut, carrot, green and white onion in a delicious brown sauce. Served with a side of steamed Thai Jasmine rice. Choice of protein.$15.00
Lanna Thai Special
- 501. Lanna Khao Soi
Northern style coconut curry soup with egg noodles, pickled mustard, red onion, cilantro, green onion, and lime. Garnished with crispy egg noodle on top. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 503. Nam Phrik Ong
A local favorite in Chiang Mia! Stir-fried ground pork, garlic, tomato, lemon grass, chili, and shrimp paste. Garnished with fresh cilantro and green onion. Served with a side of sticky rice, steamed broccoli, carrot, and boiled egg.$15.00
- 504. Nam Ngiao
A favorite street food of northern Thailand! A robust pork noodle stew simmered with lemon grass, red chili, garlic, shallot, tomato, shrimp paste, and diced pork blood cubes. Served with vermicelli noodle, bean sprout, and pickled mustard.$10.50
- 505. Lanna Spicy Fish Curry
Spicy Thai curry paste simmered in coconut milk with kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, and sweet Thai basil poured over a choice of salmon or walleye fillet on a bed of broccoli and carrots. Served with a side of Thai Jasmine rice.$25.00
Fried Rice
- 601. Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, carrot, green and white onion, pea, and tomato. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 602. Curry Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with red curry paste, bell pepper, carrot, green and white onion, egg, mushroom, and sweet Thai basil. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 603. Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with pineapple, raisin, cashew nut, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, egg, pea, and green onion. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 604. House Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with combination of chicken, pork, and shrimp with egg, carrot, pea, tomato, and green onion.$23.50
Noodles
- 701. Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with our homemade tamarind sauce mixed with egg, beansprout, and green onion. Garnished with ground peanut and lime wedge. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 702. Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, carrot, and Chinese broccoli in a delicious brown sauce. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 703. Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with bell pepper, mushroom, green and white onion, egg, carrot, and sweet Thai basil in a brown sauce. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 704. Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with carrot, broccoli, celery, napa cabbage, white and green onion, mushroom, tomato, and egg. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 705. Pad Mama
Stir-fried ramen noodles with carrot, celery, mushroom, green and white onion, broccoli, napa cabbage, tomato, and egg. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 706. Red Curry Noodle
Spicy Thai red curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, eggplant, and sweet Thai basil. Choice of protein.$15.00
- 707. Green Curry Noodle
Spicy Thai green curry paste simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, green bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, eggplant, and sweet Thai basil. Choice of protein.$15.00
Desserts
- 801. Sweet Mango
Sweet mango (seasonal) served with delicious sticky rice and topped with a sweet coconut milk and palm sugar sauce.$8.00
- 802. Thai Custard
Thai custard made with egg yolk, sugar, and coconut milk. Served with sticky rice and topped with a sweet coconut milk and palm sugar sauce.$8.00
- 803. Durian Dream
A sweet durian fruit, coconut milk, and palm sugar sauce poured over delicious sticky rice.$8.00
- 805. Happy Cookie
Six pieces of delicious, sweet cookie.$3.00
Kids Menu
Sides & Extras
Groups & Parties
- Set 1 (Serves 5 - 7)
One medium serving tray of your choice: Pad Thai, Green or Red Curry, Thai Fried Rice, or Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry with Steamed Jasmine Rice. Comes with 7 eggrolls and 14 cream cheese wontons. Includes plates, napkins, and utensils. Serves 5 to 7 people.$105.00
- Set 2 (Serves 8 - 10)
One large serving tray of your choice: Pad Thai, Green or Red Curry, Thai Fried Rice, or Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry with Steamed Jasmine Rice. Comes with 10 eggrolls and 20 cream cheese wontons. Includes plates, napkins, and utensils. Serves 8 to 10 people.$150.00
- Set 3 (Serves 11 - 15)
Two serving trays (1 medium and 1 large) of your choice: Pad Thai, Green or Red Curry, Thai Fried Rice, or Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry with Steamed Jasmine Rice. Comes with 15 eggrolls and 30 cream cheese wontons. Includes plates, napkins, and utensils. Serves 11 to 15 people.$225.00
- Set 4 (Serves 16 - 20)
Two large serving trays of your choice: Pad Thai, Green or Red Curry, Thai Fried Rice, or Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry with Steamed Jasmine Rice. Comes with 20 eggrolls and 40 cream cheese wontons. Includes plates, napkins, and utensils. Serves 16 to 20 people.$300.00