Handmade Chinese Noodles
Lan Noodle 7100 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 130
FOOD
SOUP NOODLE
LAN
$15.99
Signature Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, comes with sliced beef, small beef chunks, clear beef bone broth, daikon, cilantro, garlic greens, and hand pulled noodles of your choice
BRAISED BEEF
$16.99
Braised Beef, beef bone broth, cilantro, garlic green, spinach and hand pulled noodles.
SPICY BEEF
$16.99
Mala spicy. Choice of Mild, Spicy or Extra Spicy. Comes with sliced beef, beef chunks, daikon, cilantro, garlic green, spinach, hand pulled noodles
MUSTARD BEEF
$16.99
VEGGIE
$15.99
CHICKEN
$15.99
STREET
$14.99
DRY NOODLE
DRY MIX
$16.99
VEGGIE DRY MIX
$15.99
CHOW MEIN
$16.99
VEGAN CM
$15.99
DAN DAN
$14.99
OIL SPLASH
$13.99
ZHA JIANG
$13.99
SESAME
$13.99
SCALLION OIL
$14.99
TOMATO EGG
$14.99
LIANGPI
$12.99
BRAISED CHICKEN
$15.99
BIG PLATE CHICKEN
$22.99
Braised chicken with potatoes, onions and green pepper. Served with hand pulled wide flat noodles. Serves Two.
RICE
FRIED RICE
DUMPLING
APPETIZER
APPETIZER PLATE
ADD ON
BEVERAGE
TEA
Lan Noodle Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 989-6686
Closed • Opens Monday at 11:30AM