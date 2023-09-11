FOOD

SOUP NOODLE

LAN

$15.99

Signature Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, comes with sliced beef, small beef chunks, clear beef bone broth, daikon, cilantro, garlic greens, and hand pulled noodles of your choice

BRAISED BEEF

$16.99

Braised Beef, beef bone broth, cilantro, garlic green, spinach and hand pulled noodles.

SPICY BEEF

SPICY BEEF

$16.99

Mala spicy. Choice of Mild, Spicy or Extra Spicy. Comes with sliced beef, beef chunks, daikon, cilantro, garlic green, spinach, hand pulled noodles

MUSTARD BEEF

$16.99

VEGGIE

$15.99

CHICKEN

$15.99

STREET

$14.99

DRY NOODLE

DRY MIX

$16.99

VEGGIE DRY MIX

$15.99

CHOW MEIN

$16.99

VEGAN CM

$15.99

DAN DAN

$14.99

OIL SPLASH

$13.99

ZHA JIANG

$13.99

SESAME

$13.99

SCALLION OIL

$14.99

TOMATO EGG

$14.99

LIANGPI

$12.99

BRAISED CHICKEN

$15.99
BIG PLATE CHICKEN

$22.99

Braised chicken with potatoes, onions and green pepper. Served with hand pulled wide flat noodles. Serves Two.

COMBO

A

$18.99

B

$20.99

C

$22.99

D

$17.99

RICE

MAPO TOFU

$7.99+

TOMATO EGG

$8.99+

BEEF POTATO

$8.99+

BRAISED CHICKEN

$8.99+

S&S CHICKEN

$8.99+

S&S RIB

$9.99+

S&S FISH

$15.99

FRIED RICE

GOLDEN

$15.99

REGULAR

$14.99

WHITE RICE

$2.50

DUMPLING

XIAO LONG BAO

$12.99

PORK DUMPLING

$12.99

CHICKEN DUMPLING

$12.99

BOK CHOY TOFU DUMPLING

$12.99

CHIVES EGG

$12.99

BURGER

VEGAN

$7.99

CHICKEN

$7.99

BEEF

$7.99

PORK

$7.99

LAMB

$8.99

PAN BAKED BUN

$3.99

APPETIZER

CUCUMBER

$4.99

POTATOES

$4.99

KELP

$4.99

CELERY PEANUT

$4.99

PICKLED CABBAGE

$4.99

TANGY CELERY

$4.99

TOFU SHEETS

$4.99

APPETIZER PLATE

Mouthwatering Chicken

$8.99

Scallion Chicken

$8.99

Pork Hock

$8.99

Five Spice Beef

$12.99

Pig Ear

$10.99

HOT APPETIZER

BEEF SOUP

$11.99

VEGAN SOUP

$10.99

SAUTEED SEASONAL VEGETABLE

$10.99

ADD ON

Tea Egg

$2.50

SCRAMBLED EGG

$4.50

Extra Noodle

$4.99

Extra Beef

$5.99

Add Spinach

$2.99

Pickled Mustard Green

$3.99

Add Daikon

$2.99

Add Bok Choy

$2.99

White Rice

$2.50

TOFU

$3.50

SHRIMP

$6.99

Add Chicken

$5.99

BEVERAGE

MILK TEA

Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

$6.50

Original Milk Tea

$4.99

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99

TEA

Mango Green Tea

$5.50

Mango Black Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.50

Lemon Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

SMOOTHIE

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

DRINKS

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.50

Sour Plum Drink

$3.50

Braised Pear Drink

$3.50

Soft Drink

$2.50